Public safety sales tax to fund camera program for sheriff’s office is likely to pass

Clackamas County clerk questioned after botched ballots
Months after voting ballot issues plagued Clackamas County, the clerk who faced much of the blame is under fire once again for a recent blunder as they prepare for November's election.
thereflector.com
Sheriff’s position, county council seats will feature newcomers in November
Updated election results show positions in Clark County are poised for some new faces as newcomers to the seats are set to move on to the November general election. The race for Clark County sheriff has one of the office’s current administrative leaders as the front-runner of the pack of candidates who are looking to replace current sheriff Chuck Atkins, who is not running for re-election.
Chronicle
Ryderwood Water Source Sometimes Runs Low, So County Is Looking for Another Source
Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday OK’d moving ahead with a project to find an additional water source for when the creek supplying Ryderwood’s water runs low. The commissioners approved the agreement with RH2 Engineering to determine a reliable supplemental water source for a maximum of $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funding.
Fate of measure to transform Portland government to be decided by Monday
A Multnomah County judge will issue a ruling no later than next Monday on a lawsuit challenging a proposed fall ballot measure that would radically reshape the city’s form of government and election system. Circuit Court Judge Stephen Bushong disclosed the self-imposed deadline Thursday during a hearing on the...
WashCo DA talks catalytic convertor theft ring bust, ‘quality of life’ crime
After 14 people were indicted this week for their alleged involvement in a “theft ring” involving thousands of catalytic convertors, Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton talked to KOIN 6 News about the importance of prosecuting these crimes.
WWEEK
Following a Damning Report, City Commissioner Carmen Rubio Will Split the Planning and Sustainability Commission in Two
A report sent this spring to City Commissioner Carmen Rubio showed that one of the most important boards in the city was paralyzed by an ideological split. Rubio’s decision echoed King Solomon’s: She split the commission in two. What is the document? In April, Commissioner Rubio received a...
clarkcountylive.com
Big Changes Planned at 179th Street Corridor
Neighbors and community members are invited to learn about Clark County’s proposed plans for the 179th Street corridor at an upcoming open house. County Public Works staff will host a hybrid open house from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, August 11. People can attend in person in the sixth-floor...
WWEEK
Downtown Security Spat Results in National Labor Complaint
Local security companies were outraged when a city of Portland contracting policy resulted in their losing work to out-of-town firms that agreed not to oppose labor organizing (“Insecure,” WW, June 15). Now the National Labor Relations Board is investigating a complaint by one of the local firms, Northwest...
nrgmediadixon.com
IDOT Strongly Tells Oregon No When Asked if City Can Put Up Stops Signs Helping to Alert Drivers to Malfunctioning Lights at Rt 2 and 64 Intersection
Drivers in Oregon are showing frustration as the stoplights at the Route 2 and Route 64 intersection has malfunctioned and now only flashes red. According to the road rules, an intersection with flashing red lights means it is a four way stop. At the most recent Oregon City Council meeting...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus 2022: Deadline for monthly $2,000 direct check payments is just two days away
Applications for the inaugural Black Resilience Fund in Portland, Oregon, are set to close on Monday as thousands of residents vie to be selected for one of the 50 spots in the basic income program. The fund, initially created in 2020 by the nonprofit group Brown Hope, is seeking to...
WWEEK
Oregon Reformers Launch More Efforts to Change Voting Process
On Aug. 9, election reform advocates filed two ballot initiatives for 2024 that would change voting in state elections from the current first-past-the-post process to what’s called STAR voting. The acronym stands for “score, then automatic runoff.” It’s another version of ranked-choice voting, a concept that both the city...
KATU.com
Earthquake damage not only concern for Portland's backup water supply
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Columbia South Shore Well Field in Northeast Portland is intended as a backup water supply system for the city of Portland, but city auditors and outside consultants have found it faces several challenges, specifically in the areas of earthquake resiliency and the presence of a naturally occurring mineral that affects the quality of the water at high levels.
Major organized crime ring trafficking in $22 million worth of stolen catalytic converters busted in Oregon, police say
A months-long investigation by the Beaverton Police Department may have completely dismantled a local organized crime ring responsible for a large portion of catalytic converter thefts up and down the West Coast, police said Thursday. Two alleged ringleaders and at least 12 of their suspected accomplices were indicted July 29...
opb.org
Oregon Democrats say landmark bill would help communities adapt to climate change
Top Oregon officials say the proposed federal Inflation Reduction Act would invest billions of dollars to create clean energy and green infrastructure projects that would help low-income residents and communities of color adapt to climate change. On Wednesday, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan along with Oregon Gov. Kate...
Oregon City disqualifies Leslie Wright for November ballot
Mayoral candidate hasn't lived in the city for the required 12 months, city recorder writes.Oregon City mayoral candidate Leslie Wright was deemed ineligible for the November ballot because he allegedly failed to prove that he was a resident of the city for at least 12 months prior to the election date, as required by city charter. Oregon City officials have notified Wright of the potential issues with him qualifying for the election while carrying a Washington state driver's license. On July 25, he obtained an Oregon temporary driver's license that lists an Oregon City address. While this new license...
kptv.com
Neighbors react after raid uncovers catalytic converter trafficking ring in Lake Oswego
kptv.com
One injured in shooting along Historic Columbia River Highway
TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies responded Friday night to a shooting along the Columbia River Highway. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 9 p.m. to the 28400 block of the Historic Columbia River Highway after receiving reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found one man with a gunshot to his arm.
‘It’s not a safe place’: Staff, patients at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center say they don’t feel safe on campus
PORTLAND, Ore — The sidewalks outside Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in North Portland's Eliot neighborhood were bustling with patients and nurses Wednesday morning. Safety was top of mind for many of them, who told KGW they can’t walk around the campus without being on high alert. “It’s crazy,”...
14 charged in Oregon connected to multi-state catalytic converter theft ring
A catalytic converter trafficking bust ended with more than a dozen people being indicted on July 29, the Beaverton Police Department announced Thursday.
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine Drive
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Aug. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine Drive.
