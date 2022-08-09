Read full article on original website
Related
myedmondsnews.com
City of Edmonds pavement assessments to start Aug. 13
The City of Edmonds has engaged Infrastructure Management Services LLC to complete a detailed inventory and condition rating of all roadways and select right-of-way assets owned by the city, and work is scheduled to start Saturday, Aug. 13. The company will inventory and collect pavement performance data using a device...
myedmondsnews.com
North Puget Sound Small Business Summit in Lynnwood Oct. 26
The Economic Alliance of Snohomish County is sponsoring a North Puget Sound Small Business Summit Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Lynnwood Convention Center. Join over 600 individuals from a variety of industries representing businesses across the North Puget Sound region for a day of panel discussions, training opportunities, an exhibition hall and networking.
myedmondsnews.com
As Hwy 99 construction work begins, city provides update on efforts so far
Construction is underway on a project designed to improve the safety of the Highway 99 corridor in Edmonds. City of Edmonds employees and consultants provide a virtual update during a Zoom meeting Thursday night. Plans for Highway 99 renovations have been in the works since the Edmonds City Council approved...
myedmondsnews.com
Beach Watchers survey intertidal life at low tide
Wednesday morning as gray clouds gathered, carrying with them an approaching thunder-and-lightning storm, a team of five volunteers and one coordinator from the Snohomish County Beach Watchers were seen on Edmonds, Olympic Beach during a minus-3-foot low tide. Their task for the day was to take the yearly survey of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myedmondsnews.com
Letter to the editor: Time to share your ‘views’ about Civic Park light poles
Edmonds is engaged in an elaborate upgrade of our Civic Park. Part of the upgrade includes six new light poles, which appear to be much taller than the old eight wooden poles they replaced. When this upgrade is complete:. The height of the new lights will increase light spillage onto...
myedmondsnews.com
The human side of the housing debate: Part 4 — Edmonds at the crossroads
The one issue that generates the most intense discussion in Edmonds is housing. Residents and city officials have debated for years the issues related to how and where people should live — from housing density to homelessness to affordable housing — and how much the city should help those who struggle to afford to live here. This is the fourth and final report in My Edmonds News series on our housing debate and its human impacts – It is a story of housing and change; the story of our future. You can read Part 1 of our series here, Part 2 here and Part 3 here.
myedmondsnews.com
Southbound I-5 work in Seattle will close left lanes, ramps starting Friday, Aug. 12
People driving through Seattle on southbound Interstate 5 should plan for lane and ramp closures starting at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. The closures will last all weekend and wrap up by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15. Two lanes of southbound I-5 will be open while contractor crews working...
myedmondsnews.com
Save the date: 6th annual Overdose Awareness Day event in Everett Aug. 31
All are invited to attend the 6th Annual International Overdose Awareness Day candlelight vigil and resource fair, “A Night To Remember, A Time To Act,” set for 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Snohomish County Plaza, 3000 Rockefeller Ave. in Everett. The resource fair will run from 5-6:15...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myedmondsnews.com
Corn, beans, blueberries and more Saturday at Edmonds Museum Summer Market
Last Saturday I was wandering the market picking up my weekly goodies when I started to wonder: How many kinds of cucumbers can you find at the market during the summer season? There are of course traditional cucumbers and English cucumbers, but have you ever tried a lemon cucumber or maybe a Persian? And how can I forget pickling cukes? Cucumbers are just one example of the fabulous varieties of produce you can find at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market, all grown by local farmers.
myedmondsnews.com
Under the weather: The warmth continues as we march through August
It’s a sobering thought to think that August is already almost halfway over. With all the heat we’ve had lately, it honestly feels like it’s been summer forever. Believe it or not, we’ve actually passed the climatological peak of temperatures for the summer. Take a look at the graphic below.
myedmondsnews.com
Walter Kalb: Known for his sharp wit, he was a loving father and devoted husband
Walt, loving father of two sons and devoted husband to the late Stacie Ann Donohue-Kalb, has passed away after a lifetime of coping with Crohn’s Disease. Walt, who died in an Everett hospital on July 26, 2022, joins deeply loved Stacie; the two were married in 1987. Walt was...
myedmondsnews.com
Job hunting? YWCA offers appointments for free Working Wardrobe
Get ready for an interview or update your wardrobe for your job with free clothing from YWCA Seattle | King | Snohomish Working Wardrobe. The organization ofers a large selection of high-quality apparel from sizes XS-5X, and volunteers will assist you in selecting outfits from gently-used clothing to stylishly create your own working wardrobe that fits your needs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myedmondsnews.com
Richard Strauss: U.S. Marine Corps veteran was gifted mechanic, avid reader
Richard Leo Strauss, 76, passed away on July 30, 2022 in Mill Creek, WA, in the arms of his beloved family. He was born in Yuba City, CA, on June 22, 1946 to Ada Lavene Young and Nathan A. Strauss. Richard was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps,...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds School Board approves 2022-23 budget, addresses rumors about critical race theory
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Aug. 9 meeting held a second reading of and approved the district’s 2022-23 school year budget. A breakdown of the new budget was given at the board’s July 12 meeting, with total planned expenditures for the upcoming year being roughly $397 million. The budget includes roughly $3.3 million for the Associated Student Body fund, $52 million for the capital projects fund and $3.8 million for the transportation vehicle fund. The district also plans to purchase seven new wheelchair buses and six small buses before the beginning of the school year.
myedmondsnews.com
State Department of Health releases updated COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools, child care
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has released its updated COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools and child care. According to a department news release, the guidance takes lessons learned from the first two and a half years of the pandemic, and outlines both required and recommended measures for the 2022-23 school year to help reduce COVID-19 transmission in school and child care settings. Schools, child care providers, and families can expect limited changes focused on clarifying and simplifying the guidance.
myedmondsnews.com
James E. Paul: Educator, musician, bon vivant
James E. Paul, musician, educator, and renaissance man of the human spirit, passed away peacefully on the morning of June 26th. He lived fully each of his 91 years: with curiosity, discernment, and his own uniquely exuberant approach to enjoying good things. Jim loved music: he explored early European singing...
Comments / 0