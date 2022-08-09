An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.

