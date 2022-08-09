Read full article on original website
‘Scream 6’ Is Happening: Everything to Know About the Upcoming Horror Sequel
Ghostface returns — again. After the success of the latest Scream film, Gale Weathers and the gang are coming back for another round of scares. “We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film," Paramount and Spyglass said in a statement announcing the sequel in February 2022. "We can’t […]
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
Teddy Ray, Beloved Comedian, Dead at 32
Comedy has lost one of its brightest and most prominent stars. According to multiple reports, Teddy Ray has died. He was 32. His cause of death has not yet been made public. He was beloved for his wit and high-pitched voice, with the ability to joke about himself. Ray recently celebrated his birthday on July 30. His final Instagram post was a tribute to himself, captioning a picture of a woman in a car: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun." He became famous with appearances on Russell Simmons' digital comedy stream All Def Digital. Additionally, he was a cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out helmed by Nick Cannon. He also hosted a podcast called The Cali Kickback with Lewis Ray.
Anne Heche Dead at 53: Hollywood Mourns
Life support machines are keeping Anne's heart pumping so her organs can be harvested for donations. Anne Heche has died at the age of 53 following a fiery car crash on August 5. The accident left her in a coma. Anne's rep told TMZ on Friday the actress is "brain...
Is That You, Marilyn Manson? Embattled Singer Steps Out With Wife Sans-Rock Makeup As Battle With Ex Evan Rachel Wood Heats Up
Marilyn Manson was spotted with his wife, Lindsay Usich, during a rare public outing as lawsuits pile up against the embattled rocker, Radar has learned. Manson, 53, (real name: Brian Hugh Warner) was almost unrecognizable without his signature goth makeup and colored contacts, still sticking to his usual monochromatic black ensemble while stepping out with Usich, 37, in West Hollywood on Wednesday.Usich and Manson's outing was captured in photos obtained by Daily Mail.The Tourniquet singer's legal woes continue to mount as he faces lawsuits from Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco, model Ashley Morgan Smithine and a mystery woman. On...
22 Songs From The '90s Millennials Haven't Thought About In Decades But Will Remember Right Away
I don't even remember some of these artists.
Teddy Ray Dies: Rising Comic On HBO Max’s ‘Pause With Sam Jay’ Was 32
Teddy Ray, whose viral social media presence marked him as a comedy star to watch, died Friday at age 32. Details on the cause and location have not yet surfaced. Ray’s death was confirmed by Comedy Central, who shared the caption, “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.” A regular at comedy clubs across the country, he was a social media star on YouTube and other outlets. He had a following of nearly 200,000 across various platforms. He performed at HaHa Comedy Club in Los Angeles on June 23 at “The Young OGs Comedy...
AGT 5th Judge: Last Season's Winner Returns Joined by Sarah Hyland -- Plus, First 2 Finalists Advance
Dustin Tavella brings his unique hybrid of uplifting motivational speaking and magic to the "AGT" stage one more time, the judges play a round of classic game show "Password," and eleven become two!. For the first time this season we got to literally watch a figurative bloodbath on “America’s Got...
Warner Bros. Reportedly Considering Three Possible Options For Ezra Miller 'Flash' Film Amid Controversy
One scenario involves the film being pulled altogether. Warner Bros. is reportedly debating how to move forward with "The Flash" amid star Ezra Miller's ongoing controversies. According to The Hollywood Reporter a source said the studio is considering three possible options regarding the release of the DC movie, which is currently set for June 23, 2023, including one instance in which the film is pulled altogether.
Nicola Peltz Addresses Rumors of a Feud With Mother-in-Law Victoria Beckham
Nicola Peltz is breaking her silence on rumors about her alleged rocky relationship with her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham. After her April wedding to Brooklyn Beckham, reports of a feud between Peltz and the former Spice Girl began to emerge. Nicola revealed, when she spoke with Variety for an interview they did with her husband, she believes rumors began when she didn’t wear a dress designed by the 48-year-old during her wedding.
Kaley Cuoco Began Therapy After Going Through a Tough Divorce
"I was throwing myself into work to deny my depression, and how upset I was." Kaley Cuoco says she entered therapy while filming the second season of her HBO show "The Flight Attendant." The shoot coincided with a challenging time in her life. In September 2021, she and her husband,...
Lisa Kudrow Says Friends Creators Had 'No Business' Writing About People of Color
"When it's going to be a comedy that's character-driven, you write what you know." While still incredibly popular in syndication and on streaming, "Friends" has come under fire in more recent years for its startling lack of diversity considering it takes place in New York City, one of the most diverse places in America.
