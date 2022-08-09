Read full article on original website
kidnewsradio.com
Blackfoot Police to host car seat inspection
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The Blackfoot Police Department is hosting a car seat inspection event on Sept. 3. There will be nationally certified car seat technicians on site to check your car seats. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Blackfoot City Hall...
kidnewsradio.com
U of I researcher drums up success as scientist through music
ABERDEEN, Idaho (KIFI) – Pam Hutchinson draws a parallel between identifying weeds in a potato field and wowing a crowd with a drum solo. She performs both seemingly dissimilar yet related fetes at a high level as the University of Idaho Extension potato cropping systems weed scientist and as a percussionist with the Idaho State Civic Symphony and the Pocatello Municipal Band.
