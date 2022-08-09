Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Explosive New Rick And Morty Season 6 Trailer Is For Die Hard Fans
Adult Swim has dropped a new trailer for Season 6 of Rick and Morty. The next batch of episodes will start arriving on Sunday, September 4. True to form, the next season looks bananas and shows no signs of the show losing its edge. Set to Black Sabbath's "Paranoid," the trailer is wall-to-wall packed with gunfights, laser battles, explosions, and a barrage of pop-culture references including a nuanced debate about Die Hard's plot.
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
Popculture
Teddy Ray, Beloved Comedian, Dead at 32
Comedy has lost one of its brightest and most prominent stars. According to multiple reports, Teddy Ray has died. He was 32. His cause of death has not yet been made public. He was beloved for his wit and high-pitched voice, with the ability to joke about himself. Ray recently celebrated his birthday on July 30. His final Instagram post was a tribute to himself, captioning a picture of a woman in a car: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun." He became famous with appearances on Russell Simmons' digital comedy stream All Def Digital. Additionally, he was a cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out helmed by Nick Cannon. He also hosted a podcast called The Cali Kickback with Lewis Ray.
Is That You, Marilyn Manson? Embattled Singer Steps Out With Wife Sans-Rock Makeup As Battle With Ex Evan Rachel Wood Heats Up
Marilyn Manson was spotted with his wife, Lindsay Usich, during a rare public outing as lawsuits pile up against the embattled rocker, Radar has learned. Manson, 53, (real name: Brian Hugh Warner) was almost unrecognizable without his signature goth makeup and colored contacts, still sticking to his usual monochromatic black ensemble while stepping out with Usich, 37, in West Hollywood on Wednesday.Usich and Manson's outing was captured in photos obtained by Daily Mail.The Tourniquet singer's legal woes continue to mount as he faces lawsuits from Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco, model Ashley Morgan Smithine and a mystery woman. On...
RELATED PEOPLE
Gamespot
Breaking Bad And Better Call Saul Creator's New Show Is Completely Different - Report
With Better Call Saul wrapping up its sixth and final season, many might be wondering what Vince Gilligan--the creator of the Breaking Bad universe--might be making next. A report from Deadline reveals that Gilligan is developing a "wholly original idea" likened to The Twilight Zone. The report said Gilligan will...
Gamespot
Mobile Game Based On Nickelodeon's Avatar Soft Launching This Month
Square Enix and Navigator Games have announced that its new mobile game, Avatar: Generations, will launch in selected territories this month. Avatar: Generations will be a free-to-play RPG game based on the Avatar: The Last Airbender show and will be available for Android and iOS devices. The upcoming game will...
Gamespot
Alone In The Dark Is A Modern Reimagining Of A Survival Horror Classic
Publisher THQ Nordic is rebooting Alone in the Dark--but rather than a new game in the series, developer Pieces Interactive is returning to the 1992 original to put a modern spin on the game that helped give rise to the modern survival horror genre. The new game is a third-person title that reimagines the original game, making adjustments to its story and gameplay, while attempting to capture the suspense and atmosphere that made Alone in the Dark so memorable.
Gamespot
The Flash May Be In Jeopardy As Warner Bros. Debates Release Due Ezra Miller's Troubles - Report
Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly weighing different strategies for its The Flash film as star Ezra Miller has become increasingly snared in legal trouble and multiple incidents including disorderly conduct and harassment. The film isn't scheduled to arrive in theaters until June 23, 2023--but The Hollywood Reporter says there are three possible scenarios that may change the film's fate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Multiversus Season 1 Gets A New Release Date | GameSpot News
Multiversus’ season 1 launch gets a new date, new announcements from THQ Nordic, and Sonic Frontiers is sticking to its release among a sea of delays. All this on today’s GameSpot News. What began as an indefinite delay has turned into a short one-week wait, as MultiVersus Season...
Teddy Ray Dies: Rising Comic On HBO Max’s ‘Pause With Sam Jay’ Was 32
Teddy Ray, whose viral social media presence marked him as a comedy star to watch, died Friday at age 32. Details on the cause and location have not yet surfaced. Ray’s death was confirmed by Comedy Central, who shared the caption, “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.” A regular at comedy clubs across the country, he was a social media star on YouTube and other outlets. He had a following of nearly 200,000 across various platforms. He performed at HaHa Comedy Club in Los Angeles on June 23 at “The Young OGs Comedy...
Gamespot
Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed - THQ Showcase Trailer 2022
There is another invasion interfering with the Furon invasion of Planet Earth? How the turntables…
Gamespot
Disney Plus And Hulu Prices Going Way Up, Disney Plus Ad Tier Launching In December
Disney has announced that its upcoming ad-supported tier of Disney+ will cost $7.99--as much as its current ad-free plan--and will be available starting December 8. That same day, there will also be a price hike for the ad-free plan, which will increase to $10.99 per month and change its name to Disney+ Premium.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
X-Men Legends #1 - Interim for Mutants Part 1
AN ALL-NEW TALE SET BEFORE GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1! Before GIANT-SIZE X-MEN brought STORM, WOLVERINE, COLOSSUS, NIGHTCRAWLER and THUNDERBIRD to the team, Roy Thomas redefined the merry mutants in two seminal runs on the book. Now Roy, at long last, returns to the saga of the X-MEN to take us through the period between his run and GSX, for the first time detailing Wolverine's government missions before his recruitment by PROFESSOR X (including unrevealed detail on his battle with the green goliath in HULK #181/182), an untold episode involving BEAST and a host of missing mutants, and the secret behind Wolverine's costume! Kicking off an all-new volume of X-MEN LEGENDS by a host of legendary creators, this is but the first story in a run of new, in-continuity tales covering the length and breadth of X-Men history from the early eras to fan-favorite latter day sagas! Face front, True Believers! These are the missing links you’ve been looking for!
Gamespot
FFXIV Patch 6.2 Release Date Announced, Trailer Teases FFIV Villain And The Void
In anticipation of FFXIV's Patch 6.2 release at the end of August, another live letter from the producer was held on August 12. Patch 6.2's trailer was revealed, as well as an official release date: August 23. As told at the end of 6.1, the Warrior of Light is about...
Gamespot
The Simpsons Season 34 Will Explain How It Predicts The Future
The Simpsons will finally explain the show's incredible record of accurately predicting the future in a Season 34 episode. Showrunner Matt Selman shared a few details about the episode in an interview with Deadline. "It's a conceptual episode with lots of crazy stuff in it," Selman said. "But it does...
Comments / 0