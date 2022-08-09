Related
Bird & Tie
Bird & Tie has one focus and one focus only: Nashville-style hot chicken. Deep-fried pieces covered in a cayenne-heavy dry rub or hot oil, it’s the kind of tear-inducing spicy chicken that only a handful of places in London serve. And the dishes you’ll find at this small spot directly opposite Clapham Common are worth breaking a sweat over. Come here for a casual, comfortable pit stop where you can eat messily and worry about wiping your hot oil-covered hands later.
Vintage Wine + Eats
If you want to drink wine in Studio City, do it at Vintage Wine + Eats. For starters, this natural wine bar has a pastel-heavy, farmhouse chic aesthetic that’s quite soothing and the kind of environment where one glass of chilled Gamay becomes four in the blink of an eye. Secondly, the food menu is good, with everything from cheese boards and chicken skewers to a delicious $16 bar burger topped with Raclette, tarragon aioli, and caramelized shallots. Swing by on Sundays and that burger suddenly becomes $1.99—one of the better burger deals in town.
Chebogz
Chebogz has been representing Filipino food at many of the major farmers markets and food festivals for the past five years, and for good reason. The island combo is beautifully arranged with inihaw ribs, crispy lumpia, juicy longanisa, and coconut shrimp. Arrive hungry, because there’s also chicken adobo and grilled tofu coated in the family’s special BBQ sauce. If you want to relive your Chebogz experience, you can also buy frozen lumpia to fry up back home, but not until after grabbing a mango “chezcake” for dessert.
Sip House
Artificial pistachio flavoring is 10,000 times better than the real thing. Yes, we’re ready to die on this hill. Sip House, a Vietnamese coffee shop that specializes in iced coffee, proves our point with their pistachio cream latte. It’s a stiff glass of hazelnutty phin-dripped brew topped with a salted pistachio- and matcha-spiked cream cheese froth. It sounds like chaos, but it’s nicely balanced with the coffee’s bitterness and tang from the cream cheese. In other words, it's artificial pistachio flavoring for grown-ups.
RELATED PEOPLE
Emmer & Rye
It’s exciting to find something great in an unexpected location. Like when you find a $10 bill on a busy sidewalk, or when you find out that the fancy French dinner you just had was actually cooked by a small rat hiding under the chef’s hat the whole time. It’s similar to how we felt when we first ate at Emmer & Rye—a fantastic New American restaurant located on Rainey Street, at the bottom of a big apartment complex, right between a mini grocery store and a conga line of some of the busiest bars in Austin. Deploying an in-house fermentation program and freshly-ground heirloom grains across one of the most creative tasting menus in town, Emmer & Rye gives us plenty of reasons to keep braving Rainey Street.
Schubas Tavern
If you’ve been following any new artists who just started touring, chances are they’ll be showing up at Schuba’s. This Lakeview bar is a common stop up-and-coming artists, so it’s great for discovering new music. The bar serves food, but since it isn’t allowed in the performance space, you’ll want to get there a little earlier if you want to finish your fried chicken sandwich before the show starts.
Mezcalero
If sipping a mezcal cocktail on a downtown Long Beach rooftop sounds like your thing, head to Mezcalero. You’ll have to enter through the Mexican restaurant Padre on the bottom floor and walk up a grand staircase, but this cocktail spot is no secret speakeasy. On Friday and Saturday nights, people get dressed up and wait in line for hours to land a spot up here. Their vine-covered patio is one of the city’s most pleasant spots for a drink date, and the party doesn’t stop until 2am. They don’t take reservations, so we recommend swinging by as early to snag a table.
Bar Crudo
Bar Crudo pulls double duty as both a great place to get seafood and a bar ideal for casual dates of all kinds. We usually come here for the oysters and marinated mussels, as well as their incredible smokey seafood chowder that’s full of shrimp, squid, different types of fish, mussels, and bacon. Bar Crudo’s phenomenal seafood Happy Hour (5-6:30pm) also never fails to draw us in with $2 oysters, $5 beers, and $8 wine when we’re not trying to blow out our bank account.
IN THIS ARTICLE
High Treason
High Treason is a moody, skylight-lit wine bar in the Richmond where we go to impress someone who still makes weekly trips to Amoeba Music, and grab an easy dinner without feeling any pressure to change out of sweats. Records are always playing, music-themed trivia nights happen monthly, and there’s a long menu of wine, sake, cocktails, and cider. And when you inevitably get hungry after dissecting one potentially flirty DM from your crush for an hour straight, there’s a Hawaiian menu by Unco Frank’s pop-up. Their crispy mochiko chicken, mini fried cod sandwiches, and fried rice with Portuguese sausage are just what you want to be snacking on while admiring High Treason’s vinyl collection with a glass of riesling in hand.
Nitin Bakery
Nitin is a classic Dominican bakery that has some of Miami’s most affordable fancy pastries, including passion fruit and mango mousse entremets (a.k.a. dainty edible sculptures) that can give any high-end pâtisserie a run for its money. They also make their own version of a Hungarian dobos torte with crisp, thin layers of a biscuit/sponge cake hybrid sandwiching buttercream and dulce de leche. And these are just a very small sampling of the pastries we love at Nitin—which include savory things too, like croquetas and empanadas. But it wouldn’t be a Dominican bakery without super buttery Dominican bizcocho with pearlescent meringue frosting, which you can also find here. They also make a fantastic habichuelas con dulce, a Dominican dessert soup with red beans and a mix of sweet spices like cinnamon. It’s a large, airy space with plenty of seating, so you can sit down and enjoy that delicious combination of pastries and air conditioning.
