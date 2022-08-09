ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license

The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vtol#Lidar#Mining Equipment#Precision Agriculture#Vtol Drone#Fl#Uas#Sentaero#Bvlos
americanmilitarynews.com

Hypersonic missile-tracking satellites greenlit for development

Two companies will build 28 satellite prototypes with enhanced missile-tracking abilities—and the promise of being able to keep up with next-generation hypersonics—after a $1.3 billion award, defense officials announced Monday. The Space Development Agency awarded Northrop Grumman and L3Harris contracts worth approximately $617 million and $700 million, respectively,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Air Force grounds THREE HUNDRED OF its fleet of F-35 Lightning II fighter jets worth $23 BILLION to check for faulty part in ejection seat

The Air Force is grounding its fleet of F-35 Joint Strike Fighters to check for a faulty component that could prevent pilots from safely ejecting. A spokesperson for the Air Force confirmed Friday's temporary stand-down order in a statement to DailyMail.com, saying the aircraft are currently being inspected 'to mitigate safety concerns.'
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Freethink

Flying sports car cleared for takeoff by FAA

A flying sports car has just been cleared for flight by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) — but to get behind the wheel of one, you’ll need to build it yourself. Samson Switchblade: Unlike the eVTOLs expected to one day ferry us across cities like airborne Ubers, Samson Sky’s Switchblade is designed to be a true flying car, capable of both flight and on-road driving.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Electronics
nationalinterest.org

Number Crunching: The Pentagon Is Upgrading Its Data Connectivity

Army scientists are improving upon, refining, and advancing what they identify as a critical “data layer.”. A drone spots enemy armored vehicles approaching from the other side of a ridge while functioning as an “aerial” node connecting non-line-of-sight combat assets. Targeting data is then sent to an Abrams tank in position to lay down suppressive fire and instantly cue small groups of mobile dismounted scout units to approach the enemy formation. The forward scout unit then “paints” the target with a laser spot enabling nearby U.S. Air Force fighter jets to fire precision air-to-ground missiles to destroy the enemy positions.
MILITARY
scitechdaily.com

MIT’s Tiny Robotic Lightning Bugs Take Flight

Inspired by fireflies, scientists create insect-scale robots that can emit light when they fly, which enables motion tracking and communication. Lightning bugs that light up dusky backyards on warm summer evenings use their luminescence for communication — to attract a mate, ward off predators, or lure prey. These glimmering...
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy