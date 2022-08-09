AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo reports from the world famous Las Vegas Strip to provide an update on construction for the all-new MSG Sphere. Rock band U2 will be the first to perform inside the new entertainment venue when it opens in 2023. We’ve been following the construction of the MSG sphere since it began in sept 2018. The $1.8 billion facility is located just east of The Venetian resort. The MSG sphere will feature 17,500 theatre style seats and 23 executive suites on the inside. In addition, It will feature the worlds largest LED screen. Look for the MSG sphere to host concerts, award shows and the possibility of boxing and mixed martial arts as well as Esports tournaments.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO