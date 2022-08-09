ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Dog bites officer in the groin in southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A dog bit an officer in the groin in the Morrell Park neighborhood of southwest Baltimore, according to The Baltimore City Police Department. At around 5:15 officers were sent to a stabbing on the 2400 block of Washington Blvd when the dog attacked and injured the officer.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Motorist flags down Baltimore police patrol car after passenger is shot

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot somewhere near Southwest Baltimore Wednesday morning, city police said. Around 10:45 a.m., a motorist pulled alongside a patrol officer who was in driving in the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue and informed the officer that his passenger had been shot. The 37-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore driver describes squeegee attack that changed her life

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore college student is vowing to never drive Martin Luther Jr. King Boulevard again after she was attacked by men armed with squeegees. The driver, who asked not to be identified, says six squeegee men surrounded her car while she was stopped at Washington Boulevard.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott says 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder would be alive if gun was properly secured

BALTIMORE -- The mother of 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder told WJZ Tuesday that she is picking out a casket and has written an obituary for her daughter as she still seeks answers in her child's death. Baltimore police said a 9-year-old neighbor shot her daughter accidentally on the Strawder's front porch Saturday night in Edmondson Village. The gun belonged to a relative of the boy who works as a security officer, authorities said. While an adult can face a charge for failing to secure a weapon, the 9-year-old boy cannot be charged because of his age under a new Maryland law.The victim's mother,...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Scott
Wbaltv.com

Funeral arrangements set for 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder

The family of 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder on Wednesday announced her funeral arrangements. Video above: Vigil held for teen, family believes shooting was intentional. NyKayla was fatally shot on her front porch Saturday in west Baltimore. There will be a viewing from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 18 at...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire#Violent Crime#Cbs News Baltimore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Man and Officer identified in Baltimore death investigation

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man who died while in police custody was identified, along with an officer involved in the incident, Monday. According to police, on August 4, 2022 at about 11:15 a.m., Baltimore Police Officers responded to a scene near Sherwood Avenue for the report of an overdose.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy