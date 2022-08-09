ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

L. Cane

How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?

It's no secret that home prices in Florida have risen substantially over the last couple of years. However, some markets have increased more sharply than others. For example, according to the S&P Core Logic Case-Shiller Index released in June of 2022, Tampa saw home price increases of about 34% over the course of a year, while Miami saw increases of around 32%. (The Florida housing market in general rose about 21% over one year's time, according to data from March of 2022.) Although there may be signs that the market is cooling in some areas, prices also remain high in hot markets.
Bloomberg

Tampa, Florida, Is Only US Metro Area With Double-Digit Inflation

Most US cities saw a break last month from relentless price increases, as cheaper gasoline helped slow inflation. Only the Tampa, Florida, metropolitan area had double-digit inflation -- up 11.2%, little changed from the 11.3% high in May. Several cities saw declines of at least a half percentage point, including San Diego, where inflation cooled to 7.3% on a year-over-year basis from 8.3% two months earlier.
ospreyobserver.com

Eye On Business; Riverview/Apollo Beach, August 2022

Latitudes Tours Recognized As A Traveler’s Choice Award Winner. Latitudes Tours of Ruskin has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Traveler’s Choice award winner in the tours and outdoor activities category. The award celebrates businesses that have received great reviews from travelers on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the last year was, Latitudes Tours stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences.
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay's Morning Krewe – On Demand – 8/9/22

We spoke with Randy Houser and Randy takes the “Note To Self” quiz. We gave him a quiz of rapid fire questions and Randy told them the first ting that came to his mind. On today’s Second Date Update it started with a date along the riverwalk in Downtown Tampa. Ben told us that the setting was great, for his date with Nicole, their connection was strong, and the date even ended with a kiss.
995qyk.com

Famous Tampa Bay Restaurant Closing After Almost 100 Years

Hang the “closed” sign on another Ybor City establishment. This famous Tampa Bay restaurant is closing after almost 100 years. If you have a hankering for some delicious Italian food, scratch this family-owned place off your list. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant will be serving their last plate of Chicken Parmesan on Friday, September 2nd. After 93 years in business, third-generation owner Larry Scaglione is turning the lights off at this Ybor City landmark. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant was started by Scaglione’s grandfather in 1929. The business was passed to Scaglione’s father and mother and now he runs it. “I grew up under the counters here. My parents had us learning very early how to cook in the kitchen. So myself and my brothers, we all know how to cook, take care of ourselves. It has just been an interesting journey,” said Scaglione.
stpeterising.com

Seven-story 267-unit apartment building proposed for 17th Street in Grand Central District

A seven-story mixed-use development has been proposed for the 1700 block of Central Avenue in the Grand Central District of downtown St. Pete. The block is currently home to a collection of small residential and commercial buildings occupied by various local businesses such as The Burg Bar and Grill, Lolita’s Wine Market, Dirty Laundry, Avid Brew Company, Fraze Design, FRSTeam by Rogers, and Hamm Signs.
tampabeacon.com

Event gives New Tampa motorists a little break at the pump

NEW TAMPA — Some fortunate motorists needing to fill up their tanks in New Tampa caught quite a deal last week. Instead of watching the dollar amount at the pump rocket up at a clip of about $4 per gallon, a limited number of drivers on Aug. 1 at the Marathon gas station at 17519 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. paid about 60% less. On a first-come, first-served basis from 2-3 p.m. last Monday, customers at the gas station just north of I-75 paid $2.38 per gallon for unleaded gas.
L. Cane

Florida Mentioned in List of Worst States for Healthcare

Access to affordable health care is arguably an issue for many Americans. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, about half of adults in the United States indicate they have difficulty finding affordable health care. And about a fourth of adults say that they sometimes choose not to fill a prescription or cut their medication in half due to costs.
995qyk.com

These Florida Cities Among The Biggest Rent Increases in the US

Rent is going up and there are a few Florida cities among the biggest rent increases in the US. $1,876 is the median rent price across the 50 states. Renting is still more affordable than purchasing a house. Renting has grown by 14.1% since June 2021 and there are a few Florida cities among the biggest rent increases in the US.
travelawaits.com

20 Florida Monthly Rentals On The Pinellas Peninsula For Snowbirds

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. You’ve earned this. You’ve earned the time off. You’ve earned the chance to get away. And now it’s time for you and yours to take on full snowbird status and head to Florida for a month or more. Where do you start, you might ask? We’re here to help! If the Pinellas Peninsula in Florida sounds appealing to you (I’ve been, trust me… it’s appealing), then we hope you take a few moments to look at these 20 rental options selected just for you. These are nearly exclusively designed for couples — your chance to truly get away from it all!
