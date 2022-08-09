ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL

Move the Sticks: Evaluating offensive linemen; Sean McVay, Dan Campbell as leaders

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the news of Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky being named Pittsburgh's starting QB for the team's preseason opener. Then, the pair does a deep dive into the offensive line position and specifically, how teams can get great value in the draft by going with a consistent offensive lineman. To wrap up the show, the duo looks at the leadership traits of Rams head coach Sean McVay and Lions head coach Dan Campbell.
NFL

Top 10 players from 2012 NFL Draft class: Russell Wilson ranks No. 2

NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 14. Players ranked 100-51 will be revealed Sunday over the course of five hours, with each one-hour episode unveiling a new set of 10 honorees, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Two notable stars from the 2012 NFL Draft class will be revealed in Episode 4 (Nos. 70-61). With that in mind, NFL Network analyst Marc Ross provides his ranking of the top 10 players from that year's crop of rookies, taking into account everything that's happened between that year's draft and today.
NFL

Patriots QB Mac Jones, most starters won't play in preseason opener versus Giants

Despite reported struggles during training camp, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots offense won't work out the kinks in the preseason opener against the New York Giants. NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Thursday that Jones and most starters will not play tonight, per sources informed of the situation. It's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
State
Arizona State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Sam Howell scores rushing touchdown

While Carson Wentz is the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders going into Week 1, the future of the franchise could lie in the hands of rookie Sam Howell. And in his first preseason game of the year, Howell is making a good impression. The former UNC football quarterback got in early, taking over for Wentz and splitting time with Taylor Heinicke in the team’s game at Carolina. Howell’s first attempt was a completion and later on, he got into the end zone for the first time in his professional career. Howell showed off his running ability, tucking the football and running for a 17-yard touchdown. Check out Howell’s touchdown run below: This Sam Howell guy might be pretty good. A 17-YARD SCRAMBLE FOR THE TD!! pic.twitter.com/a61jTHd7A6 — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 13, 2022   The Commanders fell behind 20-6 and are attempting the comeback in the fourth quarter. But for Howell, it’s a good start to his career here in the preseason as he looks to prove doubters wrong. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
NFL

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to start preseason opener vs. Commanders

Perhaps the first indication of how the Panthers' ongoing quarterback competition has been revealed. Baker Mayfield will start the Panthers' preseason opener versus the Washington Commanders on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. The team has since announced the news. Mayfield will play the first offensive...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kelce
Person
Colt Mccoy
NFL

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Friday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Etienne a welcome sight. The 2021 campaign was a forgettable one for the Jaguars, but first-round pick running back Travis Etienne didn't even get to the regular season, as a Lisfranc injury ended his rookie year before it began. He was back on the field Friday and his quickness, speed and agility looked to be in prime form. He finished the game with nine carries for 23 yards and one catch for 10, but stat line, schmat line. This was a positive showing for Etienne, who's no doubt looking to make up for lost time. Etienne's fellow first-rounder, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, also looked solid after a slow start with his accuracy and clearly still has great chemistry with his former Clemson teammate, who he targeted three times. If James Robinson returns healthy and Etienne continues to look like he did Friday, fortunes bode well for the Duval backfield.
NFL

Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams to wear Matthew Stafford's No. 9 jersey

Matthew Stafford still stands atop the leaderboard for the most relevant passing statistics in Lions history, but he no longer has his number. The No. 9 jersey, made famous in Detroit by Stafford from 2009-2020, has a new assignment: rookie receiver Jameson Williams. The Alabama product officially switched his number...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Acl#Wr#Pup
NFL

More Black NFL retirees win dementia cases in rescored tests

PHILADELPHIA -- Two years after a pair of former players sued the NFL over the treatment of Black retirees in the league's $1 billion concussion settlement, hundreds of men whose medical tests were rescored to eliminate race bias now qualify for awards. The newly approved payouts, announced in a report...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL

Bill Belichick on splitting play-calling duties in preseason opener: 'We're going through a process'

The ongoing quest to uncover who will be calling offensive plays for the New England Patriots got no closer to a firm answer after the Patriots' first preseason game. Bill Belichick split play-calling duties between senior football advisor/offensive line coach Matt Patricia and offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach Joe Judge in Thursday night's 23-21 loss to the New York Giants. Patricia called plays when Brian Hoyer was under center for the first two series. Then Judge took over when rookie Bailey Zappe entered the game.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy