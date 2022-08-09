Read full article on original website
camaspostrecord.com
Camas City Council to consider camping ordinance
City of Camas officials will soon consider passing an ordinance that would address unlawful camping in the city’s public spaces and, according to officials who support the ordinance, help connect Camas residents experiencing homelessness with needed services and resources. The Council had a first look at the proposed “Unlawful...
Clackamas County clerk questioned after botched ballots
Months after voting ballot issues plagued Clackamas County, the clerk who faced much of the blame is under fire once again for a recent blunder as they prepare for November's election.
thereflector.com
Clark County seeks volunteers for law and justice council
The Clark County Council is seeking applicants for an open seat on the county’s law and justice council. The position is open to a resident who lives in an incorporated city in Clark County, stated a news release. The law and justice council was established by law to help...
Readers respond: City’s lost perspective
Regarding the Aug. 4 Oregonian/OregonLive story, “Portland officials who leave on own accord still entitled to sweetheart severances, city says”: Where do I apply? I can hardly wait for my “Sweetheart Severance.” If I am hired as a bureau director and later decide to resign, I am entitled to a full year or half year salary as a parting gift. However, if I am fired without cause, I receive a similar pay out. So, if my performance evaluation shows I have done a poor or unacceptable job, I can then be fired and still receive six or 12 months’ salary. No employer in the private sector that I am aware of has a system in place which generously rewards incompetence or voluntary resignations. Dan Ryan and his officials and Human Resources need to redesign bureau director contracts. City Hall has lost perspective at taxpayers’ expense.
Thursday in Portland: Oregon appeals court upholds commutations granted by Gov. Kate Brown and more
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Aug. 11 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon appeals court upholds commutations granted by Gov. Kate Brown.
WWEEK
Following a Damning Report, City Commissioner Carmen Rubio Will Split the Planning and Sustainability Commission in Two
A report sent this spring to City Commissioner Carmen Rubio showed that one of the most important boards in the city was paralyzed by an ideological split. Rubio’s decision echoed King Solomon’s: She split the commission in two. What is the document? In April, Commissioner Rubio received a...
clarkcountylive.com
Big Changes Planned at 179th Street Corridor
Neighbors and community members are invited to learn about Clark County’s proposed plans for the 179th Street corridor at an upcoming open house. County Public Works staff will host a hybrid open house from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, August 11. People can attend in person in the sixth-floor...
Citizen: Voters need to know Lisa Batey was deportation attorney
Pamela Quinlan: Mayoral candidate acted on new immigration practices that many people consider overtly racist.One of the most important things to know about a candidate is what they do for a living. As voters, we are allowed to decide if that professional background can be harmonized with our values. Lisa Batey is running for mayor of Milwaukie after retiring as a deportation attorney for ICE, where she worked for decades. During the Trump administration she acted on new immigration practices that many people consider overtly racist. As voters, we are entitled to know the specifics of Ms. Batey's tenure as a deportation attorney whose direct superiors answered to Stephen Miller. Pamela Quinlan is a practicing attorney who lives in Milwaukie. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Voters now know their choices for SW Washington's 3rd Congressional District seat
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Washington's primary election is settled for the 3rd Congressional District race. Republican incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler conceded on Tuesday, clearing the way for a new representative for Southwest Washington. Primary winner for the second slot in that race, Joe Kent, gave a victory speech Tuesday night...
WWEEK
Oregon Reformers Launch More Efforts to Change Voting Process
On Aug. 9, election reform advocates filed two ballot initiatives for 2024 that would change voting in state elections from the current first-past-the-post process to what’s called STAR voting. The acronym stands for “score, then automatic runoff.” It’s another version of ranked-choice voting, a concept that both the city...
Chronicle
Ryderwood Water Source Sometimes Runs Low, So County Is Looking for Another Source
Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday OK’d moving ahead with a project to find an additional water source for when the creek supplying Ryderwood’s water runs low. The commissioners approved the agreement with RH2 Engineering to determine a reliable supplemental water source for a maximum of $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funding.
WashCo DA talks catalytic convertor theft ring bust, ‘quality of life’ crime
After 14 people were indicted this week for their alleged involvement in a “theft ring” involving thousands of catalytic convertors, Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton talked to KOIN 6 News about the importance of prosecuting these crimes.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Clackamas County Clerk Claims Success, a Police Naughty List, and Now That's What I Call Music
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Let's jump right...
kptv.com
One injured in shooting along Historic Columbia River Highway
TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies responded Friday night to a shooting along the Columbia River Highway. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 9 p.m. to the 28400 block of the Historic Columbia River Highway after receiving reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found one man with a gunshot to his arm.
WWEEK
After Months of Inaction, Dominoes Begin to Fall in the Investigation of Joe Gilliam’s Poisoning
For many months, the family and friends of Joe Gilliam have waited with increasing impatience for developments in the investigation into who poisoned the former president of the Northwest Grocery Association in 2020. Meanwhile, Gilliam remains in a long-term care facility in Clark County, Wash. Now 60, he cannot speak,...
City removes certain homeless camps along NE 33rd & Marine Drive
PORTLAND, Ore — The loud grind of bulldozers pushing trash from homeless camps made it hard to hear along one section of Northeast 33rd Drive on Tuesday morning. To those driving by, it may have sounded like routine road work — but to those living along the roadway, it was the sound of time running out.
KATU.com
Earthquake damage not only concern for Portland's backup water supply
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Columbia South Shore Well Field in Northeast Portland is intended as a backup water supply system for the city of Portland, but city auditors and outside consultants have found it faces several challenges, specifically in the areas of earthquake resiliency and the presence of a naturally occurring mineral that affects the quality of the water at high levels.
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine Drive
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Aug. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine Drive.
opb.org
How a ‘little old lady’ nearly gutted Oregon’s growth rules
OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Part 4 looked at the battle over a proposed freeway, and how its opponents ultimately run. Today we visit some of the opposition to Oregon’s land-use laws, and what happens when Oregonians don’t like what they’re told about what they can do on their own property. Listen to the story here:
KGW
Clark County Fair makes a big comeback ahead of final weekend
People came out in droves to experience the fair again. This year the fair featured both old favorites and some new experiences.
