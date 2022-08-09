Read full article on original website
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
The Least Visited State Park in Ohio is also the most PeacefulTravel MavenHartville, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
artsinstark.com
MassMu to Extend Hours for “Last Saturday” | Massillon Museum
The Massillon Museum will extend its hours until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, in collaboration with Massillon’s “Last Saturday” event. A visit to MassMu is always free. Guests that evening can see Missing History of Massillon: Unheard African American Stories in the Aultman Health Foundation Gallery....
artsinstark.com
Adult Night at Beech Creek Gardens and Nature Preserve | Canton Symphony Orchestra
On Friday, Canton Symphony musicians will be placed around the grounds of Beech Creek Botanical Gardens and Nature Preserve as part of their summer Music Walk series! As guests walk around the grounds, they will be able to engage with interactive activities at their own pace while enjoying nature and music together.
macaronikid.com
🎪GIVEAWAY! Garden Bros Circus coming to Summit County Fairgrounds!
Garden Bros Nuclear Circus is coming to the Summit County Fairgrounds in Tallmadge from August 25th to 28th!. JUST $14.50 for an adult AND child Ticket with this CertifiKID Deal. It's time for a much-overdue outing with your family! With over 60 performers in 3 rings, this all-new show features:
Free admission to the Akron Zoo for Summit County residents in September
The Akron Zoo is offering free admission as a thank you to the Summit County residents who have supported them over the years.
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Vintage Canton features wine, music, art, more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Vintage Canton is coming up with plenty of wine, live music, art exhibits and more. It’s from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. This outdoor event in downtown Canton features wines - local and from around the world - with chef-inspired small plates, live music and craft beers.
Local ice cream, desserts shop closes its doors
A pair of ice cream and sweets stores in Salem and Boardman have closed.
Cleveland Scene
Stay Hungry 216 to Open in South Euclid on Wednesday, August 17
Stay Hungry 216 (359 S. Green Rd., 216-727-0101), a new fast-casual comfort and soul food spot in South Euclid, will open on Wednesday, August 17th. The restaurant is operated by chef Chad Lewis, with partnership by chef Eric Rogers of Black Box Fix fame. You can find the eatery tucked into the Glengate Plaza at Green and Glenridge.
Confusion over local JD Vance event: Owner of event venue says it ‘will not be happening’ there
The operator of Youngstown’s Blue Wolf Events at the Maronite Center says a Friday, August 19, campaign rally involving Republican Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis “will not be happening” at his venue.
2 NE Ohio eateries land on list of best Jewish delis in U.S.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A pair of delicatessens in Cuyahoga County have landed on a list of the best Jewish delis in the nation. The delis - Larder in Cleveland’s Hingetown neighborhood and Jack’s Deli in University Heights – were lauded by Tasting Table, a food-focused site.
Cleveland Scene
The Michael Stanley Band's Record-Setting Blossom Run at 40
Before Cleveland had Bernie Kosar, LeBron or Drew Carey, the city’s beloved hero was Michael Stanley, a Rocky River kid turned local legend, a rockstar who found stints of national fame during his decades-long career but who captured the hearts and minds of Northeast Ohio so fully that, for us, there was, for a time, no bigger star.
Ohio viewers help photographer find elderly couple having ‘a blast’
A local photographer says it may be a long shot, but she is hoping someone recognizes this elderly couple and can help her get in touch with them.
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
Vandals damage 6th-hole green at Mud Run Golf Course in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Mud Run is a popular golf course in Akron that caters to beginners an pros, but Friday, someone took the term "driving range" literally. An unknown vandal drove through the sixth-hole green, causing ruts to the tune of 10s of thousands of dollars in damage. Most notably, a vehicle had done "donuts" on the surface.
City Dogs Cleveland kennel currently over capacity; lowers adoption fees
CLEVELAND — City Dogs Cleveland's dog kennel is overflowing with adoptable dogs and they're looking for families and individuals who will help give these dogs forever homes. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to...
Tail light repair project inspired by Jayland Walker shooting
Inspired by the fatal police-involved shooting death of Jayland Walker, volunteers in Akron hope to help prevent residents from being stopped by police, offering to repair or replace car lights or light bulbs at no cost.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces name of baby rhinoceros
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The results are in!. The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said a name has been selected for the recently-born rhinoceros calf. Zoo officials said the rhinoceros has been named Dalia, which means “gentle.”. Over $10,000 was raised during the name selection process. The donated funds will help...
Kent State, University of Akron offer up to $5,000 in debt forgiveness for students who left school but want to finish through Ohio College Comeback Compact
AKRON, Ohio – Kent State University and the University of Akron are among eight public colleges and universities in Northeast Ohio to participate in the Ohio College Comeback Compact, a program that helps students who left one of the schools without earning a degree continue their education by reducing or eliminating their debt, KSU announced Monday.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2.295 M, Modern Masterpiece in Akron Designed with Intent to Bring Outside in the Entertaining Spaces Flow Seamlessly
The Masterpiece in Akron offers 3 amazing levels and stunning backyard oasis complete with pool, extensive patios, now available for sale. This home located at 4735 Mallard Pond Dr, Akron, Ohio; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,229 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie A Boyle – Howard Hanna – (Phone: (330) 730-6290) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Akron.
