A new event aims to bring the experience of AM music radio to a live performance. “Pure AM Gold” is an interactive concert by the band Stone Street Revival. During the show, the band revisits classic, unusual, and under-performed hits and from the 1960s and 1970s that audiences rarely have the chance to hear performed live. Pure AM Gold makes its debut at the Court Street Theater August 28th, and a portion of the proceeds will go to benefit Saginaw’s Mustard Seed Shelter.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO