I’m staring at a video of myself, 30 years from now: My smile lines are more pronounced, my cheeks are slightly puffier, and I look a bit like my mom. “I can’t believe it’s really you,” Future Me says on my computer screen. “Sorry to shock, but even with technological advances in my time, humans are still aging,” she adds, before proceeding to paint me a picture of what the world looks like in 2050.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO