Luke Combs Launches the $500,000 “Living Lucky With Luke Combs” North American Lottery Experience

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
Big money alert!

Atlas Experiences, a promotional event, and marketing company that creates large consumer engagement campaigns with life-changing once-in-a-lifetime experiences has partnered with the Wisconsin Lottery to launch the “Living Lucky with Luke Combs” multi-state lottery scratch and bonus drawing.

Luke Combs, the 2021 CMA Entertainer of the Year, is currently selling out stadiums across the country and will be showcased on lottery tickets, in partnership with Atlas and North American Lotteries. Luke’s iconic song “When It Rains It Pours,” is centered around winning a hundred bucks on a lottery scratch-off ticket.

“Luke’s song makes the perfect connection to the multi-state lottery offer where lottery players have the opportunity to enter for a second chance prize. The prize will take place in Nashville, Tennessee on February 6, 2024, and will be centered around an intimate, exclusive concert at the iconic Ryman Auditorium, where one lucky winner will win $500,000,” stated Derek Gwaltney, founder, and CEO of Atlas Experiences.

Of the new partnership, Luke shares, “I’m truly honored for the opportunity to give my fans the chance to live out the song ‘When It Rains It Pours,’ and a shot at half a million dollars. The lottery brought this great idea to me, and I had to get involved. Good luck to everyone!”

This national marketing strategy started with the collaboration between Atlas and EastCoast Entertainment, as they started working on another private lottery concert with Darius Rucker in Maui, Hawaii. Both teams brainstormed to develop the next program, that would provide more elevated opportunities and winning moments. They concluded, who better than Luke Combs and where better than the Mother Church of Country Music, the iconic Ryman Auditorium?

Rick Stowe, Partner at EastCoast Entertainment shares, “There is no name bigger in country music right now than Luke Combs—and for good reason. Luke’s selling out stadiums but still understands what it means to be a fan of country music and experience intimate performances. We are extremely excited to be working with Atlas Experiences and Make Wake Artists to create a once-in-a-lifetime fan experience—The Living Lucky with Luke Combs lottery game. This event gives everyone a chance to experience an intimate performance like none other at the historic Ryman Auditorium with Luke Combs.”

The vision for Atlas’ founder and CEO, Derek Gwaltney, has been centered around creating awareness and engagement with fans, lottery players, and future consumers. Atlas created a marketing strategy that integrates multiple big factors into various elements that include custom Luke Combs branded lottery tickets, a unique 30-second TV and radio spot, interactive 3D Augmented Reality creative, custom merchandise, and a cash concert.

Gwaltney adds, “Luke genuinely hopes one of his fans becomes $500,000 richer during his performance. Working with North American Lotteries allows us to craft a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will connect to Luke’s fans and introduce lottery players to one of the top country artists today. The intimate cash concert with Luke is truly like no other prize.”

The Wisconsin Lottery will kick off ticket sales and will be followed by 14 other state lotteries (Texas Lottery, Maine Lottery, Vermont Lottery, Ohio Lottery, North Carolina Education Lottery, South Carolina Education Lottery, Arizona Lottery, Kentucky Lottery, Iowa Lottery, Kansas Lottery, Hoosier Lottery, Minnesota Lottery, Missouri Lottery, Nebraska Lottery) over the next 12 months.

Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin shares, “Wisconsin is full of Luke Combs fans, so it makes sense we’re the first state to offer the scratch and bonus drawing. I can’t wait to award the exclusive Living Lucky with Luke Combs concert experience to three Wisconsin Lottery players!”

Following the Wisconsin Lottery’s launch is the Texas Lottery’s statewide promotion launch that aims to excite and engage players by awarding 80 “Living Lucky with Luke Combs” prize packages.

Texas Lottery Executive Director Gary Grief comments, “The Texas Lottery is thrilled to participate in the ‘Living Lucky with Luke Combs’ promotion and the new ‘7’ scratch ticket game that is scheduled to launch in October 2022. We are always eager to offer our players once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that money cannot buy, like this incredible experience through the upcoming ‘Living Lucky with Luke Combs’ second-chance promotion. We believe the unique communication elements developed for this promotion will generate strong engagement among players and winners and will lead the ‘7’ scratch ticket game to robust sales at Texas Lottery retailers, which will ultimately generate important revenue for public education in Texas.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

