Midland County Prosecutor Appointed to State Commission
Midland County Prosecuting Attorney J. Dee Brooks has been appointed by the Michigan Supreme Court to serve on the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Michigan Judiciary Commission. The Michigan Supreme Court established the commission earlier this year with a directive to assess and work toward the elimination of disparities within the Michigan judiciary and justice system.
Sturgeon to be Released into Saginaw Bay Watershed
The public is invited to a lake sturgeon release celebration on August 19 in the Saginaw Bay Watershed. Releases will reintroduce more than 100 hatchery-raised sturgeon into each tributary of the Saginaw Bay Watershed. That includes the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers. Lake sturgeon are a unique Great Lakes...
MyMichigan Health Increases Minimum Pay Rate for Employees
Midland-based MyMichigan Health has increased its minimum pay rate to $15 an hour for employees at many of its locations. The health system’s announcement said the move is part of its commitment to employees and an acknowledgement of the current labor market. Positions impacted by the wage increase include dining and catering aides, housekeeping, security officers and clerical staff.
“The Base” Member Sentenced in Tuscola County
Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has announced that 19-year-old Tristan Webb of Tuscola County has been sentenced on several charges related to his actions as a member of “The Base,” a national white supremacist group that advocates for violence against the government. On Wednesday, Judge Amy Gierhardt...
Band to Perform Classic AM Radio Hits in Saginaw
A new event aims to bring the experience of AM music radio to a live performance. “Pure AM Gold” is an interactive concert by the band Stone Street Revival. During the show, the band revisits classic, unusual, and under-performed hits and from the 1960s and 1970s that audiences rarely have the chance to hear performed live. Pure AM Gold makes its debut at the Court Street Theater August 28th, and a portion of the proceeds will go to benefit Saginaw’s Mustard Seed Shelter.
Vehicle Starts Fire After Hitting Gas Pump
Patrons and employees of a Saginaw Township gas station got a little more excitement than they bargained for Thursday, August 11 when a vehicle crashed into one of the gas pumps. The incident occurred sometime around 10:00 a.m. at the Speedway at 2215 Tittabawassee Rd. Employes at the store say...
