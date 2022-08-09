Read full article on original website
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Anderson Pleads Guilty, Avoids Trial
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU) — A short-notice court hearing took place Friday for the man suspected of killing Hannah Miller in 2021. Christopher Terrell Anderson was in court at 4 PM where he entered a guilty plea to a count of first-degree homicide, just three days before going to trial in the case.
NEW INFO: Zastrow Accused of Purchasing Gun Used in Merrill Homicide
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A Central Wisconsin woman in federal jail facing accusations of a straw gun purchase may have purchased the weapon used to kill a Merrill woman. Police say Ashley Zastrow provided false statements about who was purchasing two firearms back in January, saying she was purchasing the guns when the real buyer was someone else. Officers say one of the guns that were part of that transaction was used to kill Kayla Frank.
Man Arrested in Connection With 1992 Double Homicide
WAUPACA, WI (WSAU) — DNA evidence has linked a 51-year-old Weyauwega man to the killing of two people in March of 1992. The Department of Justice announced Friday that Tony Hasse is suspected of stabbing Timothy Mumbrue and Tanna Togstad in Waupaca County after a night of drinking. Hasse...
McCorkle Deemed Not Competent For Trial on State Charges
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Weston man accused of throwing a bag of meth and a handgun from a vehicle as he was leading officers on a high-speed chase through Weston and Rothschild is not fit for trial. That’s the determination of a competency evaluation for Trenton McCorkle. Court...
Two-Week-Old Puppies Abandoned in Forest County
CRANDON, WI (WSAU) — The Forest County Humane Society is reminding the public that they have a no-questions-asked policy when it comes to animal surrenders after a good samaritan found a box of puppies along a highway. According to a Facebook post the six puppies were crammed into a...
Exhibitour Returns to Downtown Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — For the first time since 2019, the Exhibitour returns to Downtown Wausau. The River District is teaming up with nine other downtown businesses to bring back the art and wine event this Saturday from 5 to 8 PM. Assistant Executive Director Alyson Leahy says this year they’re bringing in an internationally known artist Alyssa Monks to jury the show in person.
Evers’ “Do The Right Thing” Tour Stops in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Tony Evers kicked off his re-election tour with a stop at Whitewater Music Hall in Wausau Friday. Evers wasted no time criticizing Tim Michel’s, the Republican nominee for governor, calling his policies on things like abortion, marriage equality, education and gun control divisive and out of touch. “My opponent wants to essentially bulldoze our public schools, and take the money,” said Gov. Evers. “He said he’s going to give it to private schools across the state of Wisconsin, destroying our public school system.”
Aspirus Health Foundation Golf Classic Raises Thousands
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Organizers are calling the 2022 Aspirus Health Foundation Golf Classic a success. The event, held on August 1st at Wausau Golf Club, raised $68,600 for various causes supported by the Foundation. “We are extremely thankful for the generosity of those who participated, sponsored, donated, volunteered,...
Finance Committee Approves Initial Site Work for Riverside Park Remediation
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The process of digging up the contaminated soil in Riverside Park will begin with more surveying and testing. The Wausau Finance Committee approved spending $28,600 out of the city’s environmental fund to allow REI to conduct sampling on the soil and create detailed site maps to allow the full scope of the project to come into focus before the heavy lifting begins.
Chucks Lose, Rafters Roll On
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WSAU) –The Wausau Woodchucks (36-32) saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end in a 6-1 loss to the Green Bay Rockers (29-39) Wednesday night. The Woodchucks’ bats never woke up in the defeat, striking out 14 times and tallying just three hits. Rockers starter Kyle Jungers (Edgewood) earned the win, striking out eight Woodchucks over five scoreless innings.
Woodchucks Top Mallards, Qualify for Northwoods League Playoffs
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Woodchucks (37-32) took down the Madison Mallards (25-45) 2-1 to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2014 on Friday. Jace Baumann (UW-Stout) led the Woodchucks into the pitcher’s duel with a strong seven innings of work, only allowing three hits and striking out 4, with 55 of his 81 pitches being strikes. No hits would be allowed by either pitcher until the 6th inning.
