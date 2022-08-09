ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Rock 104.1

Atlantic City, NJ, Woman Gets Big Jail Time for Drug Distribution Offenses

A woman from Atlantic City will be spending quite a long time behind bars after being convicted of two drug distribution offenses. Following a nine-day trial in Camden federal court, 33-year-old Rajeri Curry was convicted of,. One count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Long Beach Township, NJ
City
Beach Haven, NJ
City
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Ocean County, NJ
NJ.com

Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says

An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Trentonian

Prosecutor: Robbinsville cop charged with official misconduct after he ‘abused his position’

ROBBINSVILLE – The township’s 2018 dispatcher of the year used the police department as a sort of warehouse to fund a lucrative fencing scheme, prosecutors said. Longtime communications officer Eric Coran was fired by his department Friday following 21 years on the job after an investigation revealed he fleeced the township out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Sentencing#Park Police#Violent Crime#Dui#Ocean County Prosecutor#Jeep Liberty
ocscanner.news

WOODBRIDGE: FATAL BUS CRASH LEFT TWO DEAD AND THREE SERIOUSLY INJURED

State Police Investigate Fatal Crash Involving Bus. Two Dead and Three Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Cras. The New Jersey State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a double-decker Coach bus that resulted in two fatalities and three serious injuries on the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
morristowngreen.com

‘My best friend is gone’ : Harris gets 18 years for Morristown train station killing

Lamar A. Harris was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for killing his “best friend” with a brick and robbing him at the Morristown train station last year. “What is wrong is wrong. What is right is right,” said Harris, 34, expressing remorse and reading aloud an apology to the victim’s family before Superior Court Judge Stephen Taylor.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy