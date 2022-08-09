Perez went 1-for-4 with a two-RBI home run in an 8-3 loss to the Dodgers on Friday. After a miserable start to the season which was then exacerbated by injury, Perez has started showing signs of life. The power-hitting catcher has hit six homers since returning from thumb surgery on July 29. Perez is now slugging .540 in August and has 17 homers on the season. He has hit over 20 home runs in every full season of play dating back to 2015 and is on pace to extend the streak again this season if he can avoid re-aggravating his thumb.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO