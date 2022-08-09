Read full article on original website
Get to Know Your Orange Man: #97, DL Belizaire Bassette
2021 stats: Had a standout senior year in high school, with 49 tackles, 20 TFLs, 6 sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery. Those look pretty from an interior line perspective. State title winning year in his senior season as well. 2022 projections: Bassette looks to be one for the...
Get to Know Your Orange Man: #92, K Brady Denaburg
Hometown: Merritt Island, Fla. 2021 stats: Played quarterback and kicker for Merritt Island. Was 19-26 on field goal attempts including a long of 57 yards. 2022 projections: Denaburg might push to earn kick-off duties but otherwise he’s likely going to redshirt during Andre Szmyt’s senior season. The fact that he was a high school quarterback means maybe the Syracuse Orange have finally found someone to replicate Riley Dixon’s trick-play ability.
Get to Know Your Orange Man: #94, DL Kevin Jobity, Jr
2021 stats: During his first and only season of high school football, Jobity had twenty-five tackles for loss, seven sacks and three forced fumbles. 2022 projections: An athlete who is new to the game, the Syracuse Orange hope he will develop into a contributor. Jobity just got to campus this summer so he’s likely to start behind the other young defensive lineman. It wouldn’t be surprising if he’s pushing for special teams playing time at some point this season.
Get to Know Your Orange Man: #78, OL Joe Cruz
2021 stats: Everyone wants the Orange to win at home in the recruiting battle. Cruz was the top rated lineman out of New York this year. 2022 projections: In a deep Syracuse offensive line room, I don’t see him cracking the rotation in the immediate future, but there’s a frame to work with and potential for the future. He’s a very mobile lineman for his frame which doesn’t hurt. Likely a redshirt here.
Thamel: Orange football head coach Dino Babers owed more than $10m at end of season
The Syracuse Orange football season has begun fall camp, and many of the conversations around the team have centered around the need for success this season, as the Orange and head coach Dino Babers are still looking for just the second winning season as he heads into his 7th year at the helm of the program. This unfortunate overall record has stoked discussions about Babers’ job security, but with little known about his contract, any conversation eventually circles around to the unknowns of a buyout, and years remaining on the contract.
