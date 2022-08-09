Read full article on original website
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Reinstated, sent down
Trammell (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Trammell was sidelined since late June due to a hamstring injury, but he's been on a rehab assignment for the last few weeks. He slashed .367/.424/.633 with two home runs, two doubles, six runs, two RBI and a stolen base over eight rehab games and will remain in the minors now that he's back to full health.
Orioles' Nick Vespi: Sent down Saturday
Vespi was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday. Vespi was recalled by the Orioles in late July, and he posted a 1.29 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in seven innings over six appearances during his time on the major-league roster. He struck out 11, logged a 2-0 record and picked up a hold during his stint in the Orioles' bullpen but will head back to the minors after DL Hall was called up prior to Saturday's start.
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Exits game early
Diaz left Wednesday's loss to St. Louis early after hurting his hand during a swing and will undergo an MRI, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Diaz has endured a lingering issue with his hand, according to manager Bud Black. An MRI scan will help determine the severity of the injury and how long -- if at all -- he will have to sit out. Diaz is slashing .229/.291/.372 this season with 33 RBI in 76 games.
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Ends slump Friday
Ramirez went 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and a walk in Friday's 8-0 win over the Blue Jays. Ramirez had gone 8-for-39 (.205) with only two extra-base hits in the first 10 games of August. He put the slump to rest with a three-run home run in the fourth inning after previously contributing a sacrifice fly in the third. The third baseman's recent cold stretch hasn't done much damage to his season stats -- he's slashing .285/.355/.551 with 22 homers, 92 RBI, 63 runs scored and 14 stolen bases through 108 contests.
Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Back in minors
Rivas was returned to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports. Rivas was called up as the 27th man for Thursday's Field of Dreams Game against the Reds, but he'll head back to the minors following the matchup. Over 16 games in Iowa this year, he's slashed .344/.394/.508 with a home run, 11 runs and eight RBI.
‘His stuff is really good’: Red Sox add veteran Jeurys Familia to bolster bullpen
He has 125 career saves and was an All-Star in 2016. The Red Sox selected right-handed pitcher Jeurys Familia to their active Major League roster, the club announced Saturday. Familia, 32, has a 33-26 record, 3.46 ERA, and 125 saves in over 11 years in the Majors. He spent six years with the New York Mets, played for the Oakland Athletics briefly in 2018, then returned to the Mets for three more seasons.
Tampa Bay's Kevin Kiermaier Returns to Trop on Crutches, Focused on Getting Healthy
Ten days removed from hip surgery, Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier was back in the Rays' clubhouse on Saturday. He says he's already feeling better after the labrum repair, and is looking forward to getting healthy again and playing in 2023. He doesn't know where that will be with his contract set to expire.
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Battling back spasms
Hayes is day-to-day with back spasms, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. The issue explains why Hayes is on the bench Friday against the Giants. While the problem doesn't appear to be a major one, the Pirates have no incentive to rush him back in a long season, so it's possible Rodolfo Castro gets a handful of starts at third base.
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Tosses quality start
Eovaldi allowed two runs on eight hits across six innings of work in a no-decision Friday against the Yankees, striking out three while walking two. Eovaldi's 11.6 percent strikeout rate and 1.67 WHIP in the outing weren't particularly encouraging, but he worked out enough enough jams to keep the Red Sox in a game they'd eventually win. Seven of his 10 baserunners and both of his two runs allowed came in his first three frames, but he settled down after that and exited with his team down 2-1. It hasn't been a great season for Eovaldi, whose ERA now sits at 4.15, but he's at least now thrown at least six innings in four straight outings, posting a 3.70 ERA over that stretch. He'll look to keep that run going next week against the Pirates.
Pirates' Yerry De Los Santos: Lands on 60-day injured list
De Los Santos was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right lat strain Friday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. De Los Santos posted a 4.91 ERA in 25.2 innings of relief in his rookie season, though that number was as low as 2.84 as recently as July 24. It now seems possible that his 10.80 ERA over his last eight appearances may be at least partially attributable to injury. His 60-day absence takes him past the final day of the season, so the injury officially shuts him down for the year. Austin Brice's contract was selected in a corresponding move.
Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Exits with side injury
Escobar left Saturday's game against the Phillies with a side injury, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The specific nature and severity of Escobar's injury are not yet clear. He'd already seen a significant drop in playing time, as he slipped into a short-side platoon role behind Luis Guillorme at third base to begin August, so his short-term outlook won't change much if he's shut down for a few days.
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Rehab continues positively
Trammell (hamstring) is 4-for-12 with a solo home run, two walks, a stolen base and total three runs in his last three rehab games for Triple-A Tacoma. Trammell appears to be on the cusp of a return after seven rehab games, but it remains to be seen if the Mariners will opt to activate him in time for the start of the weekend series with the Rangers that begins Friday. The fact the 24-year-old just played a full nine innings in left field Wednesday for the Rainiers lends credence to the notion he could indeed be back on the big-league roster in short order.
Bears' N'Keal Harry: Undergoes surgery
Harry (ankle) had surgery recently to fix a high-ankle sprain he suffered last Saturday during practice, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports. Harry will need at least two months recovery time to fully heal from the procedure. With Byron Pringle (quadriceps) and Velus Jones (undisclosed) also dealing with injuries, an already thin Bears wide receiver corps continues to get thinner.
Mariners' Luis Torrens: Cast off roster
Torrens was designated for assignment Thursday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Torrens showed flashes at the plate in 2021, but he struggled to a .214/.262/.252 line across 141 plate appearances prior to losing his roster spot this season. Curt Casali -- who the Mariners acquired at the trade deadline -- was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move and should serve as the backup catcher to starter Cal Raleigh.
Royals' Brent Rooker: Recalled from Triple-A
Rooker was recalled to the majors from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday. After being traded to the Royals from San Diego, Rooker played five games with Triple-A Omaha in which he slashed .450/.500/.950 over 22 plate appearances. He's had less success in MLB with a career OPS of .690 and hasn't reached base in either game he's played in the big leagues this season.
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Steps out of lineup
Edman is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Edman was scratched from Saturday's lineup for unspecified reasons but started the past three games and went 4-for-13 with an RBI, two runs and a stolen base. Nolan Gorman will move to second base while Nolan Arenado rests his legs as the designated hitter.
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Out of Friday's lineup
Dozier is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers. Dozier has a .479 OPS through nine games in August and will head to the bench for Friday's series opener. Michael Massey will enter the lineup at second base, which pushes Nicky Lopez to shortstop and Bobby Witt to the hot corner.
Royals' Nicky Lopez: Ends RBI drought
Lopez went 1-for-4 with a two-run single, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 5-3 win over the White Sox. Lopez hadn't driven in a run since July 15 entering Thursday's contest. He changed that with a two-run single in the seventh inning before stealing second and scoring on an MJ Melendez single. Since the All-Star break, Lopez is hitting .271 (16-for-59) with six stolen bases and nine runs scored, but he has only one extra-base hit in that span. The light-hitting infielder continues to find playing time as a versatile defender, but he's put up a meager .246/.301/.290 slash line with 12 steals, 15 RBI and 40 runs scored through 106 games this season.
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Likely out for preseason opener
Goodwin (hamstring) isn't in line to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. The veteran receiver has impressed Seattle's coaching staff with his efforts in training camp thus far, per Tim Weaver of USA Today. However, Goodwin is on track to watch Saturday's game against Pittsburgh from the sidelines after he picked up a hamstring injury in practice. The speedster signed with the Seahawks in May and figures to compete for snaps with Freddie Swain (back), Dee Eskridge (hamstring) and Bo Melton, behind usual starters DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
Devon Williams: Let go by Ravens
Williams (undisclosed) was waived by the Ravens on Saturday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Williams has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury. If he ultimately goes unclaimed on waivers he will subsequently revert to the team's injured reserve. From there, he will be sidelined for the remainder of the season unless both parties can reach an injury settlement down the line.
