THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball is set to host its annual Gold/White Scrimmage on Sunday at 4 p.m. in O’Keefe Gymnasium. Admission to the scrimmage is free, and doors open at 3 p.m. Parking in the McCamish Pavilion lot and the East O’Keefe Gymnasium lot will open two hours prior to match time. Parking will also be available beginning two hours before the match along Eighth St. and Fowler St. as well as in the Family Housing lot.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO