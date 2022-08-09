Read full article on original website
Issey Miyake was a conceptual fashion designer for the many
Designer Issey Miyake has died at age 84, leaving an indelible mark on the fashion world. He was celebrated for clothing that responded to the body in movement and which was conceptual in design but also completely appropriate for the everyday. His garments were often based on simple geometric shapes made in finely pleated fabrics that resulted in new and unexpected silhouettes.
Why companies like Nerf and Olipop are hiring TikTok creators to run their accounts
Many companies have had success with paying TikTok influencers to promote their products, but some brands are now taking it a step beyond. Organizations like Nerf are hiring creators to run their brands’ TikTok accounts, in the hopes of growing their following on the platform—and developing a long-term relationship with their audience.
Cringey LinkedIn posts like the crying CEO are inspiring a culture of backlash
Usually, when a social media post is picked up by major media outlets around the world, it’s from a celebrity, politician, or other type of influencer on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook. Less common is the viral LinkedIn post, but over the last 24 hours, you’d be hard-pressed to find an internet user who hasn’t heard about “the crying CEO.”
Attack on Rushdie sparks surge in interest in author's works
The stunning knife attack on author Salman Rushdie has fanned interest in his works -- above all, "The Satanic Verses," which left him living for years under a looming death threat. Police and witnesses said 24-year-old Hadi Matar of Fairfield, New Jersey, was wrestled to the ground as he continued his attack, which left Rushdie in serious condition.
Are you (truly) ready to hire the best of Gen Z?
When Kahlil Greene, Yale’s first-ever Black student-body president, wrote Dear CEOs: A Gen Zer’s Open Letter to His Future Employers for Harvard Business Review, the silence was deafening as many executives’ mouths likely hung agape. “Gen-Z workers are ready to walk away from companies that aren’t up...
How to register for Fast Company’s Taste of Innovation dinner series
Fast Company’s 8th annual Innovation Festival returns to New York City September 19-22. The Innovation Festival will feature engaging panel discussions, interactive workshops, site visits around the city, as well as our one-of-a-kind Taste of Innovation series. Taste of Innovation is an exclusive dining experience with multicourse meals curated...
How discovery commerce is changing the game for brands
In today’s “always shopping” environment, people are constantly discovering new ideas, solutions, and inspirations from brands. Here’s how that plays out for one online browser.
The UI of air-conditioning is hell on earth
A few days ago, I almost tore my digital thermostat off the wall because I couldn’t understand its demonic user interface. I had no manual for it, and I couldn’t find it on the internet. So, boiling with Joe Pesci fury, I couldn’t stop fantasizing about ways to retaliate against the sadistic monster who designed this horror.
I met 2050 me, and here’s what I learned
I’m staring at a video of myself, 30 years from now: My smile lines are more pronounced, my cheeks are slightly puffier, and I look a bit like my mom. “I can’t believe it’s really you,” Future Me says on my computer screen. “Sorry to shock, but even with technological advances in my time, humans are still aging,” she adds, before proceeding to paint me a picture of what the world looks like in 2050.
