Obituary: Life, Steven Russell
Steven Russell Life, 63, of Murraysville, passed away July 25, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society at his own request. Steve is survived by his wife, Terah (Weaver) Life. They had an incredible bond together. Survived by children, Zachary Life,...
Obituary: Mincks, Jewell Elain
Jewell Elain Mincks, 78, of Beverly, passed away on August 8, 2022, at Riverside Landings in McConnelsville. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: McKee, Mary Ella
Mary Ella McKee, 95, of Millstone, WV, was greeted by her Savior and Friend, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 6:25 p.m. Mary was known as “Granny Kee,” a loving wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mary was born in Lockney, WV, on September 16, 1926. In her early years, Mary attended both Normantown High School and Calhoun High School, graduating from Calhoun in 1944. After graduation, she worked as a secretary for the West Virginia University Extension Agency in Gilmer County, WV, until her marriage to Gordon D. McKee on January 12, 1947. Gordon was her high school sweetheart, best friend, and the love of her life. They were married for 66 full and love-filled years until Gordon’s passing in September 2013. Mary was a Christian. She and Gordon lived out their relationship with Christ faithfully for 30 years as members of Albert’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Sand Ridge, WV. Mary served there as a teacher and treasurer, as well as in various other offices during time there. She was a devoted homemaker and was well known for her ability to prepare amazing dinners for her immediate and extended family. Mary loved birds, and her favorite was the Eastern Bluebird. She also dearly loved camping, trout fishing mountain streams with her husband, and expressing her creative side as a member of the “Home Maker’s Circle.”
Obituary: Kurner, Charles Irwin
Charles Irwin Kurner, 94, of Glenwood, Marietta, Ohio, passed away on August 7, 2022. He was born in Steubenville, Ohio, on April 18, 1928, the son of Mabel and Ray Kurner. He was a graduate of Steubenville High School and later a graduate of Marietta College with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology. After college, he served in the Navy for four years during the Korean War. He retired from American Cyanamid, where he had been a microbiologist.
Obituary: Hadding, Larry E.
Larry E. Hadding, age 57, of Groveport, OH, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 10, 1964, in Lima, OH, a son of the late Victor Paul Sr. and Grace Sydenia Miller Hadding. He was a 1982 Graduate of...
Obituary: Hickman, Lucy Mae
Lucy Mae Hickman, 63, of Marietta, passed away at 6:15 pm, Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Lucy was born July 30, 1959, in Marietta, a daughter of Leander Farnsworth, Jr. and Louise Mugrage Farnsworth. She enjoyed listening to music, dancing, and spending time with grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Obituary: Kiggans, Edward Bodie
Edward Bodie Kiggans, 87, of Marietta, passed away at 5:34 pm on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 1, 1935, at Archers Fork, a son of Clarence and Lucille West Kiggans. Bodie was retired from American Cyanamid/Cytec and had served during Korea in the...
Obituary: Gracey, Susan Charity
Susan Charity Gracey, 68, of Parkersburg, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022. Susan was the daughter of the late William and Frances Gracey. She graduated from Parkersburg High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in education from The Ohio State University and a Master of Arts in education from West Virginia University.
Obituary: Moore, Sr., Fred D.
Fred D. Moore, Sr., 70, of Parkersburg, passed away on August 7, 2022, at his residence under the loving care of his family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Obituary: Johnson, Randy Jay “Outlaw”
Randy Jay “Outlaw” Johnson started a new journey on July 29, 2022. Randy was born in Parkersburg on July 21, 1961, the second son of Harold Dale Johnson II and Hollie Rhuenia Allmaker. He spent his early years in Vienna, a few years in Wirt County, then in...
Obituary: Reed, Christian “Chris” Jean-Claude William
Christian “Chris” Jean-Claude William Reed, 76, peacefully went home with Jesus early Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He was born on December 18, 1945, in Cherbourg, Normandy, France. He was the first child and only son of William and Liliane Jourdan Reed. Raised primarily in Parkersburg, he graduated from...
Obituary: Lockhart, Patty
Patty Lockhart was called home to be with her lord on August 6, 2022. Pat was born in Parkersburg, WV, on December 11, 1933, to Rosco and Goldie Smith. She graduated from Wirt County High School in 1951. Resided in Florida for 25 years, where she was employed by OPM as a property manager. Retired in 1997, moved back to Wirt County for 15 years on the old homestead, then moved back to Florida in 2012 to be with Family. Her great love was being with family, boating on the Withlacoochee River, grilling out, and having fire pit chats. Loved the beach and spending time with my grandchildren. A Tampa Bay Rays fan. Pat never forgot her WV heritage. When in Florida joined, a friend from church told her about WV Society Club, where Pat also became membership director.
Friends and colleagues remember Mark Bradley and his impact on the community
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Marietta man who was one of the voices of athletics in the Mid-Ohio Valley passed away Thursday, August 4th. Mark Bradley died at home peacefully, surrounded by his family, at the age of 52. Mark Bradley was born and raised in Marietta. He played baseball...
Arts and entertainment events happening August 11th-14th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Ongoing. Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wed-Sun 12-5...
Local trucking companies are collecting donations to help the K.Y. flood victims
In an effort to help the people affected by the flooding in Kentucky, two companies are partnering to collect and deliver supplies. The West Virginia Trucking Association has partnered with XPO Logistics for their Helping Neighbors Campaign. XPO logistics will deliver the donations to several locations in Kentucky. The president...
Parkersburg Police Officer is returning to school
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Park Officer is going back to school. Officer Jeremy Pinkerton has spent his summer vacation protecting and interacting with people at the public parks around Parkersburg. This was the first year Parkersburg Police Department had a school resource officer stationed inside the parks. Parkersburg...
Quality Care Associates and Rockstar Fitness holds drive for people in Ky.
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A group of Marietta residents are coming together to provide help for those in Kentucky who were affected by the floods. Quality Care Associates and Rockstar Fitness are holding a drive to raise supplies for the flood victims in Kentucky. Quality Care Associates registered nurse, Chris...
Hosaflook returns to Jackson Co. Schools as superintendent
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Wood County superintendent, Will Hosaflook is taking on the same position in Jackson County Schools. Hosaflook says that he’s excited to get this schoolyear started with his new staff in the close-knit community. “So, in Jackson County, it is a smaller school system....
Ritchie County HS installing new turf fields and eight-lane track
ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ritchie County High School is getting a new look for its athletics facilities. The high school is in the process of installing new turf fields -- including the football, baseball and softball fields -- and an eight-lane track for its athletics. The school’s athletic director, Chris...
Washington County 911 Center gets an official site for operations
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - “Anytime you try to put together a new agency, so to speak, you got to have a home for it,” says Washington County Commissioner Kevin Ritter. “So, one of the first things we thought about is where to locate the 911 Center.”. Officials...
