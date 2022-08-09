ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Eight Badgers named to PFF's Preseason All-Big Ten Team

By Wade Flavion
 1 day ago
On Monday afternoon, Pro Football Focus writer, Anthony Treash, released PFF’s 2022 Preseason All-America and All-Conferences teams. Wisconsin football had eight Badgers make the cut on Treash’s All-Big Ten team.

Only one Badger made first-team All-Big Ten, while four were named to the second team and three as honorable mentions. One of the most notable players on the list is outside linebacker, Nick Herbig, who was ferocious in his second year as a starter in 2021 finishing with 61 total tackles and nine sacks.

Although these are just preseason awards, it shows how high expectations are for this talented Wisconsin team going into this upcoming season.

Below are the Wisconsin Badgers named to PFF’s All-Big Ten Team:

Honorable Mention: S John Torchio

Honorable Mention: C Joe Tippmann

Honorable Mention: T Jack Nelson

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin-Imagn Content Services, LLC
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

First Team: OLB Nick Herbig

