Eovaldi allowed two runs on eight hits across six innings of work in a no-decision Friday against the Yankees, striking out three while walking two. Eovaldi's 11.6 percent strikeout rate and 1.67 WHIP in the outing weren't particularly encouraging, but he worked out enough enough jams to keep the Red Sox in a game they'd eventually win. Seven of his 10 baserunners and both of his two runs allowed came in his first three frames, but he settled down after that and exited with his team down 2-1. It hasn't been a great season for Eovaldi, whose ERA now sits at 4.15, but he's at least now thrown at least six innings in four straight outings, posting a 3.70 ERA over that stretch. He'll look to keep that run going next week against the Pirates.

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO