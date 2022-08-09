Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Christopher Anderson pleads guilty to homicide of Hannah Miller
Friday in Oneida County Court, Christopher Anderson pled guilty to first degree intentional homicide of Hannah Miller. Miller was found dead June 30, 2021. Anderson was expected to go to trial next week, but that will not happen. Anderson is set to appear at a sentencing hearing on Tuesday August...
Wausau teen accused of attempted homicide in near-fatal shooting
A Wausau teenager is facing attempted first-degree intentional homicide charges after allegedly shooting a man in the head on Saturday in a Wisconsin Rapids parking lot. Christopher Stevens, 17, is being held on a $250,000 cash bond after an initial appearance Wednesday in Wood County Circuit Court. The shooting was...
WJFW-TV
Christopher Anderson appears in motion hearing
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- The man accused of murdering Hannah Miller last year, appeared in Oneida County Court today. Christopher Terrell Anderson is being held on first degree intentional homicide charges for the 2021 death of Miller who was found dead on River Bend Rd. in the town of Pelican, east of Rhinelander.
cwbradio.com
Central Wisconsin Man Accused of High Speed Chase and Meth Possession Found not Competent for Trial
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) A Central Wisconsin man accused of tossing a gun and meth from a car before crashing in a high speed chase has been found not competent to stand trial. Court records show that 26-year-old Trenton McCorkle failed to pass a competency evaluation in his case. He's accused of leading police on a chase through the Wausau metro last winter, weaving in and out of traffic before crashing into a light pole.
947jackfm.com
NEW INFO: Zastrow Accused of Purchasing Gun Used in Merrill Homicide
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A Central Wisconsin woman in federal jail facing accusations of a straw gun purchase may have purchased the weapon used to kill a Merrill woman. Police say Ashley Zastrow provided false statements about who was purchasing two firearms back in January, saying she was purchasing the guns when the real buyer was someone else. Officers say one of the guns that were part of that transaction was used to kill Kayla Frank.
cwbradio.com
Central Wisconsin Woman Accused of Lying to Purchase on Gun; May Have Been Used in Homicide
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Central Wisconsin woman accused of lying on a firearms transaction document may have purchased a gun used in a Merrill homicide. Police say Ashley Zastrow did not intend to keep one of the handguns she bought in January, and instead passed it on to Tanner Graap who later used it to kill Kayla Frank a few days later.
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff's Department Seizes Animals From Home Near Colby
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department seized 22 dogs and one cat from a home near Colby. Investigators said they received reports of neglect. Many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. The animals were checked by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office was...
wxpr.org
Police ask for help finding teen with autism in Rhinelander
Update: Callie was found. — The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for people to keep a look out for a missing teen in the Rhinelander area. Callie is 14 years old and has autism. The sheriff’s office says she walked away from Northwest Journeys in Rhinelander Wednesday afternoon....
wxpr.org
Wausau woman charged with false statement while purchasing firearms
A Wausau women is charged with lying on a form while buying guns. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Ashley Zastrow, 31, bought two guns from a federally licensed firearms dealer on January 13, 2022. Police say she indicted on the form she was the actual...
WJFW-TV
Local sheriff's department will train school staff on safety issues
ELCHO - With the school year just around the corner, a local school district is planning a school safety training day. The Langlade County Sheriff's Department will assist staff at the Elcho School building on August 25th. The public can expect a large law enforcement presence on that day. Elcho's...
cwbradio.com
Traffic Stop in Marshfield Results in a Pursuit
A traffic stop in Marshfield led to a pursuit. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 11:36am on Friday, August 5th, they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Marshfield. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit was initiated until the vehicle eventually came to a stop at a residence in Marathon County.
wxpr.org
Minocqua man dies in boat crash
A Minocqua man is dead after a boat versus bridge crash in Minocqua Saturday. Police received the call of the crash just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found the driver, 34-year-old Jacob Kozey, had crashed into the Highway 51 bridge on Lake Minocqua. Kozey was flown to the...
wxpr.org
Driver dies in single car crash in Vilas County Sunday night
A driver in Vilas County died in a single car crash Sunday night. It happened around 8:30 on County Highway N in Plum Lake. The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says the 36-year-old man was driving east on Highway N when his car went off the road. It rolled down...
WJFW-TV
Two trail races bring people from across the state to Lincoln County
GLEASON, Wis. (WJFW) - If you're looking to take a hike or ride this weekend, you're in luck. The Thunderdown in the Underdown bike races, which started in 1989 will be back in Praire Dells tomorrow. The course will use a single track of the Underdown County Forest and now...
947jackfm.com
Two-Week-Old Puppies Abandoned in Forest County
CRANDON, WI (WSAU) — The Forest County Humane Society is reminding the public that they have a no-questions-asked policy when it comes to animal surrenders after a good samaritan found a box of puppies along a highway. According to a Facebook post the six puppies were crammed into a...
WJFW-TV
Lac Du Flambeau Workforce Center Opens 8-12-22
Lac Du Flambeau celebrates new workforce center opening. LAC DU FLAMBEAU- Workforce and business development, job training, a call center, and more. …
wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
Wausau area obituaries August 8, 2022
Daemon A. Lee, 18, of Rothschild, passed away on August 6, 2022. Daemon was born January 2, 2004, in Wausau. He was the quiet kid in the corner until you got to know him. He was extremely smart and had a genius-level IQ. He loved games! Board games and video games. He never met a puzzle he couldn’t conquer. Daemon played trumpet in the marching band and graduated from DC Everest in 2022. He worked at Briq’s and loved his Briq’s family. Daemon loved to read- he was always reading a book, if not three. He enjoyed collecting trinkets- anything shiny, dice, coins, and rocks. Daemon is deeply missed and forever in our hearts. “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”
WJFW-TV
Gov Evers Visits Rhinelander 8-12-22
Governor Evers speaks on top priorities at Rhinelander Cafe & Pub. RHINELANDER- Julia Cohen looks at the Northwoods and sees progress. A lot of that progress, …
UPDATED: Fire shuts down portion of Hwy. 51 in Minocqua
The fire caused a chain reaction of events that left one person injured. Just after 4 a.m. Monday, Minocqua Police received a call regarding a car on fire that was parked near Copycat Printers, a building that is also home to several apartments on the upper level. All residents escaped the blaze, but one person was taken to a local hospital, police said.
