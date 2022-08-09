ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Isley Brothers Releasing New Single ‘Make Me Say It Again, Girl’ Feat. Beyonce This Friday: Hear a Snippet

By Navjosh
hiphop-n-more.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 22

J Smithson
1d ago

Don't fix something that's not broke. I love my Original Isley Brothers Songs!!! You guys are Classic!!!

Reply(1)
10
Jamil Tyson
14h ago

Leave the original 1975 classic Make Me Say It Again Girl as it is!!! Beyonce needs to realize the group Destiny's Child she was in during the time when she was just a teenager sampled it for their hit 2nd Nature that appeared on their 1998 self titled album!!! If Destiny's Child or later Beyonce would have did the remake of the 1975 Isley Brothers classic in the late '90s or early 2000s, that would have been the bomb!!!

Reply
2
Denise Dykes
1d ago

I love original songs!! Stop trying to improve on perfection!!

Reply
9
