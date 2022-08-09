A look at the art of competition flying and how Nebraska was selected for national hot air balloon championship

Read full article on original website
Nebraska State Fair Announce New Foods For 2022
The Nebraska State Fair is out with their sweet and savory food items that will be available at this year’s event. Marketing Director Ray Massie tells KLIN News Hall Family Foods is back with a new item that is sure to please. He says, “The OMG Chicken Sandwich. Now, this is a chicken breast, lightly battered, covered in sugar-coated corn flakes, fried to golden brown and topped with bacon. It is then served on a glazed donut.”
How to watch tonight's Sturgeon Moon, the last supermoon of 2022, in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Keep your eyes on the sky Thursday night!. The Full Sturgeon Moon will peak just after sunset in the Omaha area. Viewing should be good with some high clouds in the forecast overnight, so be sure to check out Bill Randby's forecast at 5 and 6 p.m.
Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Reunion is part of ‘healing process’ for veterans
KEARNEY, NE — With the presentation of colors and the singing of the Star Spangled Banner, the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Reunion is officially underway. The opening ceremonies for the 37th annual event were hosted at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney on Thursday. Stan Brodine of Elm Creek is on the organizing committee. He says the reunion grows in importance every year.
Nebraska Game and Parks Announces Closures and Schedule Changes
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Game and Parks announces a few closures and schedule changes for northwest, north-central Nebraska parks. On September 6th, the state's tallest waterfall will be closed until May 2023. Smith Falls State Park will be getting a new 500-foot walkway, leading to the site of the waterfall.
KPVI Newschannel 6
DNR's BOW Workshop introduces women to outdoors
MANSFIELD — For ladies who have ever wanted to head out to go backpacking or fishing or shooting, but aren’t sure where to start, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division has the answer. The 11th annual Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Workshop, scheduled for Nov. 4-6, 2022 at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center, provides a practical introduction to a wide variety of outdoor recreational skills and activities.
Skin cancer on rise in NE
A new report finds skin cancer on the rise in Nebraska with thousands of new cases and hundreds of deaths in recent years. According to Quote Wizard, Nebraska has seen a 13 percent increase in skin cancer cases over the last four years, the second highest increase in the country.
This Is How Many Dinosaur Fossils Have Been Found In Nebraska
Plus, which state has the most dinosaur fossils.
Radio auction back in action on southeast Nebraska radio
FAIRBURY - A radio tradition of over 30 years is back and in action on Ol Red 99.5 and KWBE. Radio auction is back. “It’s an auction on the radio,” Trevor Steinmeyer said. Trevor Steinmeyer is the morning show host at Ol’ Red 99.5 in Fairbury, and talked...
‘It’s a dying art’: Nebraska’s first female shoe cobbler is retiring after 40 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLIN) – Holly Herrod has been repairing shoes in Lincoln for over 40 years but is finally deciding to close up shop. Holly ran multiple shops in the Lincoln area for several decades, but with worn-out shoulders and business slowing down, she’s made to decision to retire.
Inflation Reduction Act promises to keep oil royalty income for Louisiana, but also will hike prices
(The Center Square) — The so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 approved by the U.S. House on Friday could bring some relief to Louisiana parishes that rely on oil and gas leases to fund coastal restoration work, though industry experts contend the legislation will create higher costs for consumers.
News Channel Nebraska earns awards at Nebraska Broadcasters Association convention
LINCOLN — News Channel Nebraska was among the most awarded media groups at Wednesday’s Pinnacle Awards banquet at the Nebraska Broadcasters Association convention. NCN’s Tri-Cities team won the gold award for Best Multimedia Journalism for its coverage of the Bert’s Pharmacy fire in downtown Hastings. Reporters provided live coverage of the overnight blaze via social media, provided updates in the following days on KHAS radio, and visited with the pharmacy owner about the property’s future in a TV news story.
Nebraska Diplomats Name Google as Nebraska Business of the Year
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Diplomats, a statewide economic development organization, names Google as the state's business of the year. Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development presented the award to Google's Head of Public Policy and External Affairs Dan Harbeke during a banquet in Kearney Tuesday, August 9th. A full list of the award winners from the ceremony can be found here.
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
Nebraska Broadcasting Hall of Fame honors former WOWT anchor Gary Kerr
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A major honor for a longtime anchor-reporter at 6 News. In a couple of hours at a ceremony in Lincoln, Gary Kerr will be inducted into the Nebraska broadcaster’s Hall of Fame. Gary Kerr spent three decades in Nebraska and Iowa living rooms rent free....
Aurora man claims 6th Nebraska Lottery Truck$ & Buck$ Truck
Matt Mildenstein of Aurora is the sixth winner of a 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab Flex Fuel truck in the 27th edition of the Nebraska Lottery’s $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game. Mildenstein purchased his winning Truck$ & Buck$ ticket at Pump & Pantry #07 at 1304...
Nebraska’s largest cattle feedlot gets OK from Dundy County Board
LINCOLN — A proposal for the largest cattle feedlot in the state — a project estimated to cost $200 million — got the green light from a southwest Nebraska county on Thursday. The Dundy County Board voted 3-0 to approve plans by Blackshirt Feeders to build a...
