WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 12, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 11, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 11:29 AM on August 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3400 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a door.
kicks96news.com
Fight Leads to Arrest and more in Leake on Friday
5:24 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to HWY 35 South in Walnut Grove for a disturbance in progress there. One person was taken into custody. 7:28 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on HWY 16 East from Edinburg toward Carthage.
kicks96news.com
Reckless Driver, Domestic Disturbances, and more in Leake
1:29 a.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting possible drug activity on Mars Hill Road. 10:01 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Risher Road regarding a domestic disturbance in progress there. 11:06 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a...
Neshoba Democrat
Female fugitive wanted for burglary arrested in Leake County
A fugitive wanted for a 2020 burglary here who is known for giving law enforcement false names was arrested in Leake County late last month during a traffic stop, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said. The fugitive, Rosemary Carter, 46, 969 Union Road, was arrested and charged with armed robbery.
kicks96news.com
A Threat and a Handicapped Parking issue in Neshoba
12:26 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to a residence on E Myrtle Street when the occupant called and said they were being threatened by someone at their door. 2:06 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to suspicious activity at the Spaceway on Pecan Ave. 8:36 a.m. – Philadelphia...
kicks96news.com
Woman with an axe to grind in Leake County
8:00 a.m. – A resident on Hwy 488 requested an officer for a report on deliberately damaged property. 9:51 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call that reported a female wielding an axe was chasing a male on Nollie Road near Cotton Boulevard. 1:48 p.m. – Leake...
Neshoba Democrat
Accused drug dealer sentenced in meth case
A Neshoba County woman was sentenced to 24 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on the Choctaw Indian Reservation after earlier this year pleading guilty, federal officials announced last Thursday. Winter Kate Lewis 32, of the Pearl River community on the Choctaw Indian Reservation,...
Neshoba Democrat
27 marijuana plants seized from garden
A Preston man has been arrested after the authorities seized just under 30 mature marijuana plants growing in a vegetable garden outside his mobile home, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said. Ricky Leon Files, 67, 16460 Highway 21 north, Preston, was arrested and charged with manufacture of a controlled substance.
Neshoba Democrat
Boyd sentenced to life without parole
Marlon Boyd of Philadelphia was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole following his capital murder conviction in Circuit Court last month,. Boyd, 20, of Philadelphia, was found guilty in the March 20, 2021, slaying death of 27-year-old Desmond Davis of Philadelphia in an early-morning robbery at the Western Motel on south Holland Avenue.
kicks96news.com
Rape, Felony Obstruction, and Assault on Officers in Leake and Attala
ANGELA KLAVER, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, Resisting Arrest, Willful or Malicious Trespass, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000. MONA L LEE, 58, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, KPD. Bond $500, N/A. ANGELA B MARTINEZ, 31, of Carthage, No Driver’s License, No...
wcbi.com
Winona Police investigating deadly shooting
WINONA, Miss (WCBI) – Winona police are investigating a shooting involving four people, killing one. Investigators say it happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Winona Assistant Police Chief Calvin Young says the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting them in the case. He said four people were shot and that one of them died.
wcbi.com
Ackerman burglar broke into a Tobacco Shed
ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Ackerman burglar uses a garbage can to help make a clean sweep. Ackerman police say this man broke into a Tobacco Shed about 2:30 Tuesday morning. The thief was inside the store about 45 seconds before crawling out of the broken glass front door.
wcbi.com
Woman says she came home to find her son bleeding on the couch after deadly Winona shooting
WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The front porch was still covered with shattered glass and what appeared to be blood Thursday afternoon at the crime scene of a shooting in Winona. The woman who lives at the Powell Street house with her children told WCBI that when she got home Wednesday, she saw law enforcement around someone lying in the grass and feared the worst.
wtva.com
Starkville man receives 20-year sentence for 2019 death of mother
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Starkville man received a 20-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to culpable negligence manslaughter and exploitation of a vulnerable person. According to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Jeffrey Moore’s charges stemmed from the April 2019 death of his mother. “In Mrs. Moore’s final...
New chapel under construction at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) announced construction is now underway on a chapel at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) in Rankin County. Commissioner Burl Cain was joined Friday by MDOC staff, supporters, and inmates who shoveled dirt toward the construction of a 6,400-square-foot interfaith chapel. The chapel […]
WLBT
Deadly hand-to-hand fight in Canton leads to murder charge
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A deadly fight in Canton has led to a murder investigation. Canton Police Department Chief Otha Brown said Charles Hull, 26, is charged with the murder of Christopher Pendergrass, 57. It happened Tuesday afternoon. Police say a fight broke out about 3 p.m. at an RV...
wtva.com
UPDATE: Name released of pedestrian killed on Highway 45 Alternate in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol says a man from Crawford died Friday morning while walking in one of the northbound lanes of Highway 45 Alternate in Lowndes County. Staff Sergeant Derrick Beckom identified the man as Thomas C. Brown Jr, 37. Beckom says a 18...
kicks96news.com
Rankin Prison Building Inmate Church
They’re breaking ground Friday morning for a new church at the state prison in Rankin County. The 6,400-square-foot interfaith chapel at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility will be able to hold religious services for up to 300 inmates at a time. The chapel is being built with private donations and should be completed in February.
WTOK-TV
Kemper County remembers fallen sheriff 25 years later
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Twenty-five years ago, Kemper County Sheriff Michael McKee was killed while dealing with a domestic violence call. On Tuesday, family, friends and members of law enforcement gathered at the courthouse in his honor. It was Aug. 9, 1997 when Sheriff McKee responded to a domestic...
Commercial Dispatch
School Safety: Area law enforcement train rigorously to respond to active shooter events
Editor’s Note: Coming into the 2022-23 school year, The Dispatch spoke with public school parents, teachers and staff, as well as law enforcement and other sources, about how districts prepare for active shooter situations. These are the final installments of a multi-part series exploring school protocols and training, as well as the costs and benefits of the types of training teachers, students and law enforcement officers receive.
