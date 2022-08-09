Read full article on original website
Robot dogs join the US Space Force: Ghost Robotics' $150,000 four-legged bots are being used to patrol the Cape Canaveral station
'Robot dogs' are being tested by the US Space Force so they can carry out patrols of the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The $150,000 (£123,000) four-legged bots can be equipped with a wide variety of optical and acoustic sensors, allowing them to serve as the 'eyes and ears' around sensitive areas of the base.
dronedj.com
An inside look at Amazon’s drone delivery system, flight-testing facilities
As it prepares to bring free Prime Air drone deliveries to customers in California and Texas, Amazon is offering an inside look at how its drone delivery system works. A new video released by the company shows rigorous flight tests being conducted at one of its facilities in Oregon. Amazon’s...
Business Insider
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
CARS・
Chilling AI satellite swarms that hunt down and destroy enemy targets unveiled by China in the terrifying space race
CHILLING AI satellite swarms that hunt down and destroy enemy targets have been unveiled by China in another terrifying step in the space race. Chinese scientists said they could now launch hundreds of mini satellites - dubbed "cubesats" - from a large motherboard in space with deadly precision and speed.
americanmilitarynews.com
Hypersonic missile-tracking satellites greenlit for development
Two companies will build 28 satellite prototypes with enhanced missile-tracking abilities—and the promise of being able to keep up with next-generation hypersonics—after a $1.3 billion award, defense officials announced Monday. The Space Development Agency awarded Northrop Grumman and L3Harris contracts worth approximately $617 million and $700 million, respectively,...
Air Force grounds THREE HUNDRED OF its fleet of F-35 Lightning II fighter jets worth $23 BILLION to check for faulty part in ejection seat
The Air Force is grounding its fleet of F-35 Joint Strike Fighters to check for a faulty component that could prevent pilots from safely ejecting. A spokesperson for the Air Force confirmed Friday's temporary stand-down order in a statement to DailyMail.com, saying the aircraft are currently being inspected 'to mitigate safety concerns.'
Freethink
Flying sports car cleared for takeoff by FAA
A flying sports car has just been cleared for flight by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) — but to get behind the wheel of one, you’ll need to build it yourself. Samson Switchblade: Unlike the eVTOLs expected to one day ferry us across cities like airborne Ubers, Samson Sky’s Switchblade is designed to be a true flying car, capable of both flight and on-road driving.
CARS・
Solar-powered US Army spy-drone breaks record with 40 DAYS in flight – and has ‘entered international airspace’
A US Army drone keeps beating its own flying record and has now been soaring for over 40 days. The Zephyr is a solar-powered drone with an 82-foot wingspan. It was hand launched in Arizona on June 15. Each minute that goes by, it's breaking its own longest drone flight...
Northrop Grumman picks Firefly to replace Russian engines on Antares rocket
Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket is about to get an all-American upgrade with the help of Firefly Aerospace.
nationalinterest.org
Number Crunching: The Pentagon Is Upgrading Its Data Connectivity
Army scientists are improving upon, refining, and advancing what they identify as a critical “data layer.”. A drone spots enemy armored vehicles approaching from the other side of a ridge while functioning as an “aerial” node connecting non-line-of-sight combat assets. Targeting data is then sent to an Abrams tank in position to lay down suppressive fire and instantly cue small groups of mobile dismounted scout units to approach the enemy formation. The forward scout unit then “paints” the target with a laser spot enabling nearby U.S. Air Force fighter jets to fire precision air-to-ground missiles to destroy the enemy positions.
Anti-satellite weapons: History, types and purpose
With the satellite network being a key component of modern life on Earth, space is now a major battleground for countries looking to get ahead of their competitors.
scitechdaily.com
MIT’s Tiny Robotic Lightning Bugs Take Flight
Inspired by fireflies, scientists create insect-scale robots that can emit light when they fly, which enables motion tracking and communication. Lightning bugs that light up dusky backyards on warm summer evenings use their luminescence for communication — to attract a mate, ward off predators, or lure prey. These glimmering...
Nellis AFB Is The Epicenter Of The USAF’s Future
F-22 Raptors are prepared for a night mission during Exercise Red Flag. Jamie Hunter.Inside Nellis Week: Aggressors, testers, Weapons School, cyber warfare, and advanced communications makes Nellis the ultimate future air combat melting pot.
