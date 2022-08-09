ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Is Red Raider WR Loic Fouonji Primed for A Breakout Season?

By Connor Zimmerlee
Red Raider Review
Red Raider Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4krm_0hAcPzK000

Fouonji could be in store for a breakout junior season for the Red Raiders.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders enter the 2022 season in the first season of the Joey McGuire era . As the new coach looks to turn things around in Lubbock, he will do so with plenty of talent to work with.

While the Red Raiders receiver room enters the season with question marks, mostly due to how unproven they are, they do boast a good amount of weapons. Chief among those weapons is receiver Loic Fouonji.

Coming in at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Fouonji is a big bodied receiver that will make life difficult for opposing secondaries. Despite missing spring practice for the Red Raiders, coach McGuire offered the receiver praise ahead of the season.

“Man, I’m fired up. I’m really excited … you gotta almost think of him like a transfer ’cause you didn’t see him in the spring and all of a sudden, you see him in the summer … and man, he’s a monster," McGuire said.

“We need him to be really good, because he is one of the guys who can really take the top off of [the defense] with the deep ball.”

In eight games for the Red Raiders in 2021, Fouonji would bring in eight receptions for 8 receptions for 168 yards and 1 touchdown, averaging a whopping 21.0 yards per reception. Over his career he is averaging an impressive 18.2 yards per catch.

His numbers might not jump off the page as overly impressive, but he should be in store for a big 2022 season. As the Red Raiders look to find their offensive identity under McGuire, Fouonji will serve as a consistent target for the offense to rely on throughout the season.

The Red Raiders might not be ready to compete for a Big 12 title in year one under McGuire , but Fouonji is primed for a breakout season. If he can put up big numbers than the Red Raider offense should have no trouble putting up points in bunches all season long.

