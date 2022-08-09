Read full article on original website
‘Anne Rice’s The Mayfair Witches’ First Look: See Alexandra Daddario as the Heiress to a Powerful Family (Photos)
Alexandra Daddario is a woman about to learn family secrets in just-released first look photos from AMC’s “The Mayfair Witches.”. In the AMC series, Daddario plays Rowan, a neurosurgeon who will soon find out about her influential witch lineage. In one of the first look photos, she stands on a porch alongside Harry Hamlin, who plays the patriarch of said family, Cortland Mayfair.
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin': Mallory Bechtel and Zaria Dissect the Tension Between Faran and Kelly (or Is It Karen?)
“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” keeps throwing wrenches into the guessing game of whether or not it was really Karen (Mallory Bechtel) who fell from the rafters at the school dance or if it may have actually been her twin sister, Kelly. “Kelly” has been giving off some suspicious...
‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Cleans Up in Emmy Writing Category — and Clocks Another Win for Diversity
This story about Stefani Robinson and “What We Do in the Shadows” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. The vampire comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” isn’t one of the more high-profile nominees in the Outstanding Comedy Series category, but it is a powerhouse in the writing category. Two years ago, when the FX series was nominated for its second season, it grabbed a remarkable three of the seven nominations in the category; this year, it joins “Barry” as the only show with two noms, while “Abbott Elementary,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Ted Lasso” have one.
‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Casts Lauren Ambrose as Adult Van
“Six Feet Under” alum Lauren Ambrose has been cast as the adult version of Van, the stranded soccer team’s goalie, in Season 2 of “Yellowjackets,” Showtime announced on Thursday. Meanwhile, Liv Hewson, who plays the character as a teen, has been upped to a series regular...
Matthew McConaughey Shares His Short List Of Inspiring Movies So Get Ready To Binge
It’s no secret that Matthew McConaughey has become one of the most beloved and well respected actors in the world. The charismatic Texan has a way of making a story about a bowl of Cheerios sound like it came from a Robert Frost poem. Long story short, the guy...
Popculture
Teddy Ray, Beloved Comedian, Dead at 32
Comedy has lost one of its brightest and most prominent stars. According to multiple reports, Teddy Ray has died. He was 32. His cause of death has not yet been made public. He was beloved for his wit and high-pitched voice, with the ability to joke about himself. Ray recently celebrated his birthday on July 30. His final Instagram post was a tribute to himself, captioning a picture of a woman in a car: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun." He became famous with appearances on Russell Simmons' digital comedy stream All Def Digital. Additionally, he was a cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out helmed by Nick Cannon. He also hosted a podcast called The Cali Kickback with Lewis Ray.
Is That You, Marilyn Manson? Embattled Singer Steps Out With Wife Sans-Rock Makeup As Battle With Ex Evan Rachel Wood Heats Up
Marilyn Manson was spotted with his wife, Lindsay Usich, during a rare public outing as lawsuits pile up against the embattled rocker, Radar has learned. Manson, 53, (real name: Brian Hugh Warner) was almost unrecognizable without his signature goth makeup and colored contacts, still sticking to his usual monochromatic black ensemble while stepping out with Usich, 37, in West Hollywood on Wednesday.Usich and Manson's outing was captured in photos obtained by Daily Mail.The Tourniquet singer's legal woes continue to mount as he faces lawsuits from Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco, model Ashley Morgan Smithine and a mystery woman. On...
Teddy Ray Dies: Rising Comic On HBO Max’s ‘Pause With Sam Jay’ Was 32
Teddy Ray, whose viral social media presence marked him as a comedy star to watch, died Friday at age 32. Details on the cause and location have not yet surfaced. Ray’s death was confirmed by Comedy Central, who shared the caption, “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.” A regular at comedy clubs across the country, he was a social media star on YouTube and other outlets. He had a following of nearly 200,000 across various platforms. He performed at HaHa Comedy Club in Los Angeles on June 23 at “The Young OGs Comedy...
Emily Blunt to Star Opposite Ryan Gosling in ‘The Fall Guy’ Film for Universal
Emily Blunt is set to star opposite Ryan Gosling in “The Fall Guy” film adaptation for Universal, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. “Hobbs & Shaw” filmmaker David Leitch is attached to direct the project, which Universal acquired as a package in an auction. The feature film is inspired by the classic 1980s series of the same name.
