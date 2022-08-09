ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

One injured in shooting along Historic Columbia River Highway

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies responded Friday night to a shooting along the Columbia River Highway. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 9 p.m. to the 28400 block of the Historic Columbia River Highway after receiving reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found one man with a gunshot to his arm.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Woodland, WA
Woodland, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
Chronicle

Photo: Vehicle Crashed After Being Stolen in Chehalis Friday

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 500 block of Northwest Quincy Place just after 7:05 a.m. on Friday. Officers with the Chehalis Police Department recovered the vehicle after it was involved in an accident, according to Chief Randy Kaut. A woman was reportedly injured when the thief stole the vehicle. The police department did not have additional details as of press time Friday. Look for an update in Tuesday’s edition.
CHEHALIS, WA
kptv.com

MAX train passenger with knife arrested after becoming verbally aggressive: Police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A MAX train passenger was cited for disorderly conduct on Thursday after police say they became verbally aggressive on the train. Christina Kempster, Communications Coordinator for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 12 in a statement that a knife was seen on the passenger but it was not used in a threatening way.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Ems
The Oregonian

Man arrested in killing of woman in Washington County, dumping her body in garbage

A 31-year-old man could face murder and other charges after a Hillsboro woman’s body was found at a landfill, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday. Sheriff’s detectives said that during an investigation into the disappearance of Kaylee Birdzell they received information that Fabian Albert Hernandez had murdered Birdzell, 27, and put her body in the garbage at an apartment complex. They later found Birdzell’s remains at a landfill in Benton County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kptv.com

Woman attacked with rock ‘size of basketball’ in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man has been charged with assault after hitting a woman in the head with a rock the “size of a basketball” in northeast Portland on Tuesday. Dwayne Simpson, 40, is accused of attacking the woman near Northeast 2nd Avenue and Wasco Street. The woman told police she observed Simpson walking back and forth before turning her back and feeling a sharp impact on her head. She then fell to the ground, hitting her head on a concrete barrier.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Hillsboro Police seek public’s help in homicide investigation

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects or suspects in the homicide of a 40-year-old man on August 2, 2021. Mauricio Ponce-Gonzalez was shot and killed while standing outside of the 1823 Mystery Bar on 1823 Southeast Tualatin Valley...
HILLSBORO, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy