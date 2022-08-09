Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
Roses & Raspberries: Bouquets to VSFB working horses, schools, and Day of Hope organizers
This week we offer a bucket of oats and a bouquet of roses to Space Launch Delta 30’s military working horse program, which announced last week it would ride off into the sunset. The program was established in 1996 as part of the conservation law enforcement section of the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Zoo First Licensed Outdoor Preschool in California
The Santa Barbara Zoo’s Early Explorers Preschool, an outdoor early-education program, has received its official license from the state to become the first licensed outdoor preschool in California. “We are really proud of what we’ve created with our Early Explorers preschool, which offers a one-of-a-kind preschool experience for children...
syvnews.com
Day of Hope back full-force Wednesday for Mission Hope Cancer Center fundraiser
Meredith Rodriguez and Team for the Pink Ribbon are leading the fundraising charge heading into Day of Hope — the single largest community fundraiser benefiting Mission Hope Cancer Center. The ninth annual event returns Wednesday, complete with a car parade and teams of volunteers throughout the region hawking editions...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fiesta 2022 Photos and Videos
If you can stand more photos and videos from Fiesta, I am offering some of my own. Starting with La Boheme performing in De La Guerra Plaza on opening night:. For the parade, our friend Pali suggested getting to the parade staging area near the Carriage Museum about an hour before the parade to catch the performers up close in person. He was correct! Spirit of Fiesta Tara Mata and Junior Spirit of Fiesta Layla Gocong were very kind to pose with us before their big performance.
Where have AG's roosters gone?
The Village of Arroyo Grande has seen a decline in the number of roosters that hang out in the creek. A lot of people have been asking, "Where did they go?"
New Times
My life in Arroyo Grande is already the winning ticket
I recently bought several mega million lotto tickets. I rarely buy them but with the jackpot at $1.2 billion, I was ready to win. I allowed myself to envision my response upon hearing I was the winner. I imagined taking a deep breath, calling my dearest friends for emotional support, and then logically figuring out how to claim the prize. Then I imagined how to spend the money! I'd lovingly support my family, friends, church, and community. I thought about what I would buy for myself. A new home? But I loved my mobile home. A new car? Well, my car could use new tires and a bit of touchup paint but I was perfectly happy with my 14-year-old hybrid. I imagined how I could invest some of the money to cover any future expenses, but I knew the majority I would give away.
7 Fun Things to do in Santa Barbara
Looking for something fun to do in Santa Barbara? If you need a place to relax and enjoy- here are seven things to do in Santa Barbara:. Founded in 1941, located on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art has been collecting art for over 70 years. It now houses a collection of over 27,000 pieces of American art.
Lompoc Aquatic Center to close for two weeks for maintenance
The Lompoc Aquatic Center will be closed for two weeks while crews work on preventative maintenance beginning Saturday, Aug. 13. The post Lompoc Aquatic Center to close for two weeks for maintenance appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Goleta’s Dam Dinner Just Ten Days Away on August 20!
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, August 10, 2022 – The countdown is on! There are only ten days left until Goleta’s Dam Dinner returns after a three-year hiatus! We hope you will join us for this special, low-key event at the Lake Los Carneros Dam on Saturday, August 20 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tables and chairs are set-up by the dam, giving attendees 360-degree views of this beautiful place we call home.
Old West style shootout returns to San Luis Obispo for 27th year
More than 200 men and women gathered in San Luis Obispo wearing belts, holsters, leather vests and cowboy hats for the second day of an out-of-the-ordinary shooting competition.
Another Pride flag stolen in Santa Ynez Valley
Another Pride flag has been reported stolen in the Santa Ynez Valley – the second time the flag has been reported stolen in the area in recent weeks. The post Another Pride flag stolen in Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Axe club business sharpens new look to downtown Santa Barbara
The State Street Axe club has opened in the 400 block. The first of its kind in Santa Barbara. It will be open seven days a week. The post Axe club business sharpens new look to downtown Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Emergency Responders Deliver Baby in Cuyama Valley
County emergency responders had the honor of delivering a baby in the Cuyama Valley while transporting the laboring mother to a local hospital. On Wednesday afternoon, Santa Barbara County Firefighter Paramedics Rescue 27 and the CalStar 7 helicopter responded to a medical emergency call. Upon arrival they discovered a mother...
Goleta's Dam Dinner returns after three-year hiatus
There are ten days left until Goleta’s Dam Dinner returns after a three-year hiatus. It will take place at Lake Los Carneros Dam on Saturday, August 20th.
My review of Pizmo Cafe & Wooly’s in Pismo Beach
We were able to spend another weekend in Pismo Beach courtesy of a friend who owns a beach house there. Before I review the food we had at Pizmo Cafe and Wooly's, I just wanted to tell you how relaxing it was this past weekend.
syvnews.com
Letters to the Editor: Thankful for care given at Marian; In defense of Oceano pilots; I was suckered by 3 piggy's; Future Leaders of America hosted Rob Bonta
I recently made a trip to Marian's emergency room. The staff that checked me asked all the right questions and cared about my health. I had a disagreement with my e-bike earlier that necessitated that I be checked out and stitched up, I’m glad I was wearing my helmet, at least three different nurses asked me if I had hit my head.
esterobaynews.com
Request Help for Longtime Morro Bay Resident Mary Leizear
After a lifetime of cheerleading for others our good friend Mary Leizear could use some of our time, help, and prayers. Mary had a stroke Friday night, July 22. It woke her up. She said she knew it was different and called 911. Paramedics stabilized her as they transported her to St. John’s Regional Hospital in Oxnard. She received innovative surgery and treatment, but it will take time to retrain her body to catch back up with her quick wit and zest for independent living. Please go to Morro Bay Rotary Club’s Web Page: morrobayrotary.org and donate by clicking the “Help Mary” button on the left side under her picture.
Researchers launch website with groundbreaking data on COVID in Santa Barbara
Researchers launch website with groundbreaking data on COVID in Santa Barbara The post Researchers launch website with groundbreaking data on COVID in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Restaurant with rooftop bar opens in Atascadero
A unique attraction is now open in downtown Atascadero. Cielo Ristorante and Rooftop Bar opened on August 1.
Day of Hope: Renowned doctor returning to Mission Hope Cancer Center
Just days before its Day of Hope fundraiser, Dignity Health announces Dr. April Kennedy, who previously worked at Mission Hope Cancer Center for several years, has re-joined the staff. The post Day of Hope: Renowned doctor returning to Mission Hope Cancer Center appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
