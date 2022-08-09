Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Related
NFL
Dick Vermeil receives his gold jacket at 2022 HOF enshrinement
Los Angeles Rams/St.Louis Rams and Philadelphia Eagles legendary head coach Dick Vermeil receives his gold jacket at 2022 HOF enshrinement.
NFL
Move the Sticks: Evaluating offensive linemen; Sean McVay, Dan Campbell as leaders
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the news of Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky being named Pittsburgh's starting QB for the team's preseason opener. Then, the pair does a deep dive into the offensive line position and specifically, how teams can get great value in the draft by going with a consistent offensive lineman. To wrap up the show, the duo looks at the leadership traits of Rams head coach Sean McVay and Lions head coach Dan Campbell.
NFL
Top 10 players from 2012 NFL Draft class: Russell Wilson ranks No. 2
NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 14. Players ranked 100-51 will be revealed Sunday over the course of five hours, with each one-hour episode unveiling a new set of 10 honorees, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Two notable stars from the 2012 NFL Draft class will be revealed in Episode 4 (Nos. 70-61). With that in mind, NFL Network analyst Marc Ross provides his ranking of the top 10 players from that year's crop of rookies, taking into account everything that's happened between that year's draft and today.
NFL
Patriots QB Mac Jones, most starters won't play in preseason opener versus Giants
Despite reported struggles during training camp, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots offense won't work out the kinks in the preseason opener against the New York Giants. NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Thursday that Jones and most starters will not play tonight, per sources informed of the situation. It's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL
Jets QB Zach Wilson (knee) diagnosed with bone bruise, meniscus tear; status for Week 1 in question
Zach Wilson will be on the mend to start the 2022 season, but a worst-case scenario has been avoided. The Jets quarterback was diagnosed with a bone bruise and a meniscus tear in his knee following an MRI on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Pelissero added that there is no additional ligament damage to Wilson's knee.
WATCH: Sam Howell scores rushing touchdown
While Carson Wentz is the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders going into Week 1, the future of the franchise could lie in the hands of rookie Sam Howell. And in his first preseason game of the year, Howell is making a good impression. The former UNC football quarterback got in early, taking over for Wentz and splitting time with Taylor Heinicke in the team’s game at Carolina. Howell’s first attempt was a completion and later on, he got into the end zone for the first time in his professional career. Howell showed off his running ability, tucking the football and running for a 17-yard touchdown. Check out Howell’s touchdown run below: This Sam Howell guy might be pretty good. A 17-YARD SCRAMBLE FOR THE TD!! pic.twitter.com/a61jTHd7A6 — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 13, 2022 The Commanders fell behind 20-6 and are attempting the comeback in the fourth quarter. But for Howell, it’s a good start to his career here in the preseason as he looks to prove doubters wrong. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
NFL
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to start preseason opener vs. Commanders
Perhaps the first indication of how the Panthers' ongoing quarterback competition has been revealed. Baker Mayfield will start the Panthers' preseason opener versus the Washington Commanders on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. The team has since announced the news. Mayfield will play the first offensive...
NFL
Jets signing veteran OT Duane Brown to two-year contract following Mekhi Becton knee injury
With Mekhi Becton's season likely over, the New York Jets are bringing in a big-name reinforcement at offensive tackle. Gang Green is signing veteran tackle Duane Brown to a two-year contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation. ESPN first reported the news. NFL...
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL
2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Friday's games
NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Etienne a welcome sight. The 2021 campaign was a forgettable one for the Jaguars, but first-round pick running back Travis Etienne didn't even get to the regular season, as a Lisfranc injury ended his rookie year before it began. He was back on the field Friday and his quickness, speed and agility looked to be in prime form. He finished the game with nine carries for 23 yards and one catch for 10, but stat line, schmat line. This was a positive showing for Etienne, who's no doubt looking to make up for lost time. Etienne's fellow first-rounder, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, also looked solid after a slow start with his accuracy and clearly still has great chemistry with his former Clemson teammate, who he targeted three times. If James Robinson returns healthy and Etienne continues to look like he did Friday, fortunes bode well for the Duval backfield.
