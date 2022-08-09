ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

WhatsApp: How to Change Who Can Add You to Groups

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). By default, WhatsApp allows all users to add other users to groups in the...
INTERNET
AdWeek

Twitter: How to Turn On Data Saver

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). The Twitter application offers multiple options that allow users to save data when they’re...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Inc#Web3 Technology#Social Media Week Europe#Ogilvy#Wendy
AdWeek

Music Platform Resident Advisor Builds In-House Creative Agency

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Electronic music community platform Resident Advisor (RA) has introduced an in-house creative agency called 23:59 which will be led by its recently appointed chief...
MUSIC
AdWeek

Friday Stir

-Subaru is turning up the heat for the launch of its new BRZ model. The “Ignite Your Senses” campaign by Zulu Alpha Kilo starts with a pizza customer becoming enraptured by an all-new Subaru BRZ parked outside the restaurant. Seeing the guy’s interest, the chef gives him a unique bottle of hot sauce featuring BRZ branding. After tasting the bottled-up feeling of the sportscar, the customer’s heightened senses launch him into a fiery BRZ driving fantasy. The campaign extends IRL with a batch of BRZ Hot Sauce bottles that have been sent to select dealers along with giveaways on social media so consumers can take a “taste drive,” via a code found on BRZ Hot Sauce bottles that leads consumers to a Snap AR gaming lens.
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy