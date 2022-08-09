Read full article on original website
Related
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
morethanthecurve.com
Former Lafayette Hill and Conshohocken resident creating picture-ready treats in Dresher
Surreal Creamery recently opened at 1650 Limekiln Pike in Dresher. Thus far, the Dresher location is the third location in Pennsylvania and the eighth overall across four states. The Dresher franchise is owned by Upper Dublin resident Eric Brewstein, who previously lived in Lafayette Hill and Conshohocken. Surreal Creamery has...
phillyvoice.com
Wawa drops 24-hour service at another Center City store as company expands footprint
Wawa has spent much of the last year touting plans to double its total store count by 2030, entering new markets from North Carolina to Alabama, Tennessee and further into central Pennsylvania in the coming years. But in Philadelphia, where the company had seemed bullish during the last decade, Wawa...
3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]
It's time for new restaurant highlights. Lancaster has so much to offer when it comes to food, whether you're a picky eater or all about exploring cuisines and foods - there's something for everyone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Are These Historic Mansions in Chester County the Perfect Place for Your Wedding?
Loche Aerie Mansion in Malvern.Image via Loch Aerie Mansion. If you are looking for the right place to get married, there are several historic mansions in Chester County that would provide the perfect background for a memorable wedding, writes County Lines Magazine.
Singapore-Based Real Estate Investment Trust Acquires 400,674-Square-Foot Shopping Center in Pottstown
United Hampshire US REIT, a Singapore-based real estate investment trust, has acquired Upland Square, a 400,674-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in Pottstown for a reported $85.7 million. Upland Square is one of the metro area’s largest and most successful grocery-anchored power centers. Currently 95 percent leased, the property’s wide range of...
WGAL
Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Montgomery County will soon expire
CENTER SQUARE, Pa. — A Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 that was sold last year will soon expire, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The unclaimed winning ticket from the drawing on Sept. 20, 2021, was sold at the Wawa at 1015 Dekalb Pike in Center Square, Montgomery County.
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon Bash
Bank & Bourbon, an inherently American restaurant on Market Street, will celebrate its 6th annual Bourbon Bash on Wednesday, September 7, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Bourbon enthusiasts and foodies are invited to visit Bank & Bourbon for a night of delicious food and fare, all for a great cause.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Philadelphia
Mega Matriarch. Montgomery County Woman Celebrates 100th Great-Grandchild
"I'm just thinking about how lucky I am." Talk about a family tree with some deep roots. A woman in the Philadelphia suburbs is celebrating the birth of her 100th great-grandchild. At 99, Blue Bell resident Marguerite Koller is a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to many -- 11 children, 56...
Daughter of soap opera icon Agnes Nixon lists Berwyn farm estate for $4M
A Berwyn farm estate featuring a “party barn” has been listed for $3.95 million, according to the reports. Owned by Mary Nixon, daughter of the soap opera legend Agnes Nixon (”All My Children,” “One Life to Live”) the 9-acre property is located at 1135 Sugartown Road.
Phillymag.com
Living in Upper Darby: A Neighborhood Guide
Philly’s largest suburb has become its most cosmopolitan, promising “The World in One Place.”. Those who think of Upper Darby as white-bread haven’t been here in a while. Over the past 30 years, immigrants from Asia, Latin America, Africa and elsewhere have made this middle-of-the-road suburb a truly diverse global community. These new Upper Darbyites have opened businesses that welcome everyone, starting with the big H Mart (7050 Terminal Square), the pan-Asian food emporium.
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up This Weekend: 24+ Auto Shows, Wine Tastings, Summer Concerts And More
Ready for some summer fun? Head to Parx Casino for an exciting live concert, peruse the shops in Yardley for 2nd Saturday or rev your engines at the New Hope Auto Show!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular toy auction, based in Lancaster County, begins two-day bidding war
LANCASTER, Pa. — A nationally known toy auction based in Lancaster County is back for the week. Morphy Auctions features thousands of unique toys and collectibles. It also holds the world record for the highest-grossing one-day toy auction of all time, when it earned nearly $8 million in 2007.
An Immigrant From El Salvador, Owner of Phoenixville Restaurant Found His Niche in Art of Pizza-Making
José Antonio Rosa, owner of the popular Liberty Square Pizza & Restaurant, arrived in America in the 1980s and found his niche in pizza-making in the city of Phoenixville, writes Rodrigo Campos-Sanchez for Al Día.
PhillyBite
Michael Schulson is Opening Samuel's in Center City
- Whether you're hungry for a kosher deli or just need a quick bite, you'll want to check out Samuel's in Center City at 1525 Sansom Street. The new kosher butcher shop is named after the deli Samuel Schulson's grandfather originally opened. The cafe will feature house-made challah, babka, and black-and-white cookies, as well as all types of bagels.
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PA
Along charming Old Philadelphia Pike in Smoketown, you'll find DJ's Taste of the 50's. This diner-style restaurant offers all those old diner classics such as burgers, fries and shakes, at an affordable price.
New $50 Million Sports and Event Facility Poised to Put Chester County’s Lone City Back on the Map
Coatesville officials believe the National Sports and Events Center will put the city back on the map. IDG Development is set to build a new $50 million facility in Coatesville called the National Sports and Events Center, which officials are hoping will put the city back on the map, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY.
More Than A Pretty Decoration: The Meaning Behind Barn Stars
Recently I spent a weekend in Lancaster, Pa and one thing that I noticed as I was driving around God's country was all the stars on the barns. Then when I returned home to the Southern Tier, I noticed a few barns that had stars on them as well. When...
This Is The Best Burrito In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best burritos in each state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Inn at Grace Winery in Glen Mills–‘A Little Bit of Heaven’
“Coming out here is just a joy, to see the guests respond to the landscape, the old house and barn, is really what makes it worthwhile.”. Christopher Levine, owner of the Inn at Grace Winery in Glen Mills has a lot of history going on at the property and in his family, reports Jessica Kartalija for CBS Philadelphia.
Comments / 0