Mercury playoff hopes face tall task in finale vs. Sky
The Chicago Sky are in the WNBA playoffs and the Mercury can join them with a victory in the teams’
NFL
Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams to wear Matthew Stafford's No. 9 jersey
Matthew Stafford still stands atop the leaderboard for the most relevant passing statistics in Lions history, but he no longer has his number. The No. 9 jersey, made famous in Detroit by Stafford from 2009-2020, has a new assignment: rookie receiver Jameson Williams. The Alabama product officially switched his number...
NFL
Browns QB Deshaun Watson publicly apologizes for first time 'to all of the women that I have impacted'
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Friday expressed remorse and for the first time publicly apologized to the women he "impacted" after being accused of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Watson's "lack of expressed remorse" was cited as an "aggravating" factor in disciplinary officer Susan L. Robinson's report detailing her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL
More Black NFL retirees win dementia cases in rescored tests
PHILADELPHIA -- Two years after a pair of former players sued the NFL over the treatment of Black retirees in the league's $1 billion concussion settlement, hundreds of men whose medical tests were rescored to eliminate race bias now qualify for awards. The newly approved payouts, announced in a report...
NFL
Jets QB Zach Wilson suffers knee injury in preseason opener; will undergo MRI on Saturday
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a knee injury and will await an MRI on Saturday to determine its severity. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said after his team's 24-21 win he had no update. "We're going to wait on the...
NFL・
NFL
Giants' Daboll coming 'full circle,' kicking off preseason vs. Pats team that started his NFL career
In his first preseason game as head coach of the New York Giants, Brian Daboll is heading back to where his NFL journey began: Foxborough. Daboll jumpstarted his pro coaching career in 2000 as a defensive assistant with the New England Patriots. His journey comes full circle tonight as he'll lead the Giants against the Pats. The symmetry isn't lost on Daboll.
NFL
Tom Brady absent from Buccaneers practice for personal reasons, will not return until after Aug. 20
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed practice Thursday for personal reasons and will not return to the team until after the Bucs' second preseason game on Aug. 20 against the Titans, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters. "Tom has been excused today," Bowles said. "He'll be back sometime around...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL
Bill Belichick on splitting play-calling duties in preseason opener: 'We're going through a process'
The ongoing quest to uncover who will be calling offensive plays for the New England Patriots got no closer to a firm answer after the Patriots' first preseason game. Bill Belichick split play-calling duties between senior football advisor/offensive line coach Matt Patricia and offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach Joe Judge in Thursday night's 23-21 loss to the New York Giants. Patricia called plays when Brian Hoyer was under center for the first two series. Then Judge took over when rookie Bailey Zappe entered the game.
NFL・
NFL
Matt Rhule not worrying about Christian McCaffrey's injury history: Panthers are thinking 'attack'
Christian McCaffrey missed 23 of the Carolina Panthers' past 33 games due to injury. But fear of another season derailed won't stop coach Matt Rhule from saddling up his top back. "I'm not spending my time worrying about, 'hey, will Christian get hurt?'" Rhule said Wednesday, via the Associated Press....
NFL
Jets' Carl Lawson eager to play Friday vs. Eagles: 'I want it as bad as you want to breathe'
Most veterans don't care to partake in preseason action, but New York Jets edge rusher Carl Lawson is looking forward to Friday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles after missing all of 2021 with a torn Achilles. "I want it as bad as you want to breathe," Lawson said Wednesday,...
NFL
Bears QB Justin Fields poised for breakout Year 2 in new offense; plus, the NFL's five most talented teams
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. The topics of this edition include:. -- A ranking of the five most talented rosters heading into the 2022 season. -- Trend watch! The training camp function that's sweeping...
Comments / 0