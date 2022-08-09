Read full article on original website
Meet Carolyn Cope, President of the Encinitas Historical Society
Visiting the Encinitas Historical Society at the 1883 schoolhouse, the oldest building in town, is like taking a walk back in time. When you enter the original building, you can imagine yourself back in 1880s, when the newly-built one-room school-house was home to the town’s entire population of school aged children – all eight of them.
Grammy-winner David Longoria joins list of artists at VANC Fest
OCEANSIDE — The first annual VANC Fest will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, at the Veterans Association of North County in Oceanside. VANC Fest is a multi-sensory experience consisting of music by several major artists, fine art by some of the best artists in San Diego, and a food and drinks extravaganza by the chefs and craft breweries in the area.
Gamers flock to Oceanside pier for Wavedash ’22 tournament
OCEANSIDE — More than 800 gamers, including some of the world’s best esports players, gathered near Oceanside pier last weekend to compete at Wavedash 2022, a first-of-its-kind Super Smash Bros video game tournament. The two-day event filled the Junior Seau Beach Community Center on Aug. 6 and Aug....
Carlsbad residents still grappling with new trash service
CARLSBAD — First-time customers of Republic Services continue to report a bumpy transition amid the trash provider’s service rollout in Carlsbad. Over the past several weeks, frustrated customers have fumed on social media about the Texas-based company’s apparent lack of customer service, mandatory organic waste requirements (Senate Bill 1383) and new “flimsy” city-owned trash bins. Many were also confused and angry after reporting a 20% rate increase on their first bill from the waste hauler.
Encinitas council denies group’s appeal of Marea Village project
ENCINITAS — The sister project to the Alila Marea Beach Resort will move forward after the Encinitas City Council knocked down an appeal questioning the project’s impact on local infrastructure and the coastal environment. The council on Aug. 10 denied the Friends of Seabluffe’s appeal of the Marea...
Letter: Open letter to Encinitas City Council candidate Dan Vaughn
I read in The Coast News that you have filed your paperwork to run for the District 4 seat on the Encinitas City Council, representing Olivenhain and Village Park. I am formally requesting that you reconsider and retract your filing. Bruce Ehlers, ex-chairman of the city’s Planning Commission, made it...
Feds say San Diego region ‘epicenter’ of fentanyl trafficking into US
REGION — Federal authorities said this week that fentanyl trafficking and drug seizures are on the rise in the San Diego region, which they described as “an epicenter” of fentanyl trafficking into the United States. Law enforcement in San Diego and Imperial counties seized 5,091 pounds of...
Oceanside candidates seek two vacant seats on council
OCEANSIDE — Two spots on the Oceanside City Council and three seats on the school board are set to expire this year, giving voters a choice in November to either re-elect those currently in office or seek a leadership change with new candidates. On the City Council, there are...
San Dieguito trustee Muir won’t seek re-election in District 1
ENCINITAS — Trustee Maureen “Mo” Muir, a conservative voice on the San Dieguito Union High School District board just shy of a decade, will not seek re-election to her District 1 seat, according to a campaign statement. Muir, an Encinitas resident who has served on the school...
