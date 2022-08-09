Read full article on original website
15-year-old Charged for Fatally Firing a Gun in Gloucester Twp., NJ
Authorities in Camden County have charged a 15-year-old for firing a gun earlier this week that killed a 14-year-old. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says Gloucester Township police officers were called to a home on Gable Court around lunchtime for a report of a person who had been shot. There,...
South Jersey woman accused of beating 80-year-old mother to death with broomstick
The investigation began back on August 6 when Washington Township officers were called to a dispute inside an apartment on Woodmont Circle.
‘Papa Smurf’ from Camden, NJ, Sentenced for Illegally Possessing a Weapon
A man known as "Papa Smurf" from Camden has been sentenced for illegally possessing a weapon. 38-year-old Anthony D. Parker, a.k.a. "Papa Smurf," was convicted at trial back in March on one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon. Parker has three previous convictions for illegally possessing...
Atlantic City, NJ, Woman Gets Big Jail Time for Drug Distribution Offenses
A woman from Atlantic City will be spending quite a long time behind bars after being convicted of two drug distribution offenses. Following a nine-day trial in Camden federal court, 33-year-old Rajeri Curry was convicted of,. One count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and...
Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says
An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
Prosecutor: Robbinsville cop charged with official misconduct after he ‘abused his position’
ROBBINSVILLE – The township’s 2018 dispatcher of the year used the police department as a sort of warehouse to fund a lucrative fencing scheme, prosecutors said. Longtime communications officer Eric Coran was fired by his department Friday following 21 years on the job after an investigation revealed he fleeced the township out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said.
Camden County, NJ, Man Sentenced for Setting-off a Homemade Bomb at a Gym
A man from Camden County has been sentenced to five years in prison for setting off a homemade bomb at a fitness center. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger, 40-year-old Dwayne Vandergrift of Gloucester City previously pleaded guilty to one count of malicious use of explosive materials. He was sentenced in Camden federal court on Wednesday.
Gloucester County, NJ, Woman, 65, Charged With Killing Her Own Mother
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — An 80-year-old woman's obituary says she "passed away peacefully," but prosecutors say she was killed by her daughter. Loretta Barr, 65, is charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon for the attack last week according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Washington police arrived...
Egg Harbor Township Police Announce DWI Checkpoint
Egg Harbor Township Police have announced they are holding a DWI checkpoint tonight, Aug 12, to find and remove any drivers under the influence before they cause a dangerous situation on the road. You have been warned. People often wonder why DWI checkpoints are announced in advance and criticize the...
Driver ejected after hitting tree across from church in Camden County car crash, police say
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. - Authorities say a driver collided with a tree during a crash early Saturday morning in Camden County. The person was reportedly driving on Clementon Road when it lost control and crashed into a tree around 3 a.m. Upon impact, the driver was ejected from the vehicle,...
WOODBRIDGE: FATAL BUS CRASH LEFT TWO DEAD AND THREE SERIOUSLY INJURED
State Police Investigate Fatal Crash Involving Bus. Two Dead and Three Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Cras. The New Jersey State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a double-decker Coach bus that resulted in two fatalities and three serious injuries on the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County.
Alleged serial rapist arrested in string of park attacks in New Jersey
The suspect, 39-year-old Rogelio Postrero, is a citizen of Mexico, and authorities say he was found with a fake green card and a fake Social Security card when he was arrested on public lewdness allegations on August 4.
Suspect with Gun on Atlantic City Boardwalk Arrested
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – The Atlantic City Police Department has arrested Rahmiere Shaw-Floyd, 20, of...
1 person dead, 2 others injured in crash involving motorcycle on N.J. highway
One person died and two others were injured Friday evening in a crash on Route 73 in Voorhees, police said. Two vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, which happened around 6 p.m., Voorhees Police Capt. Carmen Del Palazzo told NJ Advance Media. Del Palazzo could not immediately...
NJ Troopers Rescue Suicidal Woman from Route 42 Overpass in Camden County
Two New Jersey State Troopers along with officers with the Gloucester Township Police Department are being credited with rescuing a suicidal woman who was attempting to jump from an overpass on the 42 Freeway last month. The scene unfolded around lunchtime on Tuesday, July 26th, when two state troopers were...
Alleged Drug Dealers Brought Child, Dog, Drugs to Brick Township Walmart Deal
BRICK, NJ – Two from Toms River have been charged for possession of crystal meth...
The battle continues to curb trend of cocaine and crystal meth pouring onto New Jersey streets
The Brick Police Street Crimes Unit is one of the many law enforcement special units out there battling the drug epidemic in keeping narcotics off the streets and holding those dealing and possessing illicit drugs responsible as the wave of cocaine, heroin, and crystal meth continues flooding our communities. There...
Don’t Be a Victim: NJ Cops Say Car Burglars Now Targeting This Item
Officials in at least two New Jersey municipalities are alerting residents to what car burglars are now targeting. And, sadly, it's nothing new. Recently, catalytic converters were high on the list of things that were being stolen, now, apparently, it's airbags. Police departments in Warren County say thieves are cutting...
New Jersey teen gets 19 years in prison for fatal 2019 shooting
Jayden Rodriguez pleaded guilty to manslaughter, according to the DA's office.
‘My best friend is gone’ : Harris gets 18 years for Morristown train station killing
Lamar A. Harris was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for killing his “best friend” with a brick and robbing him at the Morristown train station last year. “What is wrong is wrong. What is right is right,” said Harris, 34, expressing remorse and reading aloud an apology to the victim’s family before Superior Court Judge Stephen Taylor.
