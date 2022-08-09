Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily Scarvie
Related
Suspect flees after random NW Portland attack leaves man injured
A man is recovering from injuries after he said he was randomly attacked by a stranger around 1 p.m. Thursday in northeast Portland.
kptv.com
One injured in shooting along Historic Columbia River Highway
TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies responded Friday night to a shooting along the Columbia River Highway. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 9 p.m. to the 28400 block of the Historic Columbia River Highway after receiving reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found one man with a gunshot to his arm.
kptv.com
Neighbors react after raid uncovers catalytic converter trafficking ring in Lake Oswego
Clackamas County elections clerk questioned again after voters get wrong pamphlets. The elections clerk in Clackamas County is in the hot seat following another ballot blunder. Man pleads for end to violence after he says cousin was killed in SE Portland shooting. One man is dead after a shooting in...
Non-fatal shooting near MAX station on E Burnside, no suspect found
Portland Police responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon near the MAX light rail station on East Burnside St and Southeast 122nd Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Photo: Vehicle Crashed After Being Stolen in Chehalis Friday
A vehicle was reported stolen from the 500 block of Northwest Quincy Place just after 7:05 a.m. on Friday. Officers with the Chehalis Police Department recovered the vehicle after it was involved in an accident, according to Chief Randy Kaut. A woman was reportedly injured when the thief stole the vehicle. The police department did not have additional details as of press time Friday. Look for an update in Tuesday’s edition.
Fatal crash in Ridgefield leaves one dead, another injured
One man died in a fatal crash in Ridgefield according to Washington State Patrol.
kptv.com
Man found in ‘serious condition’ in Vancouver field; suspect in custody
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department took a Vancouver man into custody after another man was sent to the hospital in serious condition Thursday. Vancouver P.D. says officers arrived in the 2700 block of NE Arnold Road just after 4:30 p.m. on reports of an injured man, laying in a field.
kptv.com
MAX train passenger with knife arrested after becoming verbally aggressive: Police
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A MAX train passenger was cited for disorderly conduct on Thursday after police say they became verbally aggressive on the train. Christina Kempster, Communications Coordinator for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 12 in a statement that a knife was seen on the passenger but it was not used in a threatening way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested in killing of woman in Washington County, dumping her body in garbage
A 31-year-old man could face murder and other charges after a Hillsboro woman’s body was found at a landfill, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday. Sheriff’s detectives said that during an investigation into the disappearance of Kaylee Birdzell they received information that Fabian Albert Hernandez had murdered Birdzell, 27, and put her body in the garbage at an apartment complex. They later found Birdzell’s remains at a landfill in Benton County.
Crash in downtown Hillsboro: 1 removed from car, ‘patients’ taken to hospital
Hillsboro Fire & Rescue is responding to the scene of a motor vehicle crash
Trauma upon trauma confronts family of Portland man fatally shot by police
Doug Stanton stopped by the funeral home last Sunday to drop off personal mementos to place in the casket of his eldest son, Aaron, who had been shot and killed by Portland police 11 days earlier. Then he swung by his son’s nearby green clapboard house to check on the...
Major organized crime ring trafficking in $22 million worth of stolen catalytic converters busted in Oregon, police say
A months-long investigation by the Beaverton Police Department may have completely dismantled a local organized crime ring responsible for a large portion of catalytic converter thefts up and down the West Coast, police said Thursday. Two alleged ringleaders and at least 12 of their suspected accomplices were indicted July 29...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 dead after shooting in SE Portland apartment complex parking lot
One person was killed Wednesday night in a Southeast Portland shooting, police said. Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 13400 block of Southeast Bush Street just after 9 p.m., according to the police bureau.
They were neighbors, until a move. Then he died at their doorstep.
He lived one block from the couple in Northeast Portland. Then they bought a new house in 2019. On July 10, he died by gunshot on the front steps of their new home, less than four miles west in the King neighborhood. What happened in between is alleged in a...
kptv.com
Washington Co. deputies call off search for possibly armed suspect after stolen vehicle crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies spent hours Wednesday afternoon searching for a suspect following a stolen vehicle crash in Washington County. Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a Volkswagen Rabbit was stolen at gunpoint Wednesday morning in Southeast Portland. Then just after 12:30 p.m. near Northwest Murray Boulevard and...
kptv.com
Woman attacked with rock ‘size of basketball’ in NE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man has been charged with assault after hitting a woman in the head with a rock the “size of a basketball” in northeast Portland on Tuesday. Dwayne Simpson, 40, is accused of attacking the woman near Northeast 2nd Avenue and Wasco Street. The woman told police she observed Simpson walking back and forth before turning her back and feeling a sharp impact on her head. She then fell to the ground, hitting her head on a concrete barrier.
kptv.com
Hillsboro Police seek public’s help in homicide investigation
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects or suspects in the homicide of a 40-year-old man on August 2, 2021. Mauricio Ponce-Gonzalez was shot and killed while standing outside of the 1823 Mystery Bar on 1823 Southeast Tualatin Valley...
Wanted man arrested after shots fired into Portland tent
A wanted man was arrested on Monday after reportedly shooting into a tent in Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Authorities seek help solving 2019 ‘suspicious deaths’ in Mount Hood National Forest
Officials are asking for the public's help solving the "suspicious deaths" of a man and woman found in the Mount Hood National Forest on Aug. 12, 2019.
Chronicle
Man Accused of Driving Recklessly Through Downtown Centralia and Crashing While Drunk
Bail has been set at $100,000 for a Chehalis man accused of driving recklessly through downtown Centralia, ultimately wrecking his vehicle on north Railroad Avenue, while intoxicated and attempting to avoid arrest Monday evening. The man, Anthony M. Koopman, 52, reportedly entered a grocery store in the 500 block of...
Comments / 1