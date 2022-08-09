ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ramblinwreck.com

Tech Gears up for Gold/White Scrimmage

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball is set to host its annual Gold/White Scrimmage on Sunday at 4 p.m. in O’Keefe Gymnasium. Admission to the scrimmage is free, and doors open at 3 p.m. Parking in the McCamish Pavilion lot and the East O’Keefe Gymnasium lot will open two hours prior to match time. Parking will also be available beginning two hours before the match along Eighth St. and Fowler St. as well as in the Family Housing lot.
ramblinwreck.com

First Saturday on The Flats Set for Saturday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics has finalized arrangements for Saturday’s 2022 First Saturday on The Flats, Tech football’s annual Fan Day event, which will be held from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the John and Mary Brock Indoor Football Facility. First Saturday on The Flats will feature more...
