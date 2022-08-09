Read full article on original website
CNET
Apple's $14.8 Million iCloud Storage Settlement: How to Find Out if You're Owed Money
Did you pay for an iCloud Plus subscription in 2015 or 2016? If so, Apple might owe you money: A $14.8 million class action settlement stemming from accusations the tech giant surreptitiously stored subscribers' data on third-party servers received final approval in early August. The free version of Apple iCloud...
TechCrunch
Google fined $40M+ for misleading location-tracking settings on Android
Australia’s Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) instigated proceedings against Google and its Australia subsidiary back in October 2019, going on to take the tech giant to court for making misleading representations to consumers about the collection and use of their personal location data on Android phones, between January 2017 and December 2018.
TechCrunch
LinkedIn rolls out new tools to give creators more ways to share visual content
In the coming weeks, creators on LinkedIn will be able to add a clickable link directly onto their images and videos to drive traffic to their websites or other resources, regardless of whether they’re on or off LinkedIn. For example, the company notes that creators can use the new feature to link to their most recent newsletters or their personal websites. You can add a clickable link by tapping the “Add a link” icon after creating a new post on mobile with an image or video.
CNET
The 4 Most Annoying iOS 16 Features and How to Fix Them
Every new Apple software release comes with features and settings that we can't wait to use. But each new software also comes with dreaded features that leave iPhone owners rolling their eyes. The same can be said for iOS 16, which will be available to the general public sometime in the fall, but which you can try out right now as a public beta.
CNET
Make Your Apple Watch Work Better by Changing These Settings
Changing a few settings on your Apple Watch can go a long way. Even though the Apple Watch is already easy to use, you'll likely benefit from making certain customizations. For example, you can choose how you'd prefer to activate Siri, make your apps appear in a list view rather than a grid and set Portrait Mode photos from your iPhone as your watch background.
itechpost.com
Man Who Built His Own ISP to Avoid Expensive Internet Fee is Expanding His Service
Michigan resident Jared Mauch doesn't want to settle for slow Internet connection from AT&T, but at the same time, he doesn't want to pay Comcast $50,000 to expand to his rural home. Mauch did what he thought is the best option: start his own fiber internet service provider. He first...
The Verge
Here’s what iOS 16’s new battery percent indicator should have looked like
Apple finally added the battery percent indicator back to the status bar in the latest iOS 16 beta, and as my colleague Victoria Song wrote, it’s hideous. I’m normally somebody who keeps battery percentages off anyway, but the new one seems like it’s just bad. As Victoria pointed out, one particularly egregious issue is that the icon’s “battery” is full no matter what the percentage says, which makes the icon harder to parse.
TechCrunch
Instagram faces big EU privacy decision on kids’ data within weeks
The enquiry about Instagram’s handling of kids’ data was opened by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), Meta’s lead data supervisor in the EU, back in September 2020. We’re told a final decision could come as soon as the end of this month (August 2022) — with...
Tech Experts Explain The Best Internet Browser For Speed And Security
Gone are the days of old when you had very few internet browsers to choose from and little to have to think about when it came to making that choice. One of today’s biggest tech concerns is hacking and all of the data that can be stolen from you from a hacking attempt and it’s more important than ever to choose your browser wisely. Some browsers (Chrome is a good example) are flashy, fun, and offer a ton of customization options. Others are super low-key and minimalist in their design and offerings. But when it comes to the browser that many tech experts say is the best choice for speed and security, one has risen above the rest.
The Verge
Apple’s next iPhone might be more expensive
Apple could make the upcoming iPhone 14 more expensive than the iPhone 13, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo believes that the average selling price (ASP) of the combined iPhone 14 lineup may increase by 15 percent when compared to the iPhone 13 lineup. For reference, the standard iPhone...
The best 65 inch TVs in 2022
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to upgrade your TV, and go big while you do it? Check out the best 65-inch TVs of 2022...
laptopmag.com
AirPods could be getting a game-changing feature in 2023
Apple’s AirPods could be getting a USB-C charging port — replacing the current Lightning connector in 2023. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo took to Twitter to make the prediction that all of Apple’s portable audio products will make the switch to this connector. It may be a little annoying for those who already have Lightning cables, but will make them so much more convenient in the long term.
9to5Mac
The good news about Apple’s rumored iPhone 14 Pro price hike
The iPhone 14 will be even more expensive than its predecessor, at least according to a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. If he’s to be believed, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both be more expensive than their predecessors. But the addition of a...
TechCrunch
The subscription pie is getting bigger: How to leverage usage-based billing
There is one problem with that idea, however: It is not true. Subscriptions are not dying; they are just evolving. Smart companies are iterating on the subscription model with variations such as usage-based billing. Here’s what we have learned from supporting more than 4,500 subscription businesses with subscription billing and revenue management as they respond to changing times.
TechCrunch
Amazon launches AWS Private 5G so companies can build their own 4G mobile networks
AWS first announced AWS Private 5G in early preview late last year, but it’s now officially available to AWS customers starting in its U.S. East (Ohio), U.S. East (N. Virginia), and U.S. West (Oregon) regions, with plans to roll it out internationally “in the near future.”. But —...
hypebeast.com
Apple Could Unveil New iPhones and Apple Watches in September Event
Apple is rumored to introduce its newest line of iPhones and Apple Watches during its upcoming September event. According to reports, the tech giant has begun pre-recording the new product launch for next month’s event, which is expected to unveil the brand new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8. A month later, Apple will introduce the new MacBooks and iPads and possibly the second-generation AirPods Pro. The exact date of the September and October events, however, are yet to be announced.
Digital Trends
Google Fiber is bringing high-speed internet to five new states
In what is the first significant expansion since pausing new construction in late 2016, Google recently detailed future plans to bring its Fiber internet services to more regions. The company now says it is planning to deliver high-speed internet through Google Fiber to five new states, specifically Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, and Idaho.
TechCrunch
Google says AI update will improve search result quality in ‘snippets’
The problem with featured snippets is that, from a user perspective, these results appear to be extra trustworthy — they’re featured up at the top of the results page, after all. Since Google first introduced them years ago, they’ve only become more prevalent over time, but much like the rest of Google search results, the snippets are algorithmically populated not programmed by human curators.
ZDNet
How to use iOS 16's hidden Photoshop-like feature (and why you're going to love it)
The next generation of iPhone and iPad software is currently only available through Apple's developer or public beta programs. Once released to the public, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 will add a long list of features to the company's mobile devices, ranging from the ability to delete iMessages to a completely revamped lock screen.
TechCrunch
Hands-on with Lockdown Mode in iOS 16
The new security feature was announced earlier this year as an “extreme” level of protection against spyware makers that were increasingly finding ways to remotely hack into iPhones without any user interaction. These so-called zero-click attacks are invisible and exploit weaknesses in core iPhone features, like calling, messaging and browsing the web. Apple fixes vulnerabilities as they are discovered, often by security researchers who find evidence of spyware on victims’ phones. But it’s an ongoing chase between Apple and the spyware makers that have targeted thousands of journalists, activists and human rights defenders in recent years.
