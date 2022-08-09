Read full article on original website
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Registration for AngelNV Entrepreneur Bootcamp Opens Sept. 1
LAS VEGAS – Operated by StartUpNV, a statewide nonprofit incubator and accelerator for Nevada-based startup companies, AngelNV Entrepreneur Bootcamp will open registration on Sept. 1 for its free 3 month program for founders and entrepreneurs. Now in its third year, the AngelNV program teaches startup founders the fundamentals of...
nevadabusiness.com
Nawbo Southern Nevada Now Accepting 2022 Women of Distinction Awards Nominations
The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) Southern Nevada chapter is now accepting applications for its 2022 Women of Distinction Awards (WODA). The award winners will be announced at an Oct. 25, 2022 luncheon at IPEC Las Vegas, 6590 Bermuda Road, in Las Vegas. The 22nd annual WODA event...
Fox5 KVVU
CCSD Trustees approve $95K settlement for Superintendent Jara
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - At the first meeting of the school year for CCSD Trustees Thursday night, a settlement agreement between the seven-member board and Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara was approved. Last year, Dr. Jara filed a $2.65 million lawsuit against them. “I would actually not want to draw...
nevadabusiness.com
Hope Means Nevada and Silversummit Healthplan Launch Campaign to Connect Youth at Risk for Suicide to Mental Health Resources
LAS VEGAS (August 11, 2022) — Hope Means Nevada, the community-based nonprofit focused on eliminating youth suicide in the state, and SilverSummit Healthplan announced today the launch of a youth suicide prevention campaign. The campaign, which was made possible through a $1.5 million donation from SilverSummit Healthplan, represents a large-scale effort designed to connect Nevada youth and their families to free resources to improve mental health and reduce suicide in the state.
Las Vegas police accepting applications for youth ‘Explorer Program’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is now accepting applications for its Law Enforcement Explorer Program. LVMPD says the program, now in its 44th year, allows teens to “share thoughts and ideas with others their age while exploring various law enforcement career paths.”. Explorers...
Public tours of atomic test site to return
Known as the most bombed place on Earth and remains one of the government's most secret locations. The Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) is normally off-limits to the public, but for one day a month, a select few will once again be able to visit.
KOLO TV Reno
Governor Steve Sisolak announces first ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced the State of Nevada will host the first ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit. The summit will be to learn about federal infrastructure programs coming to the Silver State and will feature community partners and stakeholders, as well as state and federal agencies.
news3lv.com
Several CCSD schools without A/C for first week of class, aging units partly to blame
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — At least four Clark County School District (CCSD) schools currently have broken air conditioning units in at least portions of the buildings. Multiple teachers and parents reached out to News 3 concerned about the situation during the Las Vegas summer heat. The average high during...
Free Social Events, Wellness Workshops and Fitness Classes at Optum Community Centers
Two Optum Care Community Centers in Las Vegas offer free. classes and workshops to area seniors focusing on physical and. social wellness. Classes and events are free and open to all area. seniors, with no advance registration required. WHEN:. Physical and social wellness classes take place at both locations. Monday...
Government Technology
Clark County Puts Cameras, Security Upgrades in 11 Schools
(TNS) — The Clark County School Board is expected to receive information at its Thursday night meeting about emergency security upgrades at 11 more high schools. Related agenda items are for information only, so trustees won’t take action. The high school campuses receiving emergency upgrades are: Canyon Springs,...
wdfxfox34.com
The First Annual Green Adventure Festival Kicks Off Near Las Vegas, NV
Originally Posted On: https://peoplesolivebranch.com/the-first-annual-green-adventure-festival-kicks-off-near-las-vegas-nv/ The Green Adventure Festival aims to be the top vegan and vegetarian fest in the industry, with can’t miss entertainment. As Festivals go, it is said that Las Vegas has some of the finest festivals in the market. However, this year on October the 1st...
Dramatic COVID-19 improvement brings Clark County to ‘low’ designation
In the span of two weeks, the COVID-19 situation has improved so much that Clark County has moved from "high" community level to "low," according to the CDC.
TheOfficeSquad Opens Henderson Location, Now Serves Businesses in Southeast Las Vegas Valley
{Successful business support services company expands and now showcases franchise model in multiple locations}. TheOfficeSquad®, a one-stop-shop for business support services, has opened a new location in Henderson at 2450 St. Rose Parkway – near the intersection of the Clark County 215 Beltway and Pecos Road. The new office has 3,750 square feet of space with six executive suites for rent, conference rooms, and all the other services found at the company’s Northwest Valley location.
news3lv.com
City of Henderson accepting applications for 'hometown hero' banner program
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The City of Henderson is now accepting community submissions for its program honoring hometown heroes. The 'Hometown Hero' banner program allows Henderson residents, businesses, or organizations to sponsor a street banner to honor an active-duty serviceperson. The honoree must be a Henderson resident or the...
news3lv.com
Residents in Southern Nevada rural communities endure hours without power
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Power was restored for nearly 18,000 residents in some of the smaller towns in Clark County after a transmission line caught fire early Thursday morning. For more than 10 hours, people from Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville, Mesquite and the Paiute were affected. "I immediately...
Proposal to make fewer school board seats elected draws community pushback
Frustrations with Nevada's PreK-12 education system drew dozens to an interim legislative committee meeting Tuesday night, but their concerns didn't necessarily translate to wanting an appointed school board. The post Proposal to make fewer school board seats elected draws community pushback appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
nevadabusiness.com
Northcap Commercial Arranges Sale of Nevso Cove Apartments for $16,280,000
Robin Willett, Devin Lee, CCIM and Jerad Roberts of Northcap Commercial are pleased to announce the recent sale of the Nevso Cove Apartments for $16,280,000 ($290,714/unit). This sale consisted of 56 units built in 2001 located at 8780 W. Nevso Drive in Las Vegas, Nevada. This off-market transaction closed on...
Layoffs feared as new home sales plummet in July
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Builders in Southern Nevada sold 434 homes in July, down from 713 the previous month, according to analyst Home Builders Research, sparking concerns about rippling economic effects. Sales of new homes in the valley peaked this year at 1,256 in March. “I’ve heard of one builder making some layoffs but I don’t know any details […] The post Layoffs feared as new home sales plummet in July appeared first on Nevada Current.
Americajr.com
WATCH: MSG Sphere construction update and U2 concert announcement
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo reports from the world famous Las Vegas Strip to provide an update on construction for the all-new MSG Sphere. Rock band U2 will be the first to perform inside the new entertainment venue when it opens in 2023. We’ve been following the construction of the MSG sphere since it began in sept 2018. The $1.8 billion facility is located just east of The Venetian resort. The MSG sphere will feature 17,500 theatre style seats and 23 executive suites on the inside. In addition, It will feature the worlds largest LED screen. Look for the MSG sphere to host concerts, award shows and the possibility of boxing and mixed martial arts as well as Esports tournaments.
bouldercityreview.com
Council gets first look at Nevada Way remodel
The Boulder City Council was introduced to a project that will remodel and rehabilitate the stretch of Nevada Way from Wyoming to Park streets during its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 9. Electric car parking/charging stations, increased crosswalk lighting, new crosswalk bollards, bistro lighting and added bike racks were all discussed. Completing...
