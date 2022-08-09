ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

947jackfm.com

Anderson Pleads Guilty, Avoids Trial

RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU) — A short-notice court hearing took place Friday for the man suspected of killing Hannah Miller in 2021. Christopher Terrell Anderson was in court at 4 PM where he entered a guilty plea to a count of first-degree homicide, just three days before going to trial in the case.
RHINELANDER, WI
947jackfm.com

NEW INFO: Zastrow Accused of Purchasing Gun Used in Merrill Homicide

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A Central Wisconsin woman in federal jail facing accusations of a straw gun purchase may have purchased the weapon used to kill a Merrill woman. Police say Ashley Zastrow provided false statements about who was purchasing two firearms back in January, saying she was purchasing the guns when the real buyer was someone else. Officers say one of the guns that were part of that transaction was used to kill Kayla Frank.
947jackfm.com

Man Arrested in Connection With 1992 Double Homicide

WAUPACA, WI (WSAU) — DNA evidence has linked a 51-year-old Weyauwega man to the killing of two people in March of 1992. The Department of Justice announced Friday that Tony Hasse is suspected of stabbing Timothy Mumbrue and Tanna Togstad in Waupaca County after a night of drinking. Hasse...
WEYAUWEGA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin DOJ charges Weyauwega man in connection to 1992 double homicide

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors charged a Weyauwega man Friday with killing a woman and her boyfriend 30 years ago in apparent revenge for a snowmobile accident. Fifty-two-year-old Tony Haase faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the stabbing deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in March 1992. According to the criminal complaint, Tongstad’s father was...
WEYAUWEGA, WI
947jackfm.com

McCorkle Deemed Not Competent For Trial on State Charges

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Weston man accused of throwing a bag of meth and a handgun from a vehicle as he was leading officers on a high-speed chase through Weston and Rothschild is not fit for trial. That’s the determination of a competency evaluation for Trenton McCorkle. Court...
WESTON, WI
947jackfm.com

Wausau teen charged with motel parking lot shooting

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) – A teenager from Wausau is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting incident in the parking lot of a Wisconsin Rapids motel. Christopher Stevens, 17, appeared in Wood County court on Wednesday where bond was set at $250,000. A police report says Stevens approached...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
nbc15.com

Disappearance of Antigo teen hits 13-year mark

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Thirteen years have now passed since Kayla Berg seemingly vanished. Berg, who will turn 29-years-old later this month, was last seen on Aug. 11, 2009. Antigo Police Chief Dan Duley said on the anniversary, “It’s a frustrating case to me.” He has been investigating her disappearance from the beginning.
ANTIGO, WI
cwbradio.com

Wausau Woman Accused of Providing False Information to Help Facilitate Gun Purchase

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Wausau woman is accused of providing false information to help facilitate a gun purchase. 31 year old Ashley Zastrow is said to have provided her information for the purchase to allow someone else to complete the transaction, a highly illegal method known as a straw purchase. She was arrested in Marshfield last week and indicted in federal court in Madison on Tuesday.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Man Arrested for Possession After Routine Traffic Stop

A Marshfield man is facing possession charges after a routine traffic stop. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, during a routine traffic stop, an officer learned the driver, a 28-year-old Marshfield man, had several valid warrants out for his arrest. The male was taken into custody on the warrants and the officer located several types of drugs in the man’s possession.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Missing Child in Hewitt

HEWITT, WI (OnFocus) – UPDATE: He has been found. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Masyn and needs your help. Masyn was last seen in the area of W 1st Street and Yellowstone Drive in the village of Hewitt. He was last seen wearing a blue...
HEWITT, WI
cwbradio.com

Woman Facing Charges After Attempting to Steal From Marshfield Walmart

A woman is facing charges in Marathon County Court after attempting to steal over $100 worth of items from the Marshfield Walmart. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, around 11pm on Saturday, August 6th. Wood County Dispatch received a report that a 39-year-old Marshfield female was in Walmart with a male individual.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

’11th-hour election stunt’: Sheriff slams Waupaca County District Attorney over investigation

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – One day before the election, the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney in Waupaca County are having a back and forth. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release responding to a release sent by the Waupaca County District Attorney. Veronica Isherwood, the Waupaca County District Attorney, announced that a request was made for a Public Integrity investigation of the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wxpr.org

Police ask for help finding teen with autism in Rhinelander

Update: Callie was found. — The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for people to keep a look out for a missing teen in the Rhinelander area. Callie is 14 years old and has autism. The sheriff’s office says she walked away from Northwest Journeys in Rhinelander Wednesday afternoon....
RHINELANDER, WI
wtaq.com

Annie’s Campground Manager Files for Restraining Order Against Owner

SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The court-appointed manager operating Annie’s Campground has asked a judge to prohibit Ann Retzlaff from going to the Gresham facility or interfering in its operations. Retzlaff, who was recently released on bail, has not formally replied to the motion for a temporary restraining order....
GRESHAM, WI

