Read full article on original website
Related
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
The FADER
Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”
Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
John Lennon Said the Original Version of The Beatles’ ‘In My Life’ Was ‘Ridiculous’
John Lennon said The Beatles' "In My Life" originally had a connection to "Strawberry Fields Forever." The song appeared on a hit album.
The One Record in the World George Harrison Would’ve Chosen to Listen to for the Rest of His Life
If George Harrison had to choose one record to listen to for the rest of his life, it would've been an Indian record. George loved Indian music.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
John Lennon’s Son Julian Reveals the Real Reason He Changed His Name: Inside the Big Decision
Beatles hitmaker John Lennon became a dad to two sons years before his death in 1980: Julian Lennon and Sean Lennon. And while Julian, the elder of the two, has built an incredible music career of his own, he decided to take one huge step amid the COVID-19 pandemic — changing his name.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Jeff Pilson Confirms Foreigner Is Readying New Music
Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson reported that the band had recently recorded new music with Kelly Hansen, the group's vocalist since 2005. In a new interview, Dokken and Dio alumnus Pilson – who joined Foreigner the same year as Hansen – told WPDH’s Tigman that, while Mick Jones’ group has an impressive legacy, they didn’t want to live off that alone.
RELATED PEOPLE
Netflix viewers in ‘shock’ after watching ‘insane’ docuseries about Woodstock ’99 festival
Netflix has left viewers in “shock” with its new documentary, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99.The new docuseries takes a look at the 1999 US music festival that “degenerated into an epic trainwreck of fires, riots, and destruction”.“Utilising rare insider footage and eyewitness interviews with an impressive list of festival staffers, performers and attendees, this docuseries goes behind the scenes to reveal the egos, greed, and music that fueled three days of utter chaos,” the official logline reads.Following its Wednesday (3 August) release, baffled fans on Twitter have shared their reactions to the “insane” documentary. “Woodstock ’99 might be the craziest s***...
Review: Steve Yanek’s ‘Long Overdue’ is Well Worth the Wait
Although its title may have suggested otherwise, Steve Yanek’s first album, Across the Landscape (2005), didn’t exactly make tremendous gains. Granted, it did receive some kudos from the critics and extensive airplay on Triple A radio. Sadly though, the public didn’t buy in. It did get noticed in Europe but sadly, Yanek seemed destined for obscurity here at home.
My Record Collection: Dave McKean
Artist. Photographer. Filmmaker. Writer. From Dream Theater to The Sandman, this Berkshire gent is a chap of many hats and still finds time to run his own jazz label, Feral Records. “There was always music in the house. My father played piano – although not professionally – and he had...
Mike Patton: "Prog? I've been called worse..."
No one's really suggesting Mike Patton's a cape-wearing prog rocker. But he admits that with some of his musical ventures, he does come close...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woodstock ’99: The disturbing true story behind the disastrous music festival
Trigger warning: This article contains reference to violence and sexual assault.While festivals can be some of the best experiences of a lifetime, Netflix’s new three-part documentary, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, shows just how wrong they can go when shockingly poor organisation is combined with nearly half a million people. “If you thought the 6am scene at Glastonbury’s Stone Circle was messy, you ain’t seen nothing yet,” wrote Leonie Cooper in The Independent’s review of the documentary, which depicts the “absolute horror show that was Woodstock ’99”.Held in Rome, New York, the four-day event was an attempt to replicate the historic...
The Dirty Streets Hunker Down and Rock Out in ‘Who’s Gonna Love You’ [WATCH]
Memphis road warriors the Dirty Streets have not slowed down on their seventh studio album, Who's Gonna Love You?, which is due out Sept. 29 via Blue Élan Records. The trio is known for their grimy and exuberant mix of rock, blues, and soul — a true pastiche of Memphis' musical heritage. On the album's title track, the Dirty Streets make themselves at home deep in the pocket as they proclaim their love for their paramours.
Jack Black Remembers When Tenacious D Got Booed Opening for Stone Temple Pilots
Tenacious D, the audiobook? You better believe it. As a musical artist, you have to hold a lot of influence to land your own Audible Original "Words + Music" installment. So it's good to know that Tenacious D have finally reached that level with Tenacious D: The Road to Redunktion. It's the full audio story of the longtime comedy rock duo comprised of actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass, in their own words and with some of their most memorable songs re-recorded for good measure.
Paul McCartney Mourns Heartbreaking Loss of Close Family Member
Influenced by musicians like Little Richard and Buddy Holly as a kid, Paul McCartney, grew up to become a legendary musician himself thanks to being a vocalist and bassist for The Beatles. Not only considered one of the most successful performers of all time, McCartney’s partnership with John Lennon is the most successful in history. No matter which way a person looks at it, Paul McCartney did more than watch history, he made it. While the musician has more than enough to be happy about, on Thursday, he shared the sad news that his brother-in-law, John Eastman, passed away at 83.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hilariously Bad First Concerts of Rock’s Biggest Bands
It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll. And for proof, you need to look no further than the strange, sometimes dirty and usually empty venues where future rock legends such as AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard played their first concerts. Here's a...
'I Performed at Woodstock '99. We Didn't Know It Was A Horror Show'
I thought Woodstock '99 was this crazy rock and roll riot, not the scene of alleged abuse and disregard for safety.
Watch Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson Reunite at ‘South Park’ Show
Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson reunited on stage last night to deliver a performance of Rush's classic track “Closer to the Heart.”. It took place at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver, as part of a celebration marking the 25th anniversary of animated comedy show South Park. Lee and Lifeson hit the stage alongside Primus, while show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone joined in too – and that turned out to be a big moment for drummer Stone.
Photos + Video: Geddy Lee + Alex Lifeson Join Primus + ‘South Park’ Creators Onstage to Cover Rush
A stage filled with South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the rock bands Primus, Ween and even Rush icons Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson isn't something that happens every day. But that's exactly what occurred at the South Park 25th Anniversary Concerts at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre this...
Comments / 0