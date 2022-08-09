Read full article on original website
Gentle Parenting Is Not For The Weak Of Heart
A mom calms her son down from a full-blown meltdown by holding him and modeling deep breaths until he gives her a hug and articulates that he wants water. A toddler spills coffee all over his toy shelf and his mom guides him through wiping up the spill, explains why he can’t do that, and gives him an alternate pouring activity. The boy complies without a fight.
How To Succeed At Night Time Potty Training
After you complete nearly every level of the potty training game, defeating the final boss of night time potty training can be quite the challenge. Your child has mastered staying dry during the day, pooping and perhaps even wiping themselves. But unlocking the grand prize of potty training at night rarely comes quickly. So what can parents do to make the process go as smooth as possible?
Two-minute walk after a meal helps fight diabetes as it helps muscles to soak up fuel from food, experts say
Going for a short walk after a meal can reduce blood sugar and lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, a review suggests. Setting off 60 to 90 minutes after eating is optimum as this is when blood sugar levels typically peak and it allows the muscles to soak up fuel from the food, experts say.
How to get rid of painful muscle knots
If you are consistently hunched over a computer all day, you may notice knots developing in your upper back and shoulders. Deposit PhotosAn exercise physiologist explains what those tight little lumps are and how to get rid of them.
Pilates vs yoga: How do the two practices affect the body?
Pilates vs yoga: Which should you practice and why? Pilates is usually practiced to build strength or rehabilitate after an injury, whereas yoga is good for flexibility (if you're wondering, "What does stretching do to your body? (opens in new tab)", read our feature to find out more). But there’s some overlap between the health benefits of the two different disciplines. For example, yoga has been found to build muscle strength, particularly in the ‘trunk’ area of the body, while Pilates has been shown to improve hamstring flexibility.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
17 Warning Signs of Emotional Abuse
I’m sitting in the passenger seat of my car, and he’s driving. Every single word out of his mouth is a gut punch. He’s used the hour drive to enumerate my faults of which there are, apparently, many. It’s character assassination, but I have no words — only shock. This person is supposed to love me. He’s supposed to love me, and he thinks I am, deep down, a terrible person. He hasn’t stopped for a single second outlining all the reasons why.
10 Items You Should Continue To Stock Up On This Summer
Though the United States appears to be coming out of the worst of the pandemic, COVID-19 isn't going away any time soon. And there remains the continued risk of another surge as more states relax...
If Someone Really Loves You
Even though love is an emotion that is widely understood, defining it can be a challenge. The feeling of being in love is something that everyone has experienced at some point in their lives, and everyone believes that it is the best thing that could have happened to them. Nevertheless, what exactly does it mean to “love” another person? A feeling of adoration and respect is all that love is for some people. Others define love as an itense emotional bond that cannot be expressed in words. Other others believe that loving someone is a lifelong adventure that requires a complete sacrifice.
5 Signs You've Defeated the Narcissist Forever
Living with or dealing with a narcissist can be one of the most challenging things you will ever do. Narcissists are master manipulators and can make you feel like you are going crazy.
survivornet.com
Boy, 6, Stopped Playing With Friends And Developed ‘Strange Bruises:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Six Year Old Boy's Leukemia Diagnosed After Family Friend Noticed He Wasn't Playing Outside. Cian McGrath of Liverpool England was six years old when a family friend noticed he was playing with other kids. Several doctors’ visits later he was diagnosed with leukemia. Now 22 and in remission, he’s...
Horrified woman left ‘looking like a lizard’ after botched procedure
A woman has claimed that her neck was left looking like a ‘lizard’ after a botched cosmetic procedure. Hampshire-based Jayne Bowman, 59, paid £500 to have a fibroblast therapy treatment to tighten the skin on her neck. The procedure sees a device zap a high-frequency electric current...
Just a few minutes of exercise each day can turn ‘flabby’ adults into ‘fat burning machines’, experts say
JUST a few minutes of daily intense exercise can turn flabby adults into “fat-burning machines”, experts claim. A major analysis found short bursts of explosive activity are much better at ridding people of their excess lard than steady exercise. Interval training was found to burn an extra 0.03g...
The Best Exercises To Get Rid Of Love Handles
Everything is going according to plan. Since cutting calories and walking three miles a day, you're getting fit and losing weight. But those pesky love handles just won't budge! So, what exactly are love handles anyway? Simply put, love handles — also referred to as a muffin top, spare tire, breadbasket — are conspicuous deposits of excess fat jetting out from the sides of one's waistline. Love handles are considered subcutaneous fat, or fat located immediately below the skin. Subcutaneous fat (as opposed to the hidden more dangerous visceral fat) accounts for about 90% of total body fat, as reported by Science Direct.
Psych Centra
Tips For Overcoming Fear And Anxiety
Fear and anxiety can interfere with your life. These helpful tips can teach you how to overcome them. Fear is a reaction that warns you of a perceived threat. Anxiety involves worrying about the future rather than a current physical threat. Everyone experiences these things sometimes and learning to overcome fear and anxiety can help you.
Psych Centra
Why Am I Feeling Anxious for No Reason?
Feeling nervous but you don’t know why? We look at why anxiety might arise without a clear cause. The factors that spark anxiety are different for everyone and can be subtle. Many people are familiar with anxious feelings but don’t know their cause, so it feels like the anxiety is happening for “no reason.”
You’ve been taking your painkillers all wrong – simple trick makes them work faster
IF you're in pain, then you might be rushing to find a pill to pop. But experts have warned that the way you take painkillers could be having an impact on how fast your discomfort is banished. Medics in the US said that the way you're positioned could be the...
Avoiding anxiety: How you can help reduce stress and better handle difficult situations
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- You can't really call it an epidemic, but anxiety is running at such high levels that therapists are booked solid currently -- but not all stress is caused by big things. Often it's the momentary stress that can up to a big effect.KDKA's John Shumway is looking into what causes micro-transition anxiety -- a fancy term for stress and anxiety that we can anticipate and do something about.These type of situations occur often, when transitioning from the calm of your day to something unsettling.Whether it is surrounding something like a vacation ending and needing to go back...
The Only 15-Month Milestones That Matter
Most parents with a 15-month-old have their hands full with a busy baby transitioning into toddlerhood. Both physically and cognitively, babies at this age are interested in the world around them and have a desire to be active participants. However, the 15-month milestones kids typically reach around this age require parents to shift their style of attentiveness from constantly meeting needs to keeping their baby safe as they follow their curiosity.
KIDS・
Ritz Crackers Just Brought Back A Long-Awaited Summer Snack
It's hard to believe that the humble cracker we love today — for its versatility with a range of dips, cheeses, and hors d'oeuvre — may have originated as a staple food for sailors in the 1700s, according to Today I found Out. Crackers have come a long way since that time and some brands have lasted the test of time such as Ritz Crackers.
