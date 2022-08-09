ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Young Boy Attacked In Texas Restroom, Sparks 1-Mile Foot Chase

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A young boy was attacked in a bathroom in San Antonio . That's when a good samaritan jumped in to help.

KENS 5 reported that Tyrone Turner was that good samaritan. Turner told the news outlet, "Everyone started screaming and yelling and we all thought it was an active shooter. Everyone was hiding behind tables, hiding behind walls."

He quickly realized this was something different. He said, "I saw a young boy holding his face with his mom screaming. His parents were around him, and everyone around said, 'Go get him!’"

He jumped into action and chased the suspect on foot for over a mile. Turner recalls, "I ran outside and he was across the street, so I bolted across the street and I just chased him down because I felt like I needed to go after him. I felt like I needed to stop him for what he did. It was assault . It was on a child."

When the suspect was finally caught and taken into custody , Turner returned to the store to reassure the boy. Turner said, "My son's 9 years old, so when I saw him he gave me this big hug and I was like, 'It's OK.’ I don't want the boy to think he can do that to someone else, you know? That was my only mission, to make sure that he was OK."

babej mum
4d ago

Why not show a picture of the good Samaritan... or the criminal... because his name, he sounds like a black man that has done something very positive! I bet if the tables was flipped the other way they sure would have posted his picture 🙄.. thank you Tyrone Turner for your positive energy that you're putting out into this world...