West Hill Deli
Since Ludi’s closed in 2019 (and still hasn't reopened yet), West Hill Deli in Auburn now holds the title as the best Filipino diner. It’s far removed from Seattle proper, but fits in well as part of the South King County Filipino community. From griddled dishes like ube pancakes and smash burgers to garlic rice plates, it would be difficult to repeat a meal here. Don’t be afraid to bring a large group—there's plenty of space, with many flatscreens if you’re looking to grab lunch while catching the Seahawks make their way back to the Superbowl. Here’s hoping at least.
Nossa Omakase
Dinner at Nossa Omakase would just be another laughably ridiculous South Beach dining experience if it wasn’t for the fact that it is literally Miami’s most expensive omakase. For $345 to over $400 per person, one might understandably expect a thoughtful meal consisting of rare fish flown in from Japan, sushi rice that’s perfect down to each individual grain, or just a general display of creativity and kitchen skills that warrant spending this kind of money.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
George's Sausage & Delicatessen
George’s is an Eastern-European grocery store where you can buy things like Hungarian paprika and Lithuanian cookies called “Funny Mushrooms.” It’s also a deli that makes some delicious sandwiches to-go. We’re fans of the reuben, but the real must-order here is the grilled sausage sandwich made with house-smoked Polish links. Just be equipped with an entire Party City aisle worth of napkins and a Tide To-Go pen because you will inevitably come into contact with some mustard and kraut.
Round K By Sol
Do you want coffee that also tastes like a cookie? Get the butter-covered latte at Round K, a Korean-inspired spot that’s equal parts all-day café and speakeasy. They made their scrambled eggs using an espresso machine steam wand, which makes extremely fluffy eggs in addition to being a cool party trick. Speaking of parties, we love their Korean Party Toast, which makes us want to keep a tub of kimchi butter in the fridge at all times.
Chicken House #2
There are several locations of this casual Honduran restaurant in Allapattah. You can get baleadas here, but as the name implies, this spot specializes in pollo frito ceibeño (a.k.a. Honduran fried chicken). An order includes about a quarter fried chicken over a bed of either crispy thin green banana chips or thicker, freshly sliced, fried coins of green banana. The thicker ones do a great job of soaking up the avalanche of toppings that smother the fried bird: a combination of a sweet and savory mayonnaise-based sauce, mantequilla (Honduran sour cream), a cabbage salad with diced tomatoes and cilantro, and crumbled aged cheese. Things can get soggy if you take this to-go, so eat it at the restaurant, where you can order at the counter and grab a seat at one of the formica booths.
Bodega SF
At Bodega SF near Union Square, you’ll feast on family-style Northern Vietnamese dishes that are a mix of comforting, familiar flavors and interesting new ones. Oysters are topped with yuzu coconut foam, and beef carpaccio is zhuzhed up with citrus fish sauce and lime. The whole-fried branzino is the perfect balance of crisp on the outside and flaky on the inside, while the umami-packed mushroom and pork-filled bánh cuốn will make you want to order another round after your first bite. But to really see what this contemporary restaurant can do, go for the chef’s tasting menu ($88)—it’s an eight-course, non-stop parade of their best family-style dishes.
Laurel Tavern
Come to Laurel Tavern any weekday after 4:30pm and you’ll find every type of after-work drinks situation going down. Studio coworkers bitching about how awful their managers are, roommates unraveling about their dating lives, and solo commuters grabbing a beer while traffic on Laurel Canyon dies down. Prices are reasonable—especially during their daily Happy Hour from 3-6pm when beer is $5 and select cocktails and wine are $8—and the bar food is all extremely solid. The Laurel Burger, which comes with a thick, medium beef patty and topped with honey mustard, onions, pickles, and cheddar, is worth pulling over for regardless if there’s traffic or not.
Bix
Bix is an old-school restaurant where you wouldn’t bat an eye if you saw Francis Ford Coppola talking through movie scripts with his team, and a couple in mink coats signing divorce papers. There’s live jazz every night. Ordering a martini is a requirement. And even though the food at Bix can only very loosely be described as “good,” we love this classic institution dearly.
Un Caffe Altamura
Un Caffe Altamura is a counter-service European spot that’s about as casual as someone’s living room. It’s versatile, since it’s open for breakfast and lunch service during the day and transitions to a wine bar in the evenings. There’s plenty of smaller bites on the menu and few dishes cost more than $20. From ham and cheese croissants to matcha pancakes with blueberry-basil creme fraiche, they serve exactly the kind of food you’d want after a morning stroll along the pier. If you’re looking to share something more substantial, they have a couple of seafood pastas and entrees like a piece of grilled salmon on brioche.
Uovo Studio City
There are so many euro-centric pasta spots along Ventura Blvd. that, at times, it’s tough to tell them apart. That’s why the arrival of Uovo feels like a breath of fresh air. Located in the Sportsmen Lodge redevelopment, Uovo is a casual pasta bar with multiple locations across the city. And yet, it hasn’t fallen prey to the pitfalls of mini-chains. This is well-executed, consistent pasta in a welcoming environment that works for lunch meetings, casual date nights, or grabbing a glass of wine by yourself at the bar. There are close to 15 different pastas on the menu, but standouts include the cacio e pepe and brodo, a broth-filled pasta filled with savory, pork-stuffed tortellini.
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0