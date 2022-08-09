Read full article on original website
Obituary: Dettorre, Frank
Frank Dettorre, 99, WWII Air Force veteran of Marietta, Ohio, passed from this life peacefully after a brief illness on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. He was born August 20, 1922, in Steubenville, Ohio, a son of Patsy and Leona Paoloemelio Dettorre, and was so looking forward to his 100th birthday. Frank was employed and retired from Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel. He was formerly a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Steubenville and First Baptist Church upon moving to Marietta.
Obituary: Wynn, William Roark
William Roark Wynn, 65, of Marietta, OH, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Summit Acres in Caldwell, OH, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 7, 1956, in Gallipolis, OH, to Samuel R. Wynn and Eulah Lawson Cox. Bill was a loving family man and a great friend to all. He enjoyed all types of sports, the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Bearcats, and Bengals, as well as watching his grandkids, nieces, and nephews sporting events. He enjoyed gambling, playing cards, and betting on horse races.
Obituary: Life, Steven Russell
Steven Russell Life, 63, of Murraysville, passed away July 25, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society at his own request. Steve is survived by his wife, Terah (Weaver) Life. They had an incredible bond together. Survived by children, Zachary Life,...
Obituary: Kurner, Charles Irwin
Charles Irwin Kurner, 94, of Glenwood, Marietta, Ohio, passed away on August 7, 2022. He was born in Steubenville, Ohio, on April 18, 1928, the son of Mabel and Ray Kurner. He was a graduate of Steubenville High School and later a graduate of Marietta College with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology. After college, he served in the Navy for four years during the Korean War. He retired from American Cyanamid, where he had been a microbiologist.
Obituary: Kiggans, Edward Bodie
Edward Bodie Kiggans, 87, of Marietta, passed away at 5:34 pm on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 1, 1935, at Archers Fork, a son of Clarence and Lucille West Kiggans. Bodie was retired from American Cyanamid/Cytec and had served during Korea in the...
Obituary: Gracey, Susan Charity
Susan Charity Gracey, 68, of Parkersburg, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022. Susan was the daughter of the late William and Frances Gracey. She graduated from Parkersburg High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in education from The Ohio State University and a Master of Arts in education from West Virginia University.
Obituary: Moore, Sr., Fred D.
Fred D. Moore, Sr., 70, of Parkersburg, passed away on August 7, 2022, at his residence under the loving care of his family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Obituary: Hadding, Larry E.
Larry E. Hadding, age 57, of Groveport, OH, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 10, 1964, in Lima, OH, a son of the late Victor Paul Sr. and Grace Sydenia Miller Hadding. He was a 1982 Graduate of...
Obituary: Johnson, Randy Jay “Outlaw”
Randy Jay “Outlaw” Johnson started a new journey on July 29, 2022. Randy was born in Parkersburg on July 21, 1961, the second son of Harold Dale Johnson II and Hollie Rhuenia Allmaker. He spent his early years in Vienna, a few years in Wirt County, then in...
Obituary: McKee, Mary Ella
Mary Ella McKee, 95, of Millstone, WV, was greeted by her Savior and Friend, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 6:25 p.m. Mary was known as “Granny Kee,” a loving wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mary was born in Lockney, WV, on September 16, 1926. In her early years, Mary attended both Normantown High School and Calhoun High School, graduating from Calhoun in 1944. After graduation, she worked as a secretary for the West Virginia University Extension Agency in Gilmer County, WV, until her marriage to Gordon D. McKee on January 12, 1947. Gordon was her high school sweetheart, best friend, and the love of her life. They were married for 66 full and love-filled years until Gordon’s passing in September 2013. Mary was a Christian. She and Gordon lived out their relationship with Christ faithfully for 30 years as members of Albert’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Sand Ridge, WV. Mary served there as a teacher and treasurer, as well as in various other offices during time there. She was a devoted homemaker and was well known for her ability to prepare amazing dinners for her immediate and extended family. Mary loved birds, and her favorite was the Eastern Bluebird. She also dearly loved camping, trout fishing mountain streams with her husband, and expressing her creative side as a member of the “Home Maker’s Circle.”
Obituary: Lockhart, Patty
Patty Lockhart was called home to be with her lord on August 6, 2022. Pat was born in Parkersburg, WV, on December 11, 1933, to Rosco and Goldie Smith. She graduated from Wirt County High School in 1951. Resided in Florida for 25 years, where she was employed by OPM as a property manager. Retired in 1997, moved back to Wirt County for 15 years on the old homestead, then moved back to Florida in 2012 to be with Family. Her great love was being with family, boating on the Withlacoochee River, grilling out, and having fire pit chats. Loved the beach and spending time with my grandchildren. A Tampa Bay Rays fan. Pat never forgot her WV heritage. When in Florida joined, a friend from church told her about WV Society Club, where Pat also became membership director.
Obituary: Simmons, Norma
Surrounded by her loving family, Norma Simmons, 72, of Palestine, WV, passed away following a short illness. Born in Welch, WV, she was the daughter of the late Virgil D. and Flossie Mae Browning Lester. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Clarence, Edward,...
Arts and entertainment events happening August 11th-14th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Ongoing. Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wed-Sun 12-5...
Parkersburg Police Officer is returning to school
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Park Officer is going back to school. Officer Jeremy Pinkerton has spent his summer vacation protecting and interacting with people at the public parks around Parkersburg. This was the first year Parkersburg Police Department had a school resource officer stationed inside the parks. Parkersburg...
Local trucking companies are collecting donations to help the K.Y. flood victims
In an effort to help the people affected by the flooding in Kentucky, two companies are partnering to collect and deliver supplies. The West Virginia Trucking Association has partnered with XPO Logistics for their Helping Neighbors Campaign. XPO logistics will deliver the donations to several locations in Kentucky. The president...
Hosaflook returns to Jackson Co. Schools as superintendent
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Wood County superintendent, Will Hosaflook is taking on the same position in Jackson County Schools. Hosaflook says that he’s excited to get this schoolyear started with his new staff in the close-knit community. “So, in Jackson County, it is a smaller school system....
Quality Care Associates and Rockstar Fitness holds drive for people in Ky.
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A group of Marietta residents are coming together to provide help for those in Kentucky who were affected by the floods. Quality Care Associates and Rockstar Fitness are holding a drive to raise supplies for the flood victims in Kentucky. Quality Care Associates registered nurse, Chris...
UPDATE: Motion hearing held for Victor L. Thompson ahead of murder trial
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man accused of killing an Akron man was back in court Tuesday, August 9, for a motion hearing. The motion hearing was held in Wood County Judge Jason Wharton’s courtroom. Victor L. Thompson was indicted on two counts of murder and one count...
Children’s Listening Place holds fundraiser at Outback Steakhouse in Vienna
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today until 10 p.m. the Children’s Listening Place will hold a fundraiser at Outback Steakhouse. If you eat at Outback tonight and ask about the CLP fundraiser 20% of your check will be donated to the CLP. All of the funds that are donated today...
