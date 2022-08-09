OCEANSIDE — The first annual VANC Fest will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, at the Veterans Association of North County in Oceanside. VANC Fest is a multi-sensory experience consisting of music by several major artists, fine art by some of the best artists in San Diego, and a food and drinks extravaganza by the chefs and craft breweries in the area.

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO