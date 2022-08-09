ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

Jackpot! $200,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in La Porte

DALLAS (KDAF) — Deep in the heart of Texas! Or, maybe a little bit southeast of the heart but nonetheless winning in Texas just keeps the Lone Star State strong. The Texas Lottery reports a $200,000 jackpot-winning ticket from Thursday night’s Texas Two Step drawing was sold outside of Houston in Southeast Texas. That ticket matched all four of the winning numbers along with the Bonus number to win the massive jackpot prize.
LA PORTE, TX
Eater

Texas Hot Chicken Chain Fries Up Two More Houston Locations

Texas-based hot chicken chain the Cookshack is opening two more Houston area locations. The restaurant, which opened in Fort Worth in 2019, will open its sixth location in Spring at 21640 Kuykendahl Road and its seventh location in Katy at 223 Mason Road, serving up chicken sandwiches and tenders with spice levels ranging from “not so hot” to “AMF,” which stands for “adios my friend.”
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Feast on crispy chicken wings at 7 essential eateries in Houston

Discover seven of the city’s best places for juicy, fried chicken wings (plus an all-vegan option) at spots across Houston. When it’s time to feast on a plate of chicken wings, Houston has much to offer in the way of nontraditional takes on the crispy delicacies. Check out...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Highest-rated dessert shops in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Houston on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. #30. Sweet. – Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews) – Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5),...
HOUSTON, TX
Q92

Grab Your Wallet For the Exclusive Shein Pop-Up Shop in Houston

The global powerhouse Shein is coming to 'Touching Down in texas, Y'all!' An exclusive pop-up experience kicks off this weekend in Houston. This is a very rare chance to finally shop in a store for typically, online-only clothing. Online shopping became more attractive during the COVID-19 pandemic. People strayed away...
cw39.com

Meet the CW39 team August 13

HOUSTON (CW39) This Saturday August 13, is your chance to meet the CW39 Houston team in person at the Mayor’s Back 2 School Fest. While we are returning to a new normal, Houston area families continue to try and find steady ground and CW39 Houston is here to support our community. There is still a critical need for assistance with basic school supplies and health screenings for students. This Saturday, the City of Houston is making both available to attendees, while supplies last.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Texas

There is no doubt that Texas is very rich in history and has a lot to offer. No matter what your definition of a perfect vacation is, you will most definitely be able to have it in Texas because there is something for everybody here. On top of that, people are friendly and welcoming and the food is absolutely delicious. There is no reason why you should not visit Texas if you haven't already. If you have already been to Texas before or you happen to live here, but you are looking for new, exciting places to explore, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Texas that are definitely worth your time. And if you have never visited Texas before, these places are an excellent start.
houstoniamag.com

Here’s What to Look Forward to at Rodeo Houston 2023

Still floating on a high from this year’s record-breaking rodeo season, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLSR) is already gearing up for an even greater season next year. As season tickets for the 2023 shows have become available for purchase, the HLSR has announced new program updates that avid local cowpokes can start looking forward to now.
HOUSTON, TX
KIII 3News

CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights. Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

