Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Two more ships with grain depart from Ukraine -Turkey defence ministry

ANKARA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Two more ships carrying grain left from Ukraine's Black Sea ports on Saturday, Turkey's defence ministry said, bringing the total number of vessels to depart the country under a U.N.-brokered deal to 16. The Barbados-flagged Fulmar S left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, carrying 12,000 tonnes of...
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 5-Ukraine, Russia trade blame for nuclear plant shelling as fighting rages

(Adds Ukraine report of attack on ammo depot, witness of Kramatorsk shelling, Medvedev response, nuclear expert, edits) * Experts fear attack could hit reactor, spent fuel pools. * Towns on opposite bank under Russian bombardment. * Ukraine says it hit ammo depot, supply lines in range. * Civilians killed, wounded...
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 1-Strikes at Ukraine nuclear plant prompt UN chief to call for demilitarised zone

* Russia ambassador warns of 'nuclear catastrophe'. * Zelenskiy demands Russia return plant to Ukraine. * Satellite images show damage at Russian air base in Crimea. KYIV/NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine accused each other of shelling Europe's biggest nuclear power plant as the U.N. chief proposed a demilitarised zone at the site amid fears of a catastrophe.
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 6-Satellite pictures show devastation at Russian air base in Crimea

KYIV, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Satellite pictures released on Thursday showed devastation at a Russian air base in Crimea, hit in an attack that suggested Kyiv may have obtained new long-range strike capability with potential to change the course of the war. Pictures released by independent satellite firm Planet Labs...
Agriculture Online

Russia to ban some imports of seeds from Europe and Canada

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia will ban imports of some seeds from several locations in Europe and Canada from Aug. 15, its agriculture safety watchdog said on Thursday, citing non-compliance by suppliers with phytosanitary requirements as the reason. Imports of tomato and carrot seeds will be banned from a...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-China sanctions Lithuanian deputy minister for Taiwan visit

BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Friday it had imposed sanctions on Lithuanian Deputy Transport and Communications Minister Agne Vaiciukeviciute for visiting Taiwan, the latest development in Beijing's diplomatic row with the European Union country. The foreign ministry said China would also suspend engagement with Vaiciukeviciute's...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-First Africa-bound grain ship arrives in Ukrainian port

KYIV, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The first Africa-bound grain ship since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February docked in Pivdennyi port on Friday, Ukraine's infrastructure minister said. "The cargo ship Brave Commander arrived at the Pivdennyi Sea Port. Very soon (Ukrainian) grain will be delivered to Ethiopia," Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr...
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Aug 17-23

MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Aug. 17-23, the agriculture ministry said. Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 July 20-26 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,984.9 4,413.7 3,144.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 386.8 332.9 303.0 July 13-19 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,558.9 3,775.9 3,075.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 401.6 340.7 323.0 July 6-12 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,635.0 3,337.6 2,196.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.4 352.5 322.0 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
Agriculture Online

Colombia to focus on fighting deforestation, tracing cattle -minister

CARTAGENA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Colombia will focus on combating deforestation, exerting greater control over the cattle industry and will also propose cancelling external debt in exchange for conserving the environment, Environment Minister Susana Muhamad said on Friday. Deforestation in Colombia rose 1.5% in 2021 to 174,103 hectares (430,218 acres),...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat retreats after four-session rally; key U.S. report in focus

SINGAPORE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures snapped a four-session winning streak on Friday, with the market dropping from a two-week high, as investors squared positions ahead of a key U.S. report on global supply and demand. Corn and soybeans edged lower, although concerns about hot and dry weather...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-EU, Korea say U.S. plan for EV tax breaks may breach WTO rules

BRUSSELS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The European Union and South Korea raised concerns about proposed U.S. tax credits for purchases of electric vehicles, saying they may adversely affect foreign-made vehicles and breach World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. Under the $430 billion climate and energy bill passed by the U.S. Senate...
