kidnewsradio.com
Man arrested after multiple vehicle burglaries
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – During the past few weeks, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies have responded to multiple vehicle burglaries at boat ramps in the Swan Valley area along the Snake River. Most of the victim vehicles belonged to people fishing in the area with a variety of...
Blackfoot Police to host car seat inspection
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The Blackfoot Police Department is hosting a car seat inspection event on Sept. 3. There will be nationally certified car seat technicians on site to check your car seats. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Blackfoot City Hall...
Grand Teton rangers conduct 3 major rescues in less than 24 hours
MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Grand Teton National Park Rangers conducted three major search and rescue operations within 24 hours this week. On Monday at approximately 1:30 p.m., Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received a report of a disoriented 21-year-old female at Surprise Lake. Park rangers were flown via the Teton Interagency helicopter to a landing zone near Surprise Lake and approached the patient on foot. The patient was then transported via short-haul out of the backcountry to Lupine Meadows where she was transported via ambulance to St. John’s Health.
3 things to know this morning – August 11, 2022￼
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday. 1. Two wildfires are burning near Pocatello. The Ross Fork Fire burning near the Fort Hall Reservation jumped yesterday from 100 acres to at least 2,500. The Michaud Creek Fire has burned about 326 acres.
3 things to do this weekend – August 12, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are three things you can do in your local neighborhood this weekend:. 1. Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue is having a Summer Block “Pawty” at Pocatello’s Old Town Pavilion tonight from 6 to 10 pm. You can enjoy the bands, food trucks, crafters and meet some wonderful animals that are looking for their forever families.
Water line repair on E 17th Street Thursday
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls Water Division will be repairing a water line in the 1500 block of E 17th Street, between St. Clair Rd and S Woodruff Ave, beginning at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. During construction, eastbound traffic on E 17th Street...
Idaho man overcomes extreme physical odds to compete in marathon
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A familiar local hero is returning to the race that started his journey halfway across the world. Rod Hutchins was 34 when he was diagnosed with Guillian Barre syndrome and paralyzed from the neck down. 24 years, 21 surgeries, two hip replacements, two scoped...
Rexburg Chamber of Commerce holds forum for new diverging diamonds coming to the city
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Rexburg is growing very rapidly and changes to Highway 20 exits 332 and 333. The solution coming to the city is two new diverging diamonds with construction slated to begin in 2024. On Wednesday, the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce held a forum...
North Wind Group establishes second scholarship endowment at ISU
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) students at Idaho State University are getting a helping hand from a leader in the construction, engineering, environmental, facility operations, and professional services industries. Wednesday, North Wind Group announced the creation of the North Wind Group STEM Scholarship Endowment....
INL interns show off what they’ve learned
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The next generation of groundbreaking scientists are getting their start at Idaho National Lab. Idaho National Lab interns spent the summer working side by side with scientists and experts in their fields of interest. They presented the results of their studies at INL’s Internship Fair on Thursday.
