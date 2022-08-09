Army scientists are improving upon, refining, and advancing what they identify as a critical “data layer.”. A drone spots enemy armored vehicles approaching from the other side of a ridge while functioning as an “aerial” node connecting non-line-of-sight combat assets. Targeting data is then sent to an Abrams tank in position to lay down suppressive fire and instantly cue small groups of mobile dismounted scout units to approach the enemy formation. The forward scout unit then “paints” the target with a laser spot enabling nearby U.S. Air Force fighter jets to fire precision air-to-ground missiles to destroy the enemy positions.

