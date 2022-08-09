ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

MONTCO.Today

Singapore-Based Real Estate Investment Trust Acquires 400,674-Square-Foot Shopping Center in Pottstown

United Hampshire US REIT, a Singapore-based real estate investment trust, has acquired Upland Square, a 400,674-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in Pottstown for a reported $85.7 million. Upland Square is one of the metro area’s largest and most successful grocery-anchored power centers. Currently 95 percent leased, the property’s wide range of...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon Bash

Bank & Bourbon, an inherently American restaurant on Market Street, will celebrate its 6th annual Bourbon Bash on Wednesday, September 7, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Bourbon enthusiasts and foodies are invited to visit Bank & Bourbon for a night of delicious food and fare, all for a great cause.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Living in Upper Darby: A Neighborhood Guide

Philly’s largest suburb has become its most cosmopolitan, promising “The World in One Place.”. Those who think of Upper Darby as white-bread haven’t been here in a while. Over the past 30 years, immigrants from Asia, Latin America, Africa and elsewhere have made this middle-of-the-road suburb a truly diverse global community. These new Upper Darbyites have opened businesses that welcome everyone, starting with the big H Mart (7050 Terminal Square), the pan-Asian food emporium.
UPPER DARBY, PA
visitbuckscounty.com

What's Up This Weekend: 24+ Auto Shows, Wine Tastings, Summer Concerts And More

Ready for some summer fun? Head to Parx Casino for an exciting live concert, peruse the shops in Yardley for 2nd Saturday or rev your engines at the New Hope Auto Show!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Michael Schulson is Opening Samuel's in Center City

- Whether you're hungry for a kosher deli or just need a quick bite, you'll want to check out Samuel's in Center City at 1525 Sansom Street. The new kosher butcher shop is named after the deli Samuel Schulson's grandfather originally opened. The cafe will feature house-made challah, babka, and black-and-white cookies, as well as all types of bagels.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

