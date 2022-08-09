ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

artsinstark.com

MassMu to Extend Hours for “Last Saturday” | Massillon Museum

The Massillon Museum will extend its hours until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, in collaboration with Massillon’s “Last Saturday” event. A visit to MassMu is always free. Guests that evening can see Missing History of Massillon: Unheard African American Stories in the Aultman Health Foundation Gallery....
MASSILLON, OH
macaronikid.com

🎪GIVEAWAY! Garden Bros Circus coming to Summit County Fairgrounds!

Garden Bros Nuclear Circus is coming to the Summit County Fairgrounds in Tallmadge from August 25th to 28th!. JUST $14.50 for an adult AND child Ticket with this CertifiKID Deal. It's time for a much-overdue outing with your family! With over 60 performers in 3 rings, this all-new show features:
TALLMADGE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Vintage Canton features wine, music, art, more

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Vintage Canton is coming up with plenty of wine, live music, art exhibits and more. It’s from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. This outdoor event in downtown Canton features wines - local and from around the world - with chef-inspired small plates, live music and craft beers.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland Scene

Stay Hungry 216 to Open in South Euclid on Wednesday, August 17

Stay Hungry 216 (359 S. Green Rd., 216-727-0101), a new fast-casual comfort and soul food spot in South Euclid, will open on Wednesday, August 17th. The restaurant is operated by chef Chad Lewis, with partnership by chef Eric Rogers of Black Box Fix fame. You can find the eatery tucked into the Glengate Plaza at Green and Glenridge.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Cleveland Scene

The Michael Stanley Band's Record-Setting Blossom Run at 40

Before Cleveland had Bernie Kosar, LeBron or Drew Carey, the city’s beloved hero was Michael Stanley, a Rocky River kid turned local legend, a rockstar who found stints of national fame during his decades-long career but who captured the hearts and minds of Northeast Ohio so fully that, for us, there was, for a time, no bigger star.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Vandals damage 6th-hole green at Mud Run Golf Course in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Mud Run is a popular golf course in Akron that caters to beginners an pros, but Friday, someone took the term "driving range" literally. An unknown vandal drove through the sixth-hole green, causing ruts to the tune of 10s of thousands of dollars in damage. Most notably, a vehicle had done "donuts" on the surface.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces name of baby rhinoceros

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The results are in!. The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said a name has been selected for the recently-born rhinoceros calf. Zoo officials said the rhinoceros has been named Dalia, which means “gentle.”. Over $10,000 was raised during the name selection process. The donated funds will help...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Kent State, University of Akron offer up to $5,000 in debt forgiveness for students who left school but want to finish through Ohio College Comeback Compact

AKRON, Ohio – Kent State University and the University of Akron are among eight public colleges and universities in Northeast Ohio to participate in the Ohio College Comeback Compact, a program that helps students who left one of the schools without earning a degree continue their education by reducing or eliminating their debt, KSU announced Monday.
AKRON, OH
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $2.295 M, Modern Masterpiece in Akron Designed with Intent to Bring Outside in the Entertaining Spaces Flow Seamlessly

The Masterpiece in Akron offers 3 amazing levels and stunning backyard oasis complete with pool, extensive patios, now available for sale. This home located at 4735 Mallard Pond Dr, Akron, Ohio; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,229 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie A Boyle – Howard Hanna – (Phone: (330) 730-6290) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Akron.
AKRON, OH

