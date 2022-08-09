ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 1

Related
TheWrap

‘Anne Rice’s The Mayfair Witches’ First Look: See Alexandra Daddario as the Heiress to a Powerful Family (Photos)

Alexandra Daddario is a woman about to learn family secrets in just-released first look photos from AMC’s “The Mayfair Witches.”. In the AMC series, Daddario plays Rowan, a neurosurgeon who will soon find out about her influential witch lineage. In one of the first look photos, she stands on a porch alongside Harry Hamlin, who plays the patriarch of said family, Cortland Mayfair.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Cleans Up in Emmy Writing Category — and Clocks Another Win for Diversity

This story about Stefani Robinson and “What We Do in the Shadows” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. The vampire comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” isn’t one of the more high-profile nominees in the Outstanding Comedy Series category, but it is a powerhouse in the writing category. Two years ago, when the FX series was nominated for its second season, it grabbed a remarkable three of the seven nominations in the category; this year, it joins “Barry” as the only show with two noms, while “Abbott Elementary,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Ted Lasso” have one.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Lawrence
Person
Ralph Macchio
Person
Sean Kanan
Person
Thomas Ian Griffith
Person
Jon Hurwitz
Person
Hayden Schlossberg
Popculture

Teddy Ray, Beloved Comedian, Dead at 32

Comedy has lost one of its brightest and most prominent stars. According to multiple reports, Teddy Ray has died. He was 32. His cause of death has not yet been made public. He was beloved for his wit and high-pitched voice, with the ability to joke about himself. Ray recently celebrated his birthday on July 30. His final Instagram post was a tribute to himself, captioning a picture of a woman in a car: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun." He became famous with appearances on Russell Simmons' digital comedy stream All Def Digital. Additionally, he was a cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out helmed by Nick Cannon. He also hosted a podcast called The Cali Kickback with Lewis Ray.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Is That You, Marilyn Manson? Embattled Singer Steps Out With Wife Sans-Rock Makeup As Battle With Ex Evan Rachel Wood Heats Up

Marilyn Manson was spotted with his wife, Lindsay Usich, during a rare public outing as lawsuits pile up against the embattled rocker, Radar has learned. Manson, 53, (real name: Brian Hugh Warner) was almost unrecognizable without his signature goth makeup and colored contacts, still sticking to his usual monochromatic black ensemble while stepping out with Usich, 37, in West Hollywood on Wednesday.Usich and Manson's outing was captured in photos obtained by Daily Mail.The Tourniquet singer's legal woes continue to mount as he faces lawsuits from Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco, model Ashley Morgan Smithine and a mystery woman. On...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Deadline

Teddy Ray Dies: Rising Comic On HBO Max’s ‘Pause With Sam Jay’ Was 32

Teddy Ray, whose viral social media presence marked him as a comedy star to watch, died Friday at age 32. Details on the cause and location have not yet surfaced. Ray’s death was confirmed by Comedy Central, who shared the caption, “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.” A regular at comedy clubs across the country, he was a social media star on YouTube and other outlets. He had a following of nearly 200,000 across various platforms. He performed at HaHa Comedy Club in Los Angeles on June 23 at “The Young OGs Comedy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Karate Kid#The All Valley Tournament
TheWrap

Emily Blunt to Star Opposite Ryan Gosling in ‘The Fall Guy’ Film for Universal

Emily Blunt is set to star opposite Ryan Gosling in “The Fall Guy” film adaptation for Universal, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. “Hobbs & Shaw” filmmaker David Leitch is attached to direct the project, which Universal acquired as a package in an auction. The feature film is inspired by the classic 1980s series of the same name.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 2 Recap: A Refresher Before Season 3

Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) returns with her chaotic high school life in “Never Have I Ever” Season 3, which premieres on Netflix August 12. Season 1 of Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher’s comedy series launched in the summer of 2020, and it instantly endeared itself to viewers. With Season 3 on the horizon, we’ve put together a complete recap of Season 2 to get you up to speed.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TheWrap

Matt Galsor Talks Going From Roger Corman B-Movies to Being Tom Cruise’s ‘Maverick’ Attorney

Office With a View: The deal broker says ”it was a total accident“ starting with the low-budget shop before going on to rep Hollywood’s biggest names. Entertainment attorney Matt Galsor, partner in Century City-based firm Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger, spoke no English when he arrived in Los Angeles from Ukraine with his family in 1992 following decades living among the many Soviet Jewish refuseniks denied the right to emigrate to Israel, the United States and other countries beginning in the 1970s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ to Premiere March 2024

“Kung Fu Panda 4” is officially in the works at DreamWorks and Universal, with a wide release set for March 8, 2024. The film will mark the third sequel of the original “Kung Fu Panda,” which premiered in 2008 to become DreamWorks’ highest-grossing original animated film. Set in ancient China, the martial arts movie told the epic story of a panda named Po (Jack Black), whose love of kung fu was matched only by his insatiable appetite.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Quinta Brunson Signs Overall Deal With Warner Bros. Television Group

Quinta Brunson has signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, which marks the Emmy-nominated “Abbott Elementary” creator, executive producer and star’s first such pact with any studio. Under the exclusive multiyear agreement, she will create, develop and produce original programming for all platforms, including but...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘A League of Their Own’ Cast Explains How the Series Expands the Scope of the Film by Telling LGBTQ+ Stories

“The movie told the story they were setting out to tell. They told the story of those women perfectly. Guess what, there are more women,” D’Arcy Carden tells TheWrap. The new Prime Video series “A League of Their Own” acknowledges Penny Marshall’s 1992 hit film of the same name while deepening the story. While Marshall’s movie very much tackled misogynistic attitudes towards women playing baseball, it didn’t have the scope of diversity that the new series establishes, especially when it comes to exploring issues related to race and sexual orientation with the All American Girls Professional Baseball League players.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Marcel the Shell With Shoes On’ Director Explains What It Took to Pull Off One of the Year’s Most Charming Movies

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” the micro-budgeted, partially animated indie starring Jenny Slate as the voice of an andromorphic shell (with shoes on), is a mega-watt charmer that has also become one of the summer’s sleeper hits. Now in over 800 theaters, it feels like a balm for these troubled times – it is gloriously cute but not totally sanded down. (This is an A24 family movie, with everything that that implies.)
MOVIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy