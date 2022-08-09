A vehicle was reported stolen from the 500 block of Northwest Quincy Place just after 7:05 a.m. on Friday. Officers with the Chehalis Police Department recovered the vehicle after it was involved in an accident, according to Chief Randy Kaut. A woman was reportedly injured when the thief stole the vehicle. The police department did not have additional details as of press time Friday. Look for an update in Tuesday’s edition.

CHEHALIS, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO