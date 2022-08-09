MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Grand Teton National Park Rangers conducted three major search and rescue operations within 24 hours this week. On Monday at approximately 1:30 p.m., Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received a report of a disoriented 21-year-old female at Surprise Lake. Park rangers were flown via the Teton Interagency helicopter to a landing zone near Surprise Lake and approached the patient on foot. The patient was then transported via short-haul out of the backcountry to Lupine Meadows where she was transported via ambulance to St. John’s Health.

