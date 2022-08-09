Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Coroner identifies victim in Greene Street shooting in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen county coroner named the man killed in a shooting on Fort Wayne's Southeast side yesterday afternoon. Police responded to the 1400 block of Greene Street where they found 23-year-old Jaiyvian Hamilton of Fort Wayne suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities say he died...
WOWO News
UPDATED: One juvenile dead, another arrested after shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One juvenile is dead and another was arrested after a shooting Monday evening in Fort Wayne. Police were called to the 2100 block of Carterton Drive in southeast Fort Wayne at 5:54 p.m. on reports of a shooting and a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
wfft.com
One child dead, second arrested in Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One child is dead and another is in police custody following a shooting Monday. Officers found the victim inside with a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they found and arrested another child at a different location. They say that...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Man, 19, arrested in fatal Villages of Hanna shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police have made an arrest in the shooting Monday afternoon that left one man dead. FWPD said Tuesday afternoon they arrested 19-year-old Michael D. Glover on charges including murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana in the incident.
wfft.com
Ten-year-old victim identified in Carterton Drive shooting in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police have identified the child who died in a shooting on Fort Wayne's southeast side Monday. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Carterton Drive around 6 p.m. Monday evening. They found 10-year-old Ray Dee One with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at...
wfft.com
Man found dead in Stophlet Street home in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police found a man dead Monday night in southwest Fort Wayne. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Stophlet Street just after 9 p.m. to calls of an unresponsive man. Fort Wayne firefighters arrived after police and pronounced the man dead. The incident is still...
WOWO News
Fort Wayne woman injured in fatal Howard County crash
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne woman was injured in a crash Sunday in Howard County that left one man dead. The Howard County Sheriff’s Department and first responders were called to US 31, just north of US 35 shortly before 3:30 p.m. Initial reports indicate that a 2001 Lexus, driven by 21-year-old Kyra Potts of Fort Wayne, was traveling northbound on US 31, just north of the US 35 exit before leaving the roadway, crossing the median, and entering southbound traffic. The Lexus then collided with a 2014 Chevrolet driven by a 55-year-old Rebecca Hayden, of Martinsville.
WANE-TV
Court testimony: George Floyd protester wanted to ‘blind and kill’ police
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Closing arguments in Allen Superior Court start Thursday morning for a man charged with hurling a homemade bomb that seriously injured an Indiana State Police trooper at the George Floyd protest in downtown Fort Wayne more than two years ago. The felony trial of...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man arrested for robbing Spee-D-Mart in Ohio
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested on Wednesday for robbing a Shell Spee-D-Mart in Hicksville, Ohio. Police say 34-year-old Casey Billingsley was arrested in Fort Wayne on a warrant for an armed robbery that happened on July 30, 2022. Police say the investigation is...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Man found dead in Fort Wayne home, FWPD investigating
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are investigating after a man was found dead in a home south of downtown Monday evening. In a release, FWPD says officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Stophlet St....
Martinsville man dead, 11-year-old injured in Howard County crash
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Howard County sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly crash that happened north of Kokomo Sunday afternoon. Dispatchers received numerous reports of a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 31, just north of U.S. 35, around 3:15 p.m. According to a preliminary investigation, deputies believe a 2001 Lexus,...
WANE-TV
2nd person dies after crash in Steuben County
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Another person has died as a result of a crash in Steuben County last week. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Aug. 5 on S.R. 120 near C.R. 850 West, a mile east of Orland. According to police, a blue 2007 Nissan Titan...
wfft.com
Woman seriously injured in crash on East State Boulevard in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A woman is fighting for her life after a crash at the intersection of East State Boulevard and Hobson Road. Fort Wayne Police responded to a three-vehicle crash just after 8 a.m. Tuesday. Dispatch received multiple calls that a "black Cadi was speeding and blew...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Charges pending in three-car crash that critically injured woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Charges are pending for a man police say caused a three-car crash that left a woman in life-threatening condition Tuesday morning, the Fort Wayne Police Department says. FWPD says officers were called to the intersection of E State Blvd. and Hobson Rd....
WOWO News
Man found dead in home near Electric Works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials are investigating after a man was found dead in a home near Electric Works. Police were called to the 1200 block of Stophlet Street at 9:05 p.m. Monday on a report of an unresponsive man. Officers arrived on scene and found a man in a home. Firefighters arrived a short time later and pronounced the man dead.
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD investigating fatal shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department says they are investigating after a man was found dead at a southeast side apartment Monday afternoon. Police say dispatch received a call ‘that a friend was shot’ along with other calls of reports of hearing shots fired.
WANE-TV
Police: Man accused of drunk driving crash ID’d, woman in life-threatening condition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused of running red lights while driving drunk and causing a crash that put a woman in life-threatening condition has been identified, according to Allen Superior Court records. Police arrested 27-year-old Aaron Michael Graham shortly after he tried to run...
Times-Union Newspaper
Physical Evidence Presented To Jury In Murder Case
The state of Indiana called eight additional witnesses in the second day of a jury trial regarding a murder in Warsaw. In this case, Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, of 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, is charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both Level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Crash causes U.S. 30 lanes to shut down Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A crash on U.S. 30 causes backups Wednesday evening. At Doyle Rd., officials say there is an accident where all lanes are blocked for the next hour and a half. At this time, it is unclear how many vehicles were involved and...
WOWO News
One arrested after chase following three-vehicle crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in custody after a three-vehicle crash and foot chase Tuesday morning. Dispatch received multiple calls of a black Cadillac speeding and blowing through two traffic lights in the area of State and Beacon. A short time later at 8:04 a.m., a crash occurred at E. State and Hobson involving a black Cadillac.
