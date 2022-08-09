ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

COMMENTARY: Brent Venables' Actions Are Backing up His Words at Oklahoma

By Ryan Chapman
AllSooners
AllSooners
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T7zfp_0hAcQKbm00

In accepting Cale Gundy's resignation this weekend, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables reinforced that no one person is bigger than OU's program.

Brent Venables is experiencing his first true turbulence as the head coach at Oklahoma.

The announcement of Cale Gundy’s resignation on Sunday night sent shockwaves through Norman and beyond, but the decision was consistent with the message Venables has touted since he arrived back on campus.

“You can still win at the highest level and do it the right way,” Venables said during a press conference last March.

For Venables, the right way means establishing a culture of integrity and accountability.

After Oklahoma’s spring game, the OU head coach pointed out that not only was instilling that culture important, but that it had to be done immediately.

“I'm focused on building the program the right way,” he said. “If we let the toothpaste out of the tube, we can't get it back in. So we can't miss.

“There's one (chance) to do it the first time, do it right the first time. We get one chance as a staff.”

Accepting Gundy’s resignation under any circumstance would have been a difficult decision. But it was also the first major personnel action Venables was going to make as the head coach.

For more than three decades, Gundy has been an integral part of Oklahoma football.

As a player, he led the Sooners to success on the field.

As an assistant coach, he played a role in the recruitment and development of some of the most productive players in the history of the program.

And as evidenced by the droves of former players who have spoken out in support of Gundy, he was beloved.

But he also made a mistake — one that would have lingered over the program and no doubt would have been brought up time and time again for years on the recruiting trail by Oklahoma’s rivals.

Gundy resigning was no doubt a difficult decision, but Bob Stoops’ rallying cry throughout the coaching transition last December still rings true today.

“There’s not one guy, one person in the history of this program that’s bigger than the program,” Stoops said ahead of the Alamo Bowl. “… Players throughout these decades, they are OU football.”

Monday, Venables issued a second statement on Gundy’s resignation, and the opening sentence outlined exactly who he was thinking of throughout this situation.

“As painful as it has been dealing with Coach Gundy resigning from the program,” Venables wrote, “it doesn’t touch the experience of pain felt by a room full of young men I am charged to protect, lead and love.”

Venables is tasked with developing his players, and he’s said over and over that everything the program does will be geared toward keeping each player’s best interests top of mind.

In accepting Gundy’s resignation, Venables showed everyone how he intends to guide his program.

No coach is bigger than the Oklahoma brand, and Venables has now set an example to back up his words from the spring.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network !

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bvmsports.com

Brent Venables: Can new Sooners HC continue OU’s success?

NORMAN, Okla. (BVM) – The University of Oklahoma football program has a long lineage of successful head coaches. Bennie Owen, Bud Wilkinson, Barry Switzer and Bob Stoops have all had impressive runs during their Oklahoma tenures. Over the last few years, former Stoops assistant Lincoln Riley also continued the...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cale Gundy
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Bob Stoops
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football
ou.edu

OU Names New Vice President and General Counsel

The University of Oklahoma announced today the appointment of Armand Paliotta as vice president and general counsel, pending OU Board of Regents’ approval. An OU alumnus with more than 30 years of legal experience, Paliotta will return to his alma mater on Oct. 1 from the Oklahoma City law firm Hartzog Conger Cason LLP, where he serves as a member of its executive committee. His legal expertise spans a wide range of practice areas, including business and financial transactions, health care, complex contract negotiations, real estate finance, securities and business law, tax planning and tax controversies, and sports franchise matters.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy