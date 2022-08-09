ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Fatherly

Gentle Parenting Is Not For The Weak Of Heart

A mom calms her son down from a full-blown meltdown by holding him and modeling deep breaths until he gives her a hug and articulates that he wants water. A toddler spills coffee all over his toy shelf and his mom guides him through wiping up the spill, explains why he can’t do that, and gives him an alternate pouring activity. The boy complies without a fight.
Fatherly

How To Succeed At Night Time Potty Training

After you complete nearly every level of the potty training game, defeating the final boss of night time potty training can be quite the challenge. Your child has mastered staying dry during the day, pooping and perhaps even wiping themselves. But unlocking the grand prize of potty training at night rarely comes quickly. So what can parents do to make the process go as smooth as possible?
Popular Science

How to get rid of painful muscle knots

If you are consistently hunched over a computer all day, you may notice knots developing in your upper back and shoulders. Deposit PhotosAn exercise physiologist explains what those tight little lumps are and how to get rid of them.
LiveScience

Pilates vs yoga: How do the two practices affect the body?

Pilates vs yoga: Which should you practice and why? Pilates is usually practiced to build strength or rehabilitate after an injury, whereas yoga is good for flexibility (if you're wondering, "What does stretching do to your body? (opens in new tab)", read our feature to find out more). But there’s some overlap between the health benefits of the two different disciplines. For example, yoga has been found to build muscle strength, particularly in the ‘trunk’ area of the body, while Pilates has been shown to improve hamstring flexibility.
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Crystal Jackson

17 Warning Signs of Emotional Abuse

I’m sitting in the passenger seat of my car, and he’s driving. Every single word out of his mouth is a gut punch. He’s used the hour drive to enumerate my faults of which there are, apparently, many. It’s character assassination, but I have no words — only shock. This person is supposed to love me. He’s supposed to love me, and he thinks I am, deep down, a terrible person. He hasn’t stopped for a single second outlining all the reasons why.
Bella Smith

If Someone Really Loves You

Even though love is an emotion that is widely understood, defining it can be a challenge. The feeling of being in love is something that everyone has experienced at some point in their lives, and everyone believes that it is the best thing that could have happened to them. Nevertheless, what exactly does it mean to “love” another person? A feeling of adoration and respect is all that love is for some people. Others define love as an itense emotional bond that cannot be expressed in words. Other others believe that loving someone is a lifelong adventure that requires a complete sacrifice.
Health Digest

The Best Exercises To Get Rid Of Love Handles

Everything is going according to plan. Since cutting calories and walking three miles a day, you're getting fit and losing weight. But those pesky love handles just won't budge! So, what exactly are love handles anyway? Simply put, love handles — also referred to as a muffin top, spare tire, breadbasket — are conspicuous deposits of excess fat jetting out from the sides of one's waistline. Love handles are considered subcutaneous fat, or fat located immediately below the skin. Subcutaneous fat (as opposed to the hidden more dangerous visceral fat) accounts for about 90% of total body fat, as reported by Science Direct.
Psych Centra

Tips For Overcoming Fear And Anxiety

Fear and anxiety can interfere with your life. These helpful tips can teach you how to overcome them. Fear is a reaction that warns you of a perceived threat. Anxiety involves worrying about the future rather than a current physical threat. Everyone experiences these things sometimes and learning to overcome fear and anxiety can help you.
Psych Centra

Why Am I Feeling Anxious for No Reason?

Feeling nervous but you don’t know why? We look at why anxiety might arise without a clear cause. The factors that spark anxiety are different for everyone and can be subtle. Many people are familiar with anxious feelings but don’t know their cause, so it feels like the anxiety is happening for “no reason.”
CBS Pittsburgh

Avoiding anxiety: How you can help reduce stress and better handle difficult situations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- You can't really call it an epidemic, but anxiety is running at such high levels that therapists are booked solid currently -- but not all stress is caused by big things. Often it's the momentary stress that can up to a big effect.KDKA's John Shumway is looking into what causes micro-transition anxiety -- a fancy term for stress and anxiety that we can anticipate and do something about.These type of situations occur often, when transitioning from the calm of your day to something unsettling.Whether it is surrounding something like a vacation ending and needing to go back...
Fatherly

The Only 15-Month Milestones That Matter

Most parents with a 15-month-old have their hands full with a busy baby transitioning into toddlerhood. Both physically and cognitively, babies at this age are interested in the world around them and have a desire to be active participants. However, the 15-month milestones kids typically reach around this age require parents to shift their style of attentiveness from constantly meeting needs to keeping their baby safe as they follow their curiosity.
Mashed

Ritz Crackers Just Brought Back A Long-Awaited Summer Snack

It's hard to believe that the humble cracker we love today — for its versatility with a range of dips, cheeses, and hors d'oeuvre — may have originated as a staple food for sailors in the 1700s, according to Today I found Out. Crackers have come a long way since that time and some brands have lasted the test of time such as Ritz Crackers.
Fatherly

Fatherly

ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/

