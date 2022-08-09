Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri H
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
These Texas cities are the best in the nation for thrifting, report says
Who doesn't love thrifting? If you're in a tight pinch, chances are, you can find whatever you need at your local thrift store.
The Houston family giving away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month
Living on a fixed income during retirement doesn't mean you have to miss out on any opportunities to have a fulfilling retirement. While it might seem difficult to find a place to retire that is...
cw39.com
Study claims Texas is best state in US for BBQ with 3 of its cities among top 12
DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is one of the top cuisines in the United States of America and there’s no state that does it better than the great state of Texas. Don’t believe us? Well, Clever Real Estate did a study that proved just that. The publication said,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Dallas steakhouses ranked among report’s top 10 in Lone Star State
There's nothing more Texan than loading up the family and heading out to your favorite steakhouse to get a slab of meat tossed on your plate with some delicious sides.
Eater
Texas Hot Chicken Chain Fries Up Two More Houston Locations
Texas-based hot chicken chain the Cookshack is opening two more Houston area locations. The restaurant, which opened in Fort Worth in 2019, will open its sixth location in Spring at 21640 Kuykendahl Road and its seventh location in Katy at 223 Mason Road, serving up chicken sandwiches and tenders with spice levels ranging from “not so hot” to “AMF,” which stands for “adios my friend.”
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights. Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw39.com
Meet the CW39 team August 13
HOUSTON (CW39) This Saturday August 13, is your chance to meet the CW39 Houston team in person at the Mayor’s Back 2 School Fest. While we are returning to a new normal, Houston area families continue to try and find steady ground and CW39 Houston is here to support our community. There is still a critical need for assistance with basic school supplies and health screenings for students. This Saturday, the City of Houston is making both available to attendees, while supplies last.
Jackpot! $200,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Southeast Texas
Deep in the heart of Texas! Or, maybe a little bit Southeast of the heart but nonetheless winning in Texas just keeps the Lone Star State strong.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Texas
There is no doubt that Texas is very rich in history and has a lot to offer. No matter what your definition of a perfect vacation is, you will most definitely be able to have it in Texas because there is something for everybody here. On top of that, people are friendly and welcoming and the food is absolutely delicious. There is no reason why you should not visit Texas if you haven't already. If you have already been to Texas before or you happen to live here, but you are looking for new, exciting places to explore, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Texas that are definitely worth your time. And if you have never visited Texas before, these places are an excellent start.
Attention Texas City Dike Visitors...
Please make sure y'all stop in and visit this awesome taco truck!!. We would like to announce that we have our 2nd location open in Texas city DIKE. Come and see us, we have elotes, mangoes, chicharrones, Michelada prepared with winged Chico top.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two more hot chicken places open in Houston as trend rises in city
The Cookshack adds locations in Katy and Spring amid a crowded Nashville hot chicken scene.
saturdaytradition.com
Texas WR arrested Thursday evening, per report
A Texas WR is reportedly facing criminal charges after an arrest Thursday night. According to Brian Davis of the Austin American Statesman, receiver Agiye Hall is facing criminal mischief charges in Austin, Texas. Hall was arrested just after 9 pm by UT police for criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor when valued between $100-$750.
The Lost Cajun permanently closes Cypress location
The Lost Cajun served Louisiana favorites, such as jambalaya, crawfish etouffee and beignets. (Courtesy The Lost Cajun) Aaron and Renee Duhon announced via Facebook on Aug. 9 the permanent closure of The Lost Cajun in Cypress. Located at 24110 Hwy. 290, Cypress, the eatery opened in fall 2018 and served traditional authentic Cajun cuisine.
Houston Agent Magazine
10 most-expensive Houston homes sold in July
Greater Houston‘s luxury real estate market saw high activity levels in July, with 10 of Houston’s priciest homes selling for a combined total of $54,388,000. Among the homes removed from the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) last month was a 7,211-square-foot estate in Houston’s River Oaks subdivision. The house was listed for $15,000,000, according to a report from the Houston Association of REALTORS® (HAR).
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
cw39.com
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas, Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — Two is better than one and when it comes to collecting winnings from the Texas Lottery, the more, the merrier!. The Texas Lottery reports two $25,000 winning tickets from Thursday night’s Cash Five drawing were sold in North and Southeast Texas. The tickets matched all five of the winning numbers from the August 11 drawing; those numbers were 4, 5, 13, 20, and 23.
KHOU
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major highway closures this weekend, TxDOT says
HOUSTON — There are a couple of major lane closures this weekend in the Houston area that could impact your weekend travel plans. Multiple main lanes of I-610 West Loop northbound will be closed at I-69, the Southwest Freeway starting at 8 p.m. Friday night to allow crews to conduct roadwork, according to the Texas Department of Public Transportation.
Very little help from the Gulf low
While our Saturday forecast will bring spotty shower and storm chances again, Sunday and Monday's forecast will depend on the track of that tropical low. - Nick Bannin
Comments / 0