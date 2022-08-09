ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, WA

thereflector.com

Sheriff’s position, county council seats will feature newcomers in November

Updated election results show positions in Clark County are poised for some new faces as newcomers to the seats are set to move on to the November general election. The race for Clark County sheriff has one of the office’s current administrative leaders as the front-runner of the pack of candidates who are looking to replace current sheriff Chuck Atkins, who is not running for re-election.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
WWEEK

Oregon Reformers Launch More Efforts to Change Voting Process

On Aug. 9, election reform advocates filed two ballot initiatives for 2024 that would change voting in state elections from the current first-past-the-post process to what’s called STAR voting. The acronym stands for “score, then automatic runoff.” It’s another version of ranked-choice voting, a concept that both the city...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Downtown Security Spat Results in National Labor Complaint

Local security companies were outraged when a city of Portland contracting policy resulted in their losing work to out-of-town firms that agreed not to oppose labor organizing (“Insecure,” WW, June 15). Now the National Labor Relations Board is investigating a complaint by one of the local firms, Northwest...
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Ryderwood Water Source Sometimes Runs Low, So County Is Looking for Another Source

Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday OK’d moving ahead with a project to find an additional water source for when the creek supplying Ryderwood’s water runs low. The commissioners approved the agreement with RH2 Engineering to determine a reliable supplemental water source for a maximum of $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funding.
RYDERWOOD, WA
clarkcountylive.com

Big Changes Planned at 179th Street Corridor

Neighbors and community members are invited to learn about Clark County’s proposed plans for the 179th Street corridor at an upcoming open house. County Public Works staff will host a hybrid open house from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, August 11. People can attend in person in the sixth-floor...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
opb.org

How a ‘little old lady’ nearly gutted Oregon’s growth rules

OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Part 4 looked at the battle over a proposed freeway, and how its opponents ultimately run. Today we visit some of the opposition to Oregon’s land-use laws, and what happens when Oregonians don’t like what they’re told about what they can do on their own property. Listen to the story here:
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Earthquake damage not only concern for Portland's backup water supply

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Columbia South Shore Well Field in Northeast Portland is intended as a backup water supply system for the city of Portland, but city auditors and outside consultants have found it faces several challenges, specifically in the areas of earthquake resiliency and the presence of a naturally occurring mineral that affects the quality of the water at high levels.
PORTLAND, OR
Lebanon-Express

Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday

Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
OREGON STATE
bestfriends.org

Vancouver area felines hit the jackpot

It’s fair to say that Michelle Reeves is a big fan of felines. Whether they’re fluffy Persians perched on a pillow in front of a roaring fireplace or scruffy, big-cheeked tomcats surveying the neighborhood from their outdoor perches, Michelle is all about them. That’s a good thing, because as the animal care supervisor and member of the cat team at Humane Society for Southwest Washington (HSSW) in Vancouver, Michelle plays a big role in saving the lives of more than 2,000 cats each year. And despite all that success, she is always looking to do even more for the cats in her community.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Portland Mercury

Portland Has Paid Little For Its Officers’ Treatment of Protesters in 2020 in Comparison to Other Cities. Why is That?

The fallout of police use of force against members of the public during 2020 racial justice protests has cost more than just negative headlines for the city of Portland. As of early August, the city has paid out just over $325,000 in legal fees to Portlanders who sued the city after they were injured by the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) at a civil rights demonstration in 2020. Those payouts have all come in the form of settlements—or, a payment given to the plaintiff in exchange for them dropping the case, absolving the city (and its police) from any guilt in the process. The total cost of the settled 2020 cases represents eight separate lawsuits, ranging in settlements from $100,000 for a man who was kicked and pepper sprayed by police while registering people to vote at a rally to $12,000 for a woman shot by a flashbang grenade as she was leaving a demonstration.
PORTLAND, OR

