POTUS

Vicki Newman
4d ago

Maybe it's time to change our flag, maybe we should remove the 50 stars and replace it with a stalk of bananas. This sounds like the stuff that takes place in banana republics. Manuel Noriega and his ilk have nothing on our department of justice and FBI. The weaponization of these departments should frighten every American. If they can do this to Donald Trump, think of what they can do to you?

Raid @ Mar-A-Lago
3d ago

In America, crime doesn’t pay. No matter who you are! God bless America, and god bless the blue.

