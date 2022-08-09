Influenced by musicians like Little Richard and Buddy Holly as a kid, Paul McCartney, grew up to become a legendary musician himself thanks to being a vocalist and bassist for The Beatles. Not only considered one of the most successful performers of all time, McCartney’s partnership with John Lennon is the most successful in history. No matter which way a person looks at it, Paul McCartney did more than watch history, he made it. While the musician has more than enough to be happy about, on Thursday, he shared the sad news that his brother-in-law, John Eastman, passed away at 83.

MUSIC ・ 15 HOURS AGO