-Subaru is turning up the heat for the launch of its new BRZ model. The “Ignite Your Senses” campaign by Zulu Alpha Kilo starts with a pizza customer becoming enraptured by an all-new Subaru BRZ parked outside the restaurant. Seeing the guy’s interest, the chef gives him a unique bottle of hot sauce featuring BRZ branding. After tasting the bottled-up feeling of the sportscar, the customer’s heightened senses launch him into a fiery BRZ driving fantasy. The campaign extends IRL with a batch of BRZ Hot Sauce bottles that have been sent to select dealers along with giveaways on social media so consumers can take a “taste drive,” via a code found on BRZ Hot Sauce bottles that leads consumers to a Snap AR gaming lens.