Apple Shares First Look at ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ Adaptation With Brie Larson
Apple TV+ today unveiled a first-look at “Lessons in Chemistry,” its new drama series starring and executive produced by Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (“Captain Marvel,” “Room”). Based on the best-selling debut novel from author, science editor and copywriter Bonnie Garmus, “Lessons in Chemistry” will...
Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg and Additional ‘Cinderella’ Cast to Reunite for 25th Anniversary Celebration
The cast of the 1997 live-action “Cinderella” film is reuniting!. Brandy and Whoopi Goldberg will join cast mates Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox for a 25th anniversary celebration titled “Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20.”. The special, which will...
‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 2 Recap: A Refresher Before Season 3
Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) returns with her chaotic high school life in “Never Have I Ever” Season 3, which premieres on Netflix August 12. Season 1 of Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher’s comedy series launched in the summer of 2020, and it instantly endeared itself to viewers. With Season 3 on the horizon, we’ve put together a complete recap of Season 2 to get you up to speed.
Matt Galsor Talks Going From Roger Corman B-Movies to Being Tom Cruise’s ‘Maverick’ Attorney
Office With a View: The deal broker says ”it was a total accident“ starting with the low-budget shop before going on to rep Hollywood’s biggest names. Entertainment attorney Matt Galsor, partner in Century City-based firm Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger, spoke no English when he arrived in Los Angeles from Ukraine with his family in 1992 following decades living among the many Soviet Jewish refuseniks denied the right to emigrate to Israel, the United States and other countries beginning in the 1970s.
‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ to Premiere March 2024
“Kung Fu Panda 4” is officially in the works at DreamWorks and Universal, with a wide release set for March 8, 2024. The film will mark the third sequel of the original “Kung Fu Panda,” which premiered in 2008 to become DreamWorks’ highest-grossing original animated film. Set in ancient China, the martial arts movie told the epic story of a panda named Po (Jack Black), whose love of kung fu was matched only by his insatiable appetite.
‘Bullet Train’ Star Hiroyuki Sanada Breaks Down 5 of His Most Iconic Roles
Hiroyuki Sanada is a true legend. Even if you don’t know his name and haven’t memorized his filmography, his presence on screen elevates whatever he’s in. And he can make the most of even a fleeting appearance, like his cameo in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” as a mob boss who is taken down by Jeremy Renner’s Ronin.
Timothée Chalamet Leads a Cannibal Romance in First Teaser for Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones and All’
“Bones and All” is nearly upon us. And, thanks to Timothée Chalamet, we now have a brief first look at the darkly-tinged romantic thriller (watch below). It might be the most haunting 30 seconds of your day. Luca Guadagnino’s latest stars Chalamet and Taylor Russell as a pair...
Quinta Brunson Signs Overall Deal With Warner Bros. Television Group
Quinta Brunson has signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, which marks the Emmy-nominated “Abbott Elementary” creator, executive producer and star’s first such pact with any studio. Under the exclusive multiyear agreement, she will create, develop and produce original programming for all platforms, including but...
‘A League of Their Own’ Cast Explains How the Series Expands the Scope of the Film by Telling LGBTQ+ Stories
“The movie told the story they were setting out to tell. They told the story of those women perfectly. Guess what, there are more women,” D’Arcy Carden tells TheWrap. The new Prime Video series “A League of Their Own” acknowledges Penny Marshall’s 1992 hit film of the same name while deepening the story. While Marshall’s movie very much tackled misogynistic attitudes towards women playing baseball, it didn’t have the scope of diversity that the new series establishes, especially when it comes to exploring issues related to race and sexual orientation with the All American Girls Professional Baseball League players.
‘Marcel the Shell With Shoes On’ Director Explains What It Took to Pull Off One of the Year’s Most Charming Movies
“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” the micro-budgeted, partially animated indie starring Jenny Slate as the voice of an andromorphic shell (with shoes on), is a mega-watt charmer that has also become one of the summer’s sleeper hits. Now in over 800 theaters, it feels like a balm for these troubled times – it is gloriously cute but not totally sanded down. (This is an A24 family movie, with everything that that implies.)
‘Mack & Rita’ Film Review: Diane Keaton Plays a Young Woman’s Old Soul in Charming Comedy
When we think of old age, we think of wisdom (charitably) or frailty (less charitably), the weathered faces of elders showing us our future. Or consider a more spritely vision of the aging process: Think of colorful scarves and oversized knits. What about silk robes and high-collared shirts? Maybe a glass of red wine on ice?
