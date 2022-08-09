Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
Humane Society of St. Joseph County in need of canned cat food
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The Humane Society of St. Joseph County is in urgent need of cat food donations. The Humane Society currently has 327 cats in its care. The Humane Society's stores ran out of food on Wednesday. The organization goes through over 150 cans of cat food a day.
abc57.com
Saint Joseph and Benton Harbor cease Bird Scooter services
BERRRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- Bird Scooters will no longer be in Saint Joseph and Benton Harbor anymore. Bird Scooters informed both cities this month that it would end the service in 30 days. The scooters came to Saint Joseph on Memorial Day weekend but had a rocky start. WSJM says...
WNDU
Bird Scooters migrate out of Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Bird Scooters are getting the boot in Benton Harbor and St. Joseph!. City officials confirmed both received a notice from Bird saying they are ending their summer-long experiment. It comes after the scooter rental service reported only one percent of rental time in the last five weeks.
Parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI – There’s an outbreak of an unidentified parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan, officials said. During the past month, many dogs have gotten sick with what appears to be parvo but tests have come back negative, according to information from Otsego County Animal Shelter. Symptoms include vomiting and bloody stool. Most of the dogs have been under 2 years old and have died within three days of showing symptoms. Some of the dogs were vaccinated.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
abc57.com
Saint Joseph City Commissioners partner with Curious Kids Museum on renovation plans for the building
SAINT JOSEPH, Mich. -- Commissioners from St. Joseph are working with the Curious Kids Museum to renovate the building after it caught on fire on July Fifth. The museum says the damage to the building was far more severe than expected, and plan to make changes to the building. WSJM...
wcsx.com
Michigan City Will Give You Thousands of Dollars to Relocate There
Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
Police ID young Novi man, St. Clair County woman who drowned at Lake Michigan beach
Authorities in West Michigan have released the names of two young people who drowned in Lake Michigan off South Haven, Sunday afternoon. Police said they were unresponsive when they were pulled from the water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit
Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
Fruit fiasco: Truck packed with cherries overturns on MI road
It wasn't just any kind of car crash that had part of M37 closed down for some of the day on Tuesday.
abc57.com
Applications open for St. Joseph County Police Department Citizen's Academy
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Applications are now open for the St. Joseph County Police Department Citizen's Academy. These free classes meet every Thursday night from 6 to 8 p.m. beginning on September 1. Participants will learn how the St. Joseph County Police Department operates from department administrators and officers.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has the Best City to Buy a Fixer-Upper in America
The housing market has been turbulent lately, due to interest rates going up and a variety of other factors, so if you’re looking to buy a fixer-upper, it can be confusing. That said, a few cities in the U.S. are great areas to buy a fixer-upper, and one is in Michigan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is This the Best Ice Cream Shop in Michigan?
Once again, a Michigan creamery has been ranked among the best in America. But what do you think, are there even better spots for ice cream in the Mitten State?. Don't get me wrong - I love Moomers Ice Cream in Traverse City! We actually got a multiple-tier ice cream cake from Moomers for our wedding! Highly recommend! Especially because prior to the wedding, we got to head out to their sprawling farm and creamery and try a TON of different flavors - yum!
Top 5 Michigan Towns With the Weirdest Names
All across America, there are towns and cities that have weird names that make you scratch your head. For example, you have the city of Hooker located in Oklahoma and Dinosaur located in Colorado. Michigan has some weird names too, let's check some of them out. There Are The Top...
Indiana steakhouse makes it on list of 100 best date spots in US
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Hoosier steakhouse […]
BRRR It is cold! Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost for Michigan
This is not my first walk in the park with a Farmer's Almanac. Growing up, I would collect the actual printed-out Farmer's Almanacs for my grandfather. Since my grandfather was blind, little Lisha B would sit in his lap and read to him the specific predictions and news he wanted to hear about.
Third Longest Bridge in Michigan Planned for Traverse City
I wrote a post recently about Traverse City being tops on the list for most affordable place to retire. And yes we're talking about the entire United States. Traverse City is the best place to live when you want to hang up your working days and focus on your golden years.
abc57.com
Eastern Michigan resident found guilty of methamphetamine possession in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Mount Clemens, Michigan, resident was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine on Tuesday, the Cass County Prosecutor's Office announced. The jury deliberated for just over an hour before finding 39-year-old Lisa Heise guilty. According to case documents, an officer with the Ontwa Township-Edwardsburg Police Department...
WNDU
Traffic details ahead of Jackie Walorski’s funeral
(WNDU) - Jackie Walorski’s visitation and funeral services are expected to be highly attended so we’ve looked into what people need to know before heading to the church. Traffic was not a problem during the seven-hour visitation window at Granger Community Church on Wednesday. Still, St. Joseph County...
Beloved local pet store chain just opened a new location in Michigan
A popular local pet store chain recently opened another new location in Michigan, and shoppers are already leaving positive reviews. Premiere Pet Supply is a local pet store chain that currently has thirteen locations throughout Michigan. This month the popular pet supply store chain added another new location in downtown Detroit.
Comments / 0