Santa Maria, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Zoo First Licensed Outdoor Preschool in California

The Santa Barbara Zoo’s Early Explorers Preschool, an outdoor early-education program, has received its official license from the state to become the first licensed outdoor preschool in California. “We are really proud of what we’ve created with our Early Explorers preschool, which offers a one-of-a-kind preschool experience for children...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Fiesta 2022 Photos and Videos

If you can stand more photos and videos from Fiesta, I am offering some of my own. Starting with La Boheme performing in De La Guerra Plaza on opening night:. For the parade, our friend Pali suggested getting to the parade staging area near the Carriage Museum about an hour before the parade to catch the performers up close in person. He was correct! Spirit of Fiesta Tara Mata and Junior Spirit of Fiesta Layla Gocong were very kind to pose with us before their big performance.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
New Times

My life in Arroyo Grande is already the winning ticket

I recently bought several mega million lotto tickets. I rarely buy them but with the jackpot at $1.2 billion, I was ready to win. I allowed myself to envision my response upon hearing I was the winner. I imagined taking a deep breath, calling my dearest friends for emotional support, and then logically figuring out how to claim the prize. Then I imagined how to spend the money! I'd lovingly support my family, friends, church, and community. I thought about what I would buy for myself. A new home? But I loved my mobile home. A new car? Well, my car could use new tires and a bit of touchup paint but I was perfectly happy with my 14-year-old hybrid. I imagined how I could invest some of the money to cover any future expenses, but I knew the majority I would give away.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
Becca C

7 Fun Things to do in Santa Barbara

Looking for something fun to do in Santa Barbara? If you need a place to relax and enjoy- here are seven things to do in Santa Barbara:. Founded in 1941, located on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art has been collecting art for over 70 years. It now houses a collection of over 27,000 pieces of American art.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Goleta’s Dam Dinner Just Ten Days Away on August 20!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, August 10, 2022 – The countdown is on! There are only ten days left until Goleta’s Dam Dinner returns after a three-year hiatus! We hope you will join us for this special, low-key event at the Lake Los Carneros Dam on Saturday, August 20 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tables and chairs are set-up by the dam, giving attendees 360-degree views of this beautiful place we call home.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Emergency Responders Deliver Baby in Cuyama Valley

County emergency responders had the honor of delivering a baby in the Cuyama Valley while transporting the laboring mother to a local hospital. On Wednesday afternoon, Santa Barbara County Firefighter Paramedics Rescue 27 and the CalStar 7 helicopter responded to a medical emergency call. Upon arrival they discovered a mother...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Letters to the Editor: Thankful for care given at Marian; In defense of Oceano pilots; I was suckered by 3 piggy's; Future Leaders of America hosted Rob Bonta

I recently made a trip to Marian's emergency room. The staff that checked me asked all the right questions and cared about my health. I had a disagreement with my e-bike earlier that necessitated that I be checked out and stitched up, I’m glad I was wearing my helmet, at least three different nurses asked me if I had hit my head.
OCEANO, CA
esterobaynews.com

Request Help for Longtime Morro Bay Resident Mary Leizear

After a lifetime of cheerleading for others our good friend Mary Leizear could use some of our time, help, and prayers. Mary had a stroke Friday night, July 22. It woke her up. She said she knew it was different and called 911. Paramedics stabilized her as they transported her to St. John’s Regional Hospital in Oxnard. She received innovative surgery and treatment, but it will take time to retrain her body to catch back up with her quick wit and zest for independent living. Please go to Morro Bay Rotary Club’s Web Page: morrobayrotary.org and donate by clicking the “Help Mary” button on the left side under her picture.
MORRO BAY, CA